Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
LIVE UPDATES: No. 22 Tennessee basketball vs. Florida Gulf Coast
No. 22 Tennessee basketball is back in action on Wednesday night when it hosts Florida Gulf Coast (2-1) in its second home game of the season. The Vols and Eagles have never met on the hardwood, but the Vols are 19-1 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Sun Conference. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Rucker: Public criticism non-negotiable with Rick Barnes. Vols (mostly) OK with that.
If you didn’t learn this until Sunday, you’re either new to this whole “Tennessee basketball” thing or haven’t paid attention in the past. That’s not judgment from this end. It’s just a statement of fact. Whether you learned it from the beginning or...
Tennessee commitments, targets in updated Top247 for 2024 class
A number of Tennessee's targets are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated Top247 for the 2024 class. After releasing its first ranking of the nation's top 247 players in the 2024 class in April and updating the rankings in August, 247Sports released another update Wednesday now that most high school players across the country have completed their regular seasons.
atozsports.com
One thing that should make Tennessee Vols fans uneasy this week
Almost all of the talk surrounding the Tennessee Vols right now has to do with whether or not UT will make the College Football Playoff. Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the playoff rankings. They might need USC or TCU to lose to reach the playoff. One thing that...
What Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's bounceback win over Florida Gulf Coast
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday night. Barnes discussed what the Vols did well to respond well to the loss to Colorado, Zakai Zeigler's performance and much more. Here's everything Barnes had to say.
atozsports.com
The Tennessee Vols have 3 huge pieces of bulletin board material for the South Carolina game
The Tennessee Vols will have no shortage of bulletin board material when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night in Columbia. It seems like every week this season there’s been a different storyline surrounding Tennessee’s matchup. There was LSU head coach Brian Kelly downplaying the...
RB commitment parts ways with Vols
One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
rockytopinsider.com
Three-Star Running Back De-Commits From Tennessee
Running back Will Stallings Jr. is no longer a member of the 2023 Tennessee recruiting class, announcing that he is opening his recruitment up Tuesday afternoon. “After a conversation my family and (Tennessee running backs) coach Jerry Mack I’ll be opening my recruiting process back up,” Stallings tweeted. “I will be taken visits to determine where I will be attending.”
Xzavier Henderson out against Vanderbilt
Florida sophomore receiver Xzavier Henderson will miss the Gators' matchup at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, the program announced via its weekly injury report on Wednesday evening. While there were no specifics offered, Henderson will miss the contest due to a "lower-body" injury. Henderson has been reasonably successful this...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum offers thoughts on CFP picture, how Tennessee stacks up to Southern Cal
Paul Finebaum appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday to discuss the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night. The ESPN and SEC analyst said that his biggest takeaway was related to where things stand going forward for current No. 4 TCU. “TCU has...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Baye Fall, 6-10 5-star out of Denver, announces SEC commitment
Baye Fall has made his much-anticipated decision and the big man is headed to Arkansas. The commitment by the 5-star center from Denver was confirmed by 247Sports. The 6-foot-10 Fall is regarded by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 recruit from Colorado, the No. 3 center in the country, and the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect for the Class of 2023. The other finalists for Fall’s services included Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall.
College player blasts his own offensive coordinator
It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Vols senior confirms suspicions on why Tennessee ‘ran the score up’ on Missouri
The Tennessee Vols created some “controversy” this week when they scored a touchdown with less than a minute to play in their win against the Missouri Tigers. Vols running back Dylan Sampson’s late touchdown pushed the Vols’ lead to 66-24. The feeling by many analysts and...
atozsports.com
How Missouri made a massive impact on Tennessee’s future despite losing to the Vols
The Tennessee Vols completely dismantled the Missouri Tigers this past weekend, winning 66-24 in the final game of the season at Neyland Stadium. But despite the loss, the Tigers still made an impact on the future of Tennessee’s football program last week. And it had nothing to do with...
GoVols247 weekly recruiting chat transcript
Get the latest on Tennessee football recruiting in GoVols247's weekly chat with recruiting editor Ryan Callahan.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
Nashville high schools to receive new sports fields, improved athletic facilities through $15M project
On Wednesday morning, Mayor John Cooper announced Metro Nashville Public Schools' 15 high school sports programs will receive a significant amount of funding thanks to a partnership with The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. and the Tennessee Titans.
Q&A: Rod Chance on the development of Colorado's young cornerbacks group
Rod Chance's top two cornerbacks had 333 defensive snaps of collegiate experience between them going into the 2022 season. And now, 10 games into the campaign, Nikko Reed and Kaylin Moore have combined to play 1,435 snaps at CU. Chance spoke with BuffStampede.com about their development...
Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”
An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
milehighcre.com
Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs
Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0