EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
In Style
Channing Tatum and His Abs Are Back in the New 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer
In a coincidence that was surely not planned at all, Warner Bros. shared the new trailer for Channing Tatum's Magic Mike's Last Dance — on the same day that GQ released its new cover with Zoë Kravitz. While the actress does touch on her relationship with Tatum, she doesn't mention this specific film, which will close out the Magic Mike saga with a trip across the pond.
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Are Just Mom and Dad to Their Kids
Image Source: Getty / Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are ultra famous, but also ultra private. The British actors wed in 2011 and they have one daughter together, whom they welcomed sometime in 2018. Since then, the pair have kept their lives under wraps — something they were doing long before they had a baby together. Even their 2011 wedding was super top secret. They only had a handful of guests in attendance at their New York nuptials, including Weisz's son, Henry — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky — and Craig's daughter, Ella Loudon, whom he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.
Celine Dion shares photos from new movie with 'Outlander' star Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Céline Dion's upcoming movie project has a new title, new release date and the promise of new music. The film, reportedly previously labeled "Text for You" and then changed to "It's All Coming Back to Me," is now titled "Love Again." It was last set to be released in...
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Tom Cruise Used One Of His Own Planes In Top Gun: Maverick's Final Scene
Nearly 40 years after Tom Cruise flew into our hearts with 1986's "Top Gun," its sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," has proven that there is still plenty of fuel in the tank for audiences to enjoy. Released during the 2022 Memorial Day weekend, the film, which follows Pete Maverick (Tom Cruise) returning to the Top Gun program in order to train a new crop of pilots for a dangerous mission, became a record-breaking juggernaut at the box office. Upon its opening weekend, the film earned over $160 million, becoming the most successful film to open during Memorial Day weekend, besting the previous record-holder, "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" (via Deadline). "Maverick" would go on to become the year's current highest-grossing title (via Variety) with a worldwide box office gross of over $1.4 billion (via Box Office Mojo). On top of that, the film was lauded by critics and audiences alike, boasting a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the classic cartoon “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died, friends and Warner Bros. Discovery have confirmed. He was 66. According to friend and fellow voice actor Diane Pershing, Conroy died Thursday after being ill. Pershing memorialized...
ComicBook
Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer Officially Released
Magic Mike is gearing up for one final ride and it's hitting the big screen next year. Channing Tatum is returning to play his beloved stripper in Magic Mike's Last Dance, which will round out the Magic Mike trilogy. The film was initially planned as a streaming exclusive for HBO Max, but has since been reworked for a theatrical release. We may still be a few months from said release, but fans will be getting a big glimpse of footage from the new movie this week.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
Zoë Kravitz says Channing Tatum was her 'protector' while filming her directorial debut
For Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, mixing business with pleasure is ideal. In an interview with GQ published Tuesday, Kravitz opened up about her relationship with Tatum, whom she met on the set of her upcoming directorial debut “Pussy Island.”. "He makes me laugh, and we both really...
‘Magic Mike 3’ Is Coming! Everything to Know So Far About Channing Tatum’s ‘Last Dance’ Movie
He’s back! Channing Tatum will return for the third Magic Mike movie, and he revealed a few details about the latest installment in the franchise. The actor, 41, announced Magic Mike’s Last Dance in November 2021, sharing an image of the script’s first page via Twitter. “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum wrote alongside the image.
Complex
‘The Princess Diaries 3’ in Development, Anne Hathaway’s Return Not Confirmed
Disney is developing a third film in its Princess Diaries trilogy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Anne Hathaway has not yet been confirmed, though sources say the threequel will be a “continuation of the Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.”. The script is being penned by Aadrita...
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Daniel Craig MIA From Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Red Carpet Premiere — Find Out Why
Hollywood stars flocked to the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday, November 14, but the lead, Daniel Craig, was nowhere to be found. According to Radar, the actor was not feeling well, which is why he decided to skip out on the event. Director Rian Johnson noted that Craig came down with a bug, which is why he couldn't make it out. Meanwhile, Kate Hudson, who plays Birdie Jay, had a mother-daughter moment, as she brought along Goldie Hawn to the glamorous star-studded affair. Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Jamie...
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
Taika Waititi and Daniel Craig Made Everyone Real Thirsty … for Vodka
When you think about iconic directing combinations, you think of actors and directors who love to collaborate. Or you think of who you’d like to see work together. And while I’d love for Taika Waititi and Daniel Craig to work together, this isn’t exactly what I thought would happen first.
Lindsay Lohan Determined To Make ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘They Have A Plot Developed’ (Exclusive)
Lindsay Lohan has been enjoying a resurgence in her career lately — see her new Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas — and the former child star wants to keep the momentum going! A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the actress is eying a sequel to her 2003 cult comedy classic Freaky Friday to do exactly that… and she’s even been discussing the project with her co-star from the original: Jamie Lee Curtis!
Sam Mendes: ‘Spectre’ Wasn’t as Good as ‘Skyfall’ Because Extra Time ‘Was Not Afforded to Me’
Sam Mendes made what many consider to be the best James Bond movie of the Daniel Craig era, “Skyfall.” But, because the film industry is an endlessly cruel one, he also made “Spectre,” which many see as the worst modern Bond film. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Mendes reflected on “Skyfall” and “Spectre.” His assessment of the two movies appears to align quite closely with popular fan sentiment. The director understands that “Spectre” was not received nearly as well as “Skyfall,” and he attributes the difference in quality to the films’ differing production timelines. The success of...
EW.com
Paul Feig's cocktail book features drinks inspired by Bridesmaids, Henry Golding, and more
We're here to do you a simple favor. Paul Feig's Cocktail Time! The Ultimate Guide to Grown-Up Fun hits shelves today, bursting with cocktail recipes, including the 100 recipes he featured during his Quarantine Cocktail Time! videos on Instagram, as well as others that he's gathered from friends in the entertainment industry.
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
