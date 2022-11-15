ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

UPDATE: Escaped FCI Beckley inmate arrested

By Seth McVey, Brandon Eanes
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjs6k_0jAOpGy300

UPDATE: Monday, November 14, 2022 @ 9:00 PM | BECKLEY, WV ( WVNS ) — According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force, the inmate who escaped from the Beckley Federal Correctional Institution was arrested.

Kevin Davis, 32, reportedly escaped from a FCI Beckley satellite campus around 10 PM on Sunday night, November 13, 2022.

Quantez Burks family says they want justice

Air surveillance was provided by the West Virginia National Guard with a helicopter. Davis was found hiding in a wooded area a close distance away from the federal prison.

Davis was subsequently arrested and taken back to prison.

Davis was originally sentenced in the Eastern District of Tennessee to a 27-month sentence for
Conspiracy to Distribute Five Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine. The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified.

Stick with 59News for more digital content .

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the Federal Correctional Institution in Beckley reported an inmate was missing from the satellite camp near the Institution.

University of Virginia confirms identities of three football players killed in shooting

At approximately 10 p.m. inmate Kevin Davis, 32, was reported missing from the satellite camp, a minimum security facility, adjacent to the FCI. Davis is a white male with brown hair, green eyes, 6’0″ tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

Davis was sentenced in the Eastern District of Tennessee to a 27-month sentence for
Conspiracy to Distribute Five Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine. The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified.

Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at (304) 347-5136.

Stay tuned as we continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 18

Related
WVNS

Mercer man sentenced after threats with a firearm

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Bobby Glen Trent, 37, of Princeton, was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court information, on September 24, 2019, Trent got into an argument with a Highland Avenue resident while […]
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Inmate Pleads Guilty to Possessing Weapon at FCI McDowell

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Artemas Roberts, 42, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell, pleaded guilty today to possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 6, 2022, FCI McDowell staff conducted a...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Former VP of a private investigation firm pleads guilty to obtaining money by false pretenses

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The former vice-president of a private investigation firm in Beckley pleaded guilty on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, to obtaining money by false pretenses. Roger David Utt, the former vice-president of a private investigation firm in Beckley, made the plea by way of information, which means he will avoid prison time. According to special […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man sentenced for shooting woman in face

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man who pleaded guilty to an unlawful wounding charge for shooting a woman in the face has been sentenced to prison. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Brett Peters, 40, was sentenced to one to five years in prison. The prosecutor’s office says the sentence was suspended […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mercer County Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jermaine Antwon Jones, 34, of Bluefield, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 11, 2022, Jones sold a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Bluefield. Jones admitted to selling the fentanyl as well as quantities of fentanyl and cocaine to the same confidential informant on two other occasions in Mercer County around the same time period.
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Tennessee Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jeremy Crumbley, also known as “Memphis,” 30, of Memphis, Tennessee, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 25, 2018, Crumbley sold over 9 grams of fentanyl for $1,150 to a confidential informant in a Kanawha City alley in Charleston.
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNS

Recapping gun violence in the City of Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–During the last few months, gun violence seemed to happen almost every other week in one Mercer County city. Gun violence wreaked havoc on the City of Bluefield during the spring and summertime months. In March 2022 on Cumberland Road, suspects Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks allegedly murdered 13-year-old Maryze Tatum in a […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Mercer County man could face 20 years for selling fentanyl and cocaine

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reported on November 15, 2022, a Mercer County man has pleaded guilty to the felony crime of distribution of fentanyl. On January 11, 2022, Jermaine Antwon Jones, 34, of Bluefield, sold a quantity of fentanyl to an undercover informant. Jones admitted to selling the informant fentanyl as […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Domestic investigation leads to charges

COSTA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Charges have been issued in relation to a domestic incident which occurred last Monday in the Boone County area. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies responded to the Costa area to address reports of a domestic situation.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced for shooting woman in the head

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years in jail for a shooting that seriously injured a woman last year, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. Brett Peters, who’s in his early 40s, also was ordered to complete a treatment program in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Sobriety checkpoint in Beckley scheduled for November 17

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, November 17, from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am. The checkpoint will take place along US Rt. 19 approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 on Johnstown Road in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Man sentenced after breaking into a home and holding children hostage with a knife

UPDATE: After pleading guilty in September of this year to kidnapping, Rex Hurt was sentenced to 23 years in the West Virginia penitentiary today by Judge William Sadler. On December 31, 2020, the Mercer County Sheriff’s responded to a 911 call of Rex Hurt entering a residence and refusing to leave. Hurt then barricaded himself in a room with several children present when confronted by police. After significant attempts of negotiation with Mr. Hurt to peacefully exit the room where the children were located, Mr.Hurt produced a knife and was shot by police. Hurt recovered from his wounds and was thereafter arrested and later indicted by a Mercer County Grand Jury.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy