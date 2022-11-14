Read full article on original website
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois
Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
Detroit Media Conspicuously Silent About Michigan’s Postgame Conduct Following Blowout Loss To Arizona State
The behavior of some Michigan basketball players following the Wolverines' blowout loss Thursday night to Arizona State was embarrassing, and it directly reflects the character and values (or lack thereof) held by head coach Juwan Howard and the University of Michigan. Hear how categorically unhinged that sounds?. If the lede...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt addresses possibility for upset alert in Michigan-Illinois showdown
Joel Klatt is locking in his pick for Saturday’s matchup between Illinois and Michigan. As the Illini prepare to travel to Ann Arbor, one major pundit in their back pocket is the defense. Currently, Illinois ranks No. 3 in scoring defense (12.5 points per game), No. 5 in pass defense (161 yards per game) and No. 6 in run defense (85.9 yards per game).
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State lookahead: Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy has shot to become legendary
Michigan sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy has already won over the Wolverines’ coaching staff and fan base. He is the QB that Jim Harbaugh will rely upon for the next 2 seasons. He is the one who can shatter the mold by becoming a true superstar, something that past Harbaugh-era QBs were never able to accomplish.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Illinois has the scheme to beat Michigan. Will it have the horses?
JJ McCarthy may be on his way to becoming something special, but the Michigan sophomore quarterback isn’t quite there yet. We know this because Jim Harbaugh has rarely asked him to be anything more than a game manager this season. McCarthy is, in essence, an upgraded and more efficient model of Cade McNamara. (And, obviously, a model with much better wheels — McCarthy leads all B1G quarterbacks with 195 rushing yards.)
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Illinois: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Illinois comes to the Week 12 slate, though the B1G crossover matchup is severely less intriguing after the results of the past few weeks. Kickoff from Ann Arbor is set for 12 p.m. ET on ABC. Michigan vs. Illinois preview. Just a few shorts week ago, this matchup...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
Blowout victories over Penn State have highlighted Michigan State’s most recent national championship season and its most recent Big Ten championship season. Another MSU rout featured one of the greatest running game efforts in program history. Turn it around, and Penn State pummeled the Spartans during its most recent...
wagertalk.com
Ohio State vs Michigan College Football Ultimate Prediction, Picks and Odds | November 26
Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction: The Betting Preview. Ohio State and Michigan play in yet another huge matchup that will likely decide who will be playing in Indianapolis on December 3rd for the Big 10 Championship. WagerTalk is weighing in early with a Ohio State vs Michigan prediction. WagerTalk content contributor Kyle Kargel gives his Ohio State vs Michigan betting preview kicking off next Saturday at noon ET.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Snow Bowl? Central Michigan player performs incredible celebration in considerably snowy conditions
It’s a Snow Bowl in Michigan for Wednesday night’s MACtion and a Central Michigan player is using the icy conditions to his celebratory advantage. Central Michigan is hosting in-state rival Western Michigan and the Central Michigan player celebrated a tackle with a snow angel. RedditCFB grabbed some screenshots...
markerzone.com
MICHIGAN FORCED TO DRESS 3RD STRING GOALIE AT LW DUE TO RAMPANT ILLNESS
The University of Michigan men's hockey team is in a brutal position right now. They are being forced to dress their third string goalie - Tyler Shea - as a forward due to an illness that has at least seven players out of the lineup. Additionally, the Wolverines are forced...
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois
Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
saturdaytradition.com
FOX analyst RJ Young updates CFB tiers entering Week 12
Ohio State and Michigan are set for the game among games next week in Columbus. With “The Game” likely deciding the winner of the B1G, Fox Sports’ RJ Young isn’t ready to move 1 program ahead of the other. In Young’s latest CFB tier list entering...
Michigan hockey player hospitalized, placed on ventilator while fighting virus
According to The Michigan Daily, the University of Michigan spokesperson would not comment because of potential violations of HIPAA.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels
It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair Boo Corrigan details evaluation of Michigan's strengths entering Week 12
The latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings is out with Georgia remaining the No. 1 team in the country Tuesday night. The rest of the top 4 features Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. After the rankings were revealed, CFP chair Boo Corrigan met with the media to answer...
saturdaytradition.com
Star Michigan State WR accepts invite to play in Senior Bowl
Jayden Reed will don the Michigan State helmet 1 more time following the season’s conclusion. Reed officially accepted his invite Wednesday to the 2023 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Feb. 4. Even in a down year for the Spartans,...
Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both
We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
College Football Analyst's Michigan State Joke Going Viral
The third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season are scheduled to be released between games at the StateFarm Champions Classic on Tuesday night. The first game of the night, No. 4 Kentucky vs. Michigan State, is currently in double overtime — significantly delaying the CFP rankings release.
saturdaytradition.com
Biff Poggi, Michigan assistant, officially announced as next head coach at Charlotte
Biff Poggi will no longer have to endure cold, harsh northern winters. Poggi, the Michigan associate head coach, will be headed to warmer weather and a head coaching position in Charlotte. It was announced on Tuesday that Poggi had been tapped to lead the Charlotte 49ers football team. A previous...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State upsets No. 4 Kentucky in Champions Classic 2OT thriller
Michigan State got it done this time. After recently falling short against Gonzaga, Tom Izzo’s squad got the win against another perennial power, knocking off No. 4 Kentucky Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. It took double overtime for MSU to get the 86-77 win in Indianapolis. Mady Sissoko...
