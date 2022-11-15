UPDATE: Escaped FCI Beckley inmate arrested

UPDATE: Monday, November 14, 2022 @ 9:00 PM | BECKLEY, WV ( WVNS ) — According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force, the inmate who escaped from the Beckley Federal Correctional Institution was arrested.

Kevin Davis, 32, reportedly escaped from a FCI Beckley satellite campus around 10 PM on Sunday night, November 13, 2022.

Air surveillance was provided by the West Virginia National Guard with a helicopter. Davis was found hiding in a wooded area a close distance away from the federal prison.

Davis was subsequently arrested and taken back to prison.

Davis was originally sentenced in the Eastern District of Tennessee to a 27-month sentence for

Conspiracy to Distribute Five Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine. The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified.

