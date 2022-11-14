ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

fit.edu

Florida Tech Named a ‘Green College’ by Princeton Review

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Florida Tech is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to the 2023 rankings from The Princeton Review. Florida Tech is featured in the education services company’s online resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition, published in October. The...
MELBOURNE, FL
fit.edu

Student Wins Prestigious Postgrad Scholarship

Cherrise Ficke ‘22, a master’s student pursuing a degree in human factors in aeronautics, won the prestigious RADM Fred Lewis I/ITSEC Postgraduate Scholarship. The $5,000 award is designed to stimulate student interest and university participation in preparing individuals for leadership in the modeling & simulation, training and education communities. It is named after Rear Admiral Fred Lewis, past president of the National Training & Simulation Association who initiated important core programs to identify and credential a professional workforce and established educational programs to stimulate interest in M&S careers at all grade levels.
MELBOURNE, FL
The Weather Channel

Erosion From Hurricanes Ian, Nicole In Florida Is No Surprise, Geologist Says

Dozens of buildings along Florida's east coast were deemed unsafe after Nicole. Sea level rise is making the impact from storms worse, scientists say. "We should not be surprised," coastal geologist Randall Parkinson says. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel...
FLORIDA STATE
fit.edu

Florida Tech Earns 2022-23 ‘Military Friendly’ Designation

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Florida Tech has earned the 2022-2023 Military Friendly® School designation. Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey, and 665 schools earned awards. Institutions earning the designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Measured metrics for the designation...
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
MIAMI, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Testing Through the Treasure Coast; Work Continues in Fort Pierce on the New Rail Signal System

Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 15, 2022: Brightline this week resumed testing its passenger trains through the Treasure Coast at maximum speeds of 110 mph. That testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at the five railroad crossings where trains will operate at those high speeds.
FORT PIERCE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses

He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
PALM BAY, FL
veronews.com

VanDuzer Foundation to Host Fundraiser Benefitting Two SLC Tax Collector Employees Battling Cancer

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (November 2, 2022) – Rachael Crosby is a 31-year-old St. Lucie County Tax Collector supervisor and single mom who is fighting cervical cancer. Her coworker, Veronica Viera, is an Operations Specialist whose 54-year-old husband, Jaime, is battling stage 4 colon cancer. In an effort to help these two women in the fight of their lives, the VanDuzer Foundation has stepped up and agreed to host a fundraiser at Big Apple Pizza (2311 S. 35th Street, Fort Pierce) on Wednesday, November 30 from 4 – 10 p.m. All sales, tips and donations made that night will go directly to Rachael and Veronica to help with costs associated with their cancer treatments.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Walt Disney World picks developer for 1,300-unit affordable housing project

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World’s affordable 1,300-unit housing initiative is one step closer to becoming a reality. Theme park officials announced Wednesday that they’ve chosen The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate the new development, which they said will offer affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

