ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Ventura County Reporter

Ventura City Manager placed on administrative leave

Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a Nov. 14 city news release. The agenda for the Nov. 14 city council meeting was revised after it was first posted to include two closed session items where personnel issues can be discussed by the city council in private.
VENTURA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Free Food Banks Help Provide Holiday Meals for Struggling Families

Thanksgiving is just eight days away and some families are already wondering if they can even afford to celebrate this year. High prices have left many considering free food banks to help out. Once a week, since the beginning of the pandemic, Food Share of Ventura County has run a...
OXNARD, CA
venturabreeze.com

Reinventing funeral service in Ventura one Memory at a Time

With arms wide open, Michael Boyko invites all of greater Ventura County to stop by and visit the Boyko & Reardon Telegraph Road Mortuary & Cremation at 15 Teloma Drive to say hello and maybe have that important talk about your lifetime. In December of 2019, Boyko of the Joseph...
VENTURA, CA
plaidtruth.com

Donda Academy draws to a close

What was Donda Academy? It was an unaccredited Christian private school in Ventura County run by celebrity Kanye (Ye) West. If you are or were a West fan, you know that the campus falls on the outskirts of our town. The address being 1625 Tierra Rejada Road, if you want to drive past and take a look! The building itself can be seen from the street and is painted in all black. The academy was offered to all kids falling anywhere between Pre-Kindergarten to 12th grade. The American rapper founded the school in 2022 in honor of his mother, Donda West. Their mascot and sports team name consisted of a catchy choice of words, the Donda Doves. It was considered an independent school, meaning it’s a private school funded by tuition or any other private funds. It cost a total of $15,000 per school year to attend the academy prior to its closing. This may sound like a lot, but in comparison to another private school near us, Oaks Christian, that’s only about half of the tuition requested. Now that it has been shut down, parents of past attendees have raised concerns on if they’ll receive a refund since the year promised obviously will not be fulfilled. Ye being one of few celebrities, like Will and Jada Smith, to open a school and have it shut down. Finally, the school was well known for having a great basketball team consisting of three of the top 50 recruits for the senior Class of 23’.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
vcsd.org

Inmate Information for Ventura County & Guidelines

Visits are handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Check-in begins one (1) hour prior to the session start time, with the exception of Sunday afternoon visiting from 1:30 to 4:30, check-in will begin 2 hours prior to this (Sunday afternoon) session. The designations A, B, C, D, E, F, G,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Anson Williams, “Potsie” from Happy Days, Close to Winning Ojai Mayor Race

Anson Williams, famous for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the TV classic Happy Days, is maintaining a narrow lead in his bid for Mayor of Ojai, California. With roughly 73% of the votes in as of Tuesday, November 15, Williams leads his opponent, incumbent mayor Elizabeth Stix, by 1,434 votes to 1,378, or 51% to 49%, according to the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder, Registrar of Voters.
OJAI, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’sPsychedelic Surge

Labor Day weekend was hot this year throughout California. Historically hot. In the name of survival, many thousands of Golden Staters flocked to the beach. I was no exception and found myself on the shoreline with an extended group of friends and acquaintances, all of us firmly in our middle age, coupled up, and raising young families. There, we had good food and good drinks, along with umbrellas, surf boards, an air of sunblock, and stoked kids galore.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Thousand Oaks, CA

Located between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks is one of the most livable cities in the state of California. This suburban area is the second-largest city in Ventura County, nestled against the scenic Santa Monica Mountains. Its name accurately describes the city as it teems with thousands of...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted From Central Park

A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday.  Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Hives Grand Opening!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Hives is excited to announce the GRAND OPENING of their second store this Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 11am to 6pm! The new store is located at 3328 State Street in the old Instrumental Music location. The store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sundays from 11am to 5pm. The store has had a successful start since it opened on October 22, 2022. The flagship store is located at 516 Palm Ave in Carpinteria. The owners and shopkeepers are excited to celebrate the store’s official opening with local residents and out of town guests! The store will be hosting a meet and greet with local vendors, flow hive demonstrations, solar demonstrations, a holiday gift raffle, photo booth fun and earth friendly shopping! Come join the celebration and help support the local bees by finding the perfect sustainable gifts for friends, family and anyone else on your list!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy