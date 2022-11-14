ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung TV deal cuts 5-star rated 4K HDR TV price to £397!

By Robert Jones
 4 days ago

Samsung makes some of the very best TVs in the world, which is why we think this discount on one of its most popular 50-inch 4K HDR TVs is well worth a look.

The deal drops the price of the Samsung TU7020 Crystal Ultra HD 4K HDR 50-inch Smart TV down to £397. That's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

This TV is one of Samsung's most popular - and well-reviewed - models at Amazon, with over 1,250 purchasers giving it a maximum score of 5 stars.

The most recent buyer of this TV confidently stated the following in her 5-star review:

"Great price for an almost embarrassingly massive TV which is now hung on our chimney breast. Picture quality is outstanding. We're over the moon. Never going to the cinema again!"

Here are the full details of the deal.

Samsung TU7020 Crystal UHD 4K Ultra HD HDR 50" Smart TV: £429 , now £397 at Amazon
This 50-inch 4K HDR TV from Samsung is now under four hundred notes in the Black Friday sales. This TV supports an Ultra HD 4K resolution and HDR10+ imagery, as well as coming with Samsung's excellent Smart TV interface – the latter granting access to popular streaming service apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. View Deal

There is a lot to like about this 4K HDR TV deal, and the price is just the first. The screen size, at 50 inches, will fill most people's living rooms really nicely, and absolutely add to the immersion when watching movies and live sports.

The 4K resolution and HDR10+ image support obviously also mean you're set for watching all the latest and greatest big-budget TV shows and movies, which are encoded in 4K HDR, while the Smart TV interface means you're always mere buttons presses away from accessing streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

The TV's remote is also great and there's even a built-in sound system that automatically adjusts and optimizes itself depending on the type of content being watched. Overall, it's an incredible amount of TV for the money, and now its cheaper thanks to this discount in the Black Friday sales.

Like the idea of this TV but don't think you need a 50-inch panel? Well, the smaller 43-inch screen is available right now for £335 at Amazon , too.

