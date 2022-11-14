Read full article on original website
fit.edu
Florida Tech Named a ‘Green College’ by Princeton Review
MELBOURNE, FLA. — Florida Tech is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to the 2023 rankings from The Princeton Review. Florida Tech is featured in the education services company’s online resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition, published in October. The...
fit.edu
Student Wins Prestigious Postgrad Scholarship
Cherrise Ficke ‘22, a master’s student pursuing a degree in human factors in aeronautics, won the prestigious RADM Fred Lewis I/ITSEC Postgraduate Scholarship. The $5,000 award is designed to stimulate student interest and university participation in preparing individuals for leadership in the modeling & simulation, training and education communities. It is named after Rear Admiral Fred Lewis, past president of the National Training & Simulation Association who initiated important core programs to identify and credential a professional workforce and established educational programs to stimulate interest in M&S careers at all grade levels.
The Weather Channel
Erosion From Hurricanes Ian, Nicole In Florida Is No Surprise, Geologist Says
Dozens of buildings along Florida's east coast were deemed unsafe after Nicole. Sea level rise is making the impact from storms worse, scientists say. "We should not be surprised," coastal geologist Randall Parkinson says. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel...
fit.edu
Florida Tech Earns 2022-23 ‘Military Friendly’ Designation
MELBOURNE, FLA. — Florida Tech has earned the 2022-2023 Military Friendly® School designation. Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey, and 665 schools earned awards. Institutions earning the designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Measured metrics for the designation...
Record water levels on St. Johns River pose major flooding risk in Florida (again)
As residents around the St. Johns River continued to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of Ian, Hurricane Nicole impacted the area and worsened already difficult recovery efforts. After weeks of dealing with the fallout from Hurricane Ian, Floridians who live around the St. Johns River in eastern Florida...
floridapolitics.com
Moms for Liberty slams national teachers union for claiming it knows child needs best
The National Education Association posted that teachers 'know better than anyone' what students need to thrive. A Florida-based parental rights group is slamming the nation’s largest teachers union over messaging that teachers know better what kids should learn. Moms for Liberty, headquartered in Melbourne, is taking issue with a...
Florida Gov. DeSantis says ''People just need to chill' with all the 2024 speculation
"I mean, seriously, we just ran an election."
fox35orlando.com
Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
Artemis I moon rocket launch: When to look up toward the sky
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Teams at NASA are making their final preparations for the next launch attempt for NASA’s Artemis I mission. NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft have been sitting on its launchpad for more than a week and survived winds from Hurricane Nicole.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Seminole, Brevard investigators honored for work on child exploitation cases
Video: Seminole, Brevard investigators honored for work on child exploitation cases The Officers of the United States Attorneys recognized investigators Tuesday in Seminole and Brevard counties for helping to put those who prey on children behi (WFTV) The Officers of the United States Attorneys recognized investigators Tuesday in Seminole and...
Florida Facing Potential Tripledemic Of Illness
COVID, influenza and RSV are hitting Florida all at once.
wqcs.org
Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Testing Through the Treasure Coast; Work Continues in Fort Pierce on the New Rail Signal System
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 15, 2022: Brightline this week resumed testing its passenger trains through the Treasure Coast at maximum speeds of 110 mph. That testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at the five railroad crossings where trains will operate at those high speeds.
floridapolitics.com
Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses
He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
veronews.com
VanDuzer Foundation to Host Fundraiser Benefitting Two SLC Tax Collector Employees Battling Cancer
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (November 2, 2022) – Rachael Crosby is a 31-year-old St. Lucie County Tax Collector supervisor and single mom who is fighting cervical cancer. Her coworker, Veronica Viera, is an Operations Specialist whose 54-year-old husband, Jaime, is battling stage 4 colon cancer. In an effort to help these two women in the fight of their lives, the VanDuzer Foundation has stepped up and agreed to host a fundraiser at Big Apple Pizza (2311 S. 35th Street, Fort Pierce) on Wednesday, November 30 from 4 – 10 p.m. All sales, tips and donations made that night will go directly to Rachael and Veronica to help with costs associated with their cancer treatments.
Experimental spacecraft causes mystery with massive booms over Florida
Floridians flooded social media early Saturday morning with reports of sonic booms of unknown origin. The sudden sound could be heard from Jacksonville to Orlando just after 5 a.m.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Walt Disney World picks developer for 1,300-unit affordable housing project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World’s affordable 1,300-unit housing initiative is one step closer to becoming a reality. Theme park officials announced Wednesday that they’ve chosen The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate the new development, which they said will offer affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels.
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
