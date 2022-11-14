ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois

Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Joel Klatt addresses possibility for upset alert in Michigan-Illinois showdown

Joel Klatt is locking in his pick for Saturday’s matchup between Illinois and Michigan. As the Illini prepare to travel to Ann Arbor, one major pundit in their back pocket is the defense. Currently, Illinois ranks No. 3 in scoring defense (12.5 points per game), No. 5 in pass defense (161 yards per game) and No. 6 in run defense (85.9 yards per game).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alex Hickey: Illinois has the scheme to beat Michigan. Will it have the horses?

JJ McCarthy may be on his way to becoming something special, but the Michigan sophomore quarterback isn’t quite there yet. We know this because Jim Harbaugh has rarely asked him to be anything more than a game manager this season. McCarthy is, in essence, an upgraded and more efficient model of Cade McNamara. (And, obviously, a model with much better wheels — McCarthy leads all B1G quarterbacks with 195 rushing yards.)
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan vs. Illinois: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Illinois comes to the Week 12 slate, though the B1G crossover matchup is severely less intriguing after the results of the past few weeks. Kickoff from Ann Arbor is set for 12 p.m. ET on ABC. Michigan vs. Illinois preview. Just a few shorts week ago, this matchup...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

Blowout victories over Penn State have highlighted Michigan State’s most recent national championship season and its most recent Big Ten championship season. Another MSU rout featured one of the greatest running game efforts in program history. Turn it around, and Penn State pummeled the Spartans during its most recent...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Ohio State vs Michigan College Football Ultimate Prediction, Picks and Odds | November 26

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction: The Betting Preview. Ohio State and Michigan play in yet another huge matchup that will likely decide who will be playing in Indianapolis on December 3rd for the Big 10 Championship. WagerTalk is weighing in early with a Ohio State vs Michigan prediction. WagerTalk content contributor Kyle Kargel gives his Ohio State vs Michigan betting preview kicking off next Saturday at noon ET.
COLUMBUS, OH
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois

Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX analyst RJ Young updates CFB tiers entering Week 12

Ohio State and Michigan are set for the game among games next week in Columbus. With “The Game” likely deciding the winner of the B1G, Fox Sports’ RJ Young isn’t ready to move 1 program ahead of the other. In Young’s latest CFB tier list entering...
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels

It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Star Michigan State WR accepts invite to play in Senior Bowl

Jayden Reed will don the Michigan State helmet 1 more time following the season’s conclusion. Reed officially accepted his invite Wednesday to the 2023 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Feb. 4. Even in a down year for the Spartans,...
EAST LANSING, MI
Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both

We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
Michigan State upsets No. 4 Kentucky in Champions Classic 2OT thriller

Michigan State got it done this time. After recently falling short against Gonzaga, Tom Izzo’s squad got the win against another perennial power, knocking off No. 4 Kentucky Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. It took double overtime for MSU to get the 86-77 win in Indianapolis. Mady Sissoko...
EAST LANSING, MI

