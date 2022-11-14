Disney will celebrate the highly anticipated Andor season finale by giving viewers a chance to watch the first two episodes of the Disney+ series on ABC, as wells as FX, Freeform and Hulu. The series follows Diego Luna's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character Cassian Andor, and his early days with the Rebellion against the evil Galactic Empire. Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis also star. Andor's first two episodes will air on ABC November 23, on FX November 24, and on Freeform November 25 -- all at 9 p.m. ET -- and will be available on Hulu from November 23-December 7. To watch the rest of the season, viewers will have to switch over to Disney+, where the finale airs Nov. 23. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...

