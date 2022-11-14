Read full article on original website
Related
Ventura County Reporter
Ventura City Manager placed on administrative leave
Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a Nov. 14 city news release. The agenda for the Nov. 14 city council meeting was revised after it was first posted to include two closed session items where personnel issues can be discussed by the city council in private.
NBC Los Angeles
Free Food Banks Help Provide Holiday Meals for Struggling Families
Thanksgiving is just eight days away and some families are already wondering if they can even afford to celebrate this year. High prices have left many considering free food banks to help out. Once a week, since the beginning of the pandemic, Food Share of Ventura County has run a...
venturabreeze.com
Reinventing funeral service in Ventura one Memory at a Time
With arms wide open, Michael Boyko invites all of greater Ventura County to stop by and visit the Boyko & Reardon Telegraph Road Mortuary & Cremation at 15 Teloma Drive to say hello and maybe have that important talk about your lifetime. In December of 2019, Boyko of the Joseph...
plaidtruth.com
Donda Academy draws to a close
What was Donda Academy? It was an unaccredited Christian private school in Ventura County run by celebrity Kanye (Ye) West. If you are or were a West fan, you know that the campus falls on the outskirts of our town. The address being 1625 Tierra Rejada Road, if you want to drive past and take a look! The building itself can be seen from the street and is painted in all black. The academy was offered to all kids falling anywhere between Pre-Kindergarten to 12th grade. The American rapper founded the school in 2022 in honor of his mother, Donda West. Their mascot and sports team name consisted of a catchy choice of words, the Donda Doves. It was considered an independent school, meaning it’s a private school funded by tuition or any other private funds. It cost a total of $15,000 per school year to attend the academy prior to its closing. This may sound like a lot, but in comparison to another private school near us, Oaks Christian, that’s only about half of the tuition requested. Now that it has been shut down, parents of past attendees have raised concerns on if they’ll receive a refund since the year promised obviously will not be fulfilled. Ye being one of few celebrities, like Will and Jada Smith, to open a school and have it shut down. Finally, the school was well known for having a great basketball team consisting of three of the top 50 recruits for the senior Class of 23’.
sanfernandosun.com
San Fernando National Little League Season Canceled After Online Threats Made Against League President, Now Resigned
The Board of Directors for the San Fernando National Little League canceled the rest of its season after threats were made through social media following an incident between its president, a local street vendor and a parent. On Nov. 6, James Bullock was at Pioneer Park prepping the field for...
vcsd.org
Inmate Information for Ventura County & Guidelines
Visits are handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Check-in begins one (1) hour prior to the session start time, with the exception of Sunday afternoon visiting from 1:30 to 4:30, check-in will begin 2 hours prior to this (Sunday afternoon) session. The designations A, B, C, D, E, F, G,...
L.A. Weekly
Anson Williams, “Potsie” from Happy Days, Close to Winning Ojai Mayor Race
Anson Williams, famous for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the TV classic Happy Days, is maintaining a narrow lead in his bid for Mayor of Ojai, California. With roughly 73% of the votes in as of Tuesday, November 15, Williams leads his opponent, incumbent mayor Elizabeth Stix, by 1,434 votes to 1,378, or 51% to 49%, according to the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder, Registrar of Voters.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’sPsychedelic Surge
Labor Day weekend was hot this year throughout California. Historically hot. In the name of survival, many thousands of Golden Staters flocked to the beach. I was no exception and found myself on the shoreline with an extended group of friends and acquaintances, all of us firmly in our middle age, coupled up, and raising young families. There, we had good food and good drinks, along with umbrellas, surf boards, an air of sunblock, and stoked kids galore.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Thousand Oaks, CA
Located between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks is one of the most livable cities in the state of California. This suburban area is the second-largest city in Ventura County, nestled against the scenic Santa Monica Mountains. Its name accurately describes the city as it teems with thousands of...
The Jewish Press
Auschwitz Exhibit to be Held at Reagan Presidential Library in California
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is set to host a global exhibition aimed at underlining the point that the events leading up and resulting in the Nazi Holocaust in World War II were “not long ago” and “not far away.”. The traveling exhibition “Auschwitz. Not...
Child Airlifted From Central Park
A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday. Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
kclu.org
Race for county supervisorial seat in Ventura County still too close to call
More than a week after the election, a county supervisorial race on the South Coast remains too close to call. Less than two percentage point separate the two candidates for Ventura County’s Second District Supervisorial seat. The latest numbers show former State Assemblyman Jeff Gorrell with 50.65% of the...
fsrmagazine.com
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele Opens Second California Location in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, get ready to Eat, Pray, Love – the Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially bringing a slice of Italy to the coastal beachside community of Santa Barbara as of Wednesday, November 9. Situated in the Historic Ember Mill building on State St. in the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ortega Park Update: City of Santa Barbara Says Plans Almost ‘Shovel Ready’
The final plans for Ortega Park’s estimated $14 million makeover are nearly “shovel ready,” according to Project Manager Justin Van Mullem, who revealed the latest updates during a community event hosted by the City of Santa Barbara at the Eastside park’s Welcome House over the weekend.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Hives Grand Opening!
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Hives is excited to announce the GRAND OPENING of their second store this Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 11am to 6pm! The new store is located at 3328 State Street in the old Instrumental Music location. The store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sundays from 11am to 5pm. The store has had a successful start since it opened on October 22, 2022. The flagship store is located at 516 Palm Ave in Carpinteria. The owners and shopkeepers are excited to celebrate the store’s official opening with local residents and out of town guests! The store will be hosting a meet and greet with local vendors, flow hive demonstrations, solar demonstrations, a holiday gift raffle, photo booth fun and earth friendly shopping! Come join the celebration and help support the local bees by finding the perfect sustainable gifts for friends, family and anyone else on your list!
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman. The missing woman, Jessica Laura Ramirez, A.K.A. “Jess,” 32, was last seen on Wednesday at 9:25 p.m., on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in Stevenson Ranch, according to Sheriff’s officials. The missing woman has ...
California Continues To Drive Folks To Idaho Over Outlawing Rodeo
California was a one time the most envied state in America. Every young person at one time in their lives had dreams of moving to the Golden State and living their dream. California is not on the East Coast, but you wouldn't know it by a recent proposal circulating in Los Angeles and other major cities throughout the state.
Free roaming cats make themselves at home along the Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free roaming cats make themselves at home along the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
Comments / 0