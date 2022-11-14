ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Warriors in dubious territory with latest road loss

By Dan Mennella
 2 days ago

The Golden State Warriors etched their name into the NBA record books on Sunday night -- for all the wrong reasons.

With their loss to the Kings in Sacramento, the Dubs fell to 0-7 on the road to open the season, becoming the first Warriors team to do so since 1989 and the first reigning champions "in recent memory," according to The Santa Cruz Sentinel .

The Warriors are also the first defending champion to lose at least seven consecutive games at any point in a season since the 2011-12 Dallas Mavericks, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The good news for the Warriors it that they're back at Chase Center on Monday night, with a winnable game on tap against the San Antonio Spurs. The Dubs bring a 5-1 home record into that contest.

But that was cold comfort after Sunday night's loss, one that the team felt like had slipped through their fingers after pulling out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter and then squandering a three-point advantage with about four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Stephen Curry told reporters that the team's road struggles are "tough" and "disappointing." Draymond Green said it was "insane."

Coach Steve Kerr chalked up the loss, in part, to turnovers -- the Warriors had 18 to the Kings' 16. Eight of Golden State's turnovers came in the second quarter, a period the Kings won by 15 points.

"They just outplayed us," Kerr conceded.

The Warriors' next chance for a road win comes on Wednesday, when they take on the Suns in Phoenix.

