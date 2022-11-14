ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Z94

Lawton, OK’s Holiday in the Park Now Has a Ferris Wheel

There's been a lot of changes and improvements over the past couple of years to Holiday in the Park at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, Fort Sill. Every year it gets bigger and better and 2022 is no exception. New to Holiday in the Park this year we'll have a ferris wheel and carousel. It was announced late last week by event organizers and the Lawton, Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Looking forward to it opening this weekend!
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display

Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma is Getting Ready for Thanksgiving & Fry-Day

It's time to hit the stores and get your bird and trimmings, Thanksgiving is on the way! It's one of my all-time favorite holidays and I'm getting everything bought and ready for the big meal. It's been really difficult to find the BIG Butterball turkeys, at least in Lawton, OK....
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton changing billing cycles

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle. Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month. Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week. Due to this change,...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Drone Racing This Weekend at Central Plaza

Welcome to the future! It's the future of defense and we are able to see it in action this weekend at the Central Plaza in Downtown Lawton. This Saturday, professional drone racers will race in the old Dillard's Building at Central Plaza, 200 SW C Ave., Lawton, Oklahoma. This will be the very first demonstration of its kind to take place in the area designated to FISTA and its plans for the Technology growth in Lawton/Fort Sill.
LAWTON, OK
Z94

You Could Win $250 With the Oklahoma Blood Institute

Oklahoma Blood Institute and The Chocolate Factory invite you to give blood this Monday, November 21st (11-21-22) through Wednesday, November 23rd (11-23-22) for your chance to win a GOLDEN TICKET. Donate at the Lawton donor center and you’ll receive a chocolate candy bar that just might contain a GOLDEN TICKET,...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Fort Sill Adding A New Cold Weather 5k-10k Event

Even though Southwest Oklahoma is the home of incredibly hot weather, our cold sports events are shockingly popular. Medicine Park does the Polar Bear Plunge. Lawton has the Frost Your Fanny 5k. Fort Sill usually hosts the Polar Bear 5k, but in 2022, MWR is adding a new run event with the Reindeer 5k & 10k.
FORT SILL, OK
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy