Welcome to the future! It's the future of defense and we are able to see it in action this weekend at the Central Plaza in Downtown Lawton. This Saturday, professional drone racers will race in the old Dillard's Building at Central Plaza, 200 SW C Ave., Lawton, Oklahoma. This will be the very first demonstration of its kind to take place in the area designated to FISTA and its plans for the Technology growth in Lawton/Fort Sill.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO