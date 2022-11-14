Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of BTC, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was recently around $16,300, a decrease of more than 10% to its lowest point in two years. Bitcoin has been affected by the most recent crisis in the cryptocurrency market, FTX’s liquidity problems.

4 DAYS AGO