KAKE TV
Oklahoma town celebrates 'A Christmas Story' ties with 50-foot leg lamp
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KAKE) - A 50-foot-tall version of the iconic leg lamp in the classic film “A Christmas Story” stands in a small Oklahoma town to honor the artist who inspired it. The statue boasts a black high heel and a fringed fiberglass lampshade atop a 10-foot crate...
Light Up Lawton in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
kswo.com
Chickasha man trying to find owner of military uniform found in front yard
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform, he said he found in his front yard. Christopher Danforth said he was leaving for work when he noticed a black bag sitting against a tree in his yard. “And I thought wow...
Lawton, OK’s Holiday in the Park Now Has a Ferris Wheel
There's been a lot of changes and improvements over the past couple of years to Holiday in the Park at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, Fort Sill. Every year it gets bigger and better and 2022 is no exception. New to Holiday in the Park this year we'll have a ferris wheel and carousel. It was announced late last week by event organizers and the Lawton, Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Looking forward to it opening this weekend!
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
Oklahoma is Getting Ready for Thanksgiving & Fry-Day
It's time to hit the stores and get your bird and trimmings, Thanksgiving is on the way! It's one of my all-time favorite holidays and I'm getting everything bought and ready for the big meal. It's been really difficult to find the BIG Butterball turkeys, at least in Lawton, OK....
Chickasha Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man attempting to enter house
The Chickasha Police Department says it's actively investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon.
kswo.com
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Maxine Benson said her husband was last seen Wednesday evening at Bill’s restaurant in Waurika. She said they both had dinner with friends then Grady went home and she left for a girl’s trip. “I texted him that night and said goodnight, but no...
‘Hub Cap Alley’ loses last surviving salvage yard in OKC fire
Oklahoma City fire crews battled a large fire just south of downtown Monday morning at an auto sales building. The building was the last surviving salvage yard in the area known as 'Hub Cap Alley'.
Moore gas station caught on camera overcharging customers, OCC investigation underway
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR)- Caught on camera! The 7-Eleven on Telephone and 4th was seen overcharging a customer over the weekend who says this isn’t the first time they’ve done so. Theresa Patterson told KFOR she typically gets gas at the 7-Eleven on SW 4th because they offer non-ethanol gas. Over the last “four to six […]
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
kswo.com
City of Lawton changing billing cycles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle. Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month. Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week. Due to this change,...
KOCO
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
news9.com
Property Owner Watches In Tears As Old Auto-Shop Burns; Fire Investigation Underway
An investigation is underway after a commercial fire Monday morning. The fire happened near Northwest 13th Street and North Robinson Avenue at the A&A Auto Salvage yard. The property owner said they had just closed for good two weeks ago after over four decades of collecting cars and car parts.
Drone Racing This Weekend at Central Plaza
Welcome to the future! It's the future of defense and we are able to see it in action this weekend at the Central Plaza in Downtown Lawton. This Saturday, professional drone racers will race in the old Dillard's Building at Central Plaza, 200 SW C Ave., Lawton, Oklahoma. This will be the very first demonstration of its kind to take place in the area designated to FISTA and its plans for the Technology growth in Lawton/Fort Sill.
You Could Win $250 With the Oklahoma Blood Institute
Oklahoma Blood Institute and The Chocolate Factory invite you to give blood this Monday, November 21st (11-21-22) through Wednesday, November 23rd (11-23-22) for your chance to win a GOLDEN TICKET. Donate at the Lawton donor center and you’ll receive a chocolate candy bar that just might contain a GOLDEN TICKET,...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Multi-Car accident in NW part of the metro ends with one fatality
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police have confirmed that a multi vehicle accident near NW 23rd St and N MacArthur around 7:45 this evening has been updated to a fatality. Police say the confirmed deceased did not die at the scene of the accident, and no further details have been released. Right now, the […]
KOCO
Live Blog: Winter weather with rain-snow mix impacting afternoon commute in OKC metro
Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
Fort Sill Adding A New Cold Weather 5k-10k Event
Even though Southwest Oklahoma is the home of incredibly hot weather, our cold sports events are shockingly popular. Medicine Park does the Polar Bear Plunge. Lawton has the Frost Your Fanny 5k. Fort Sill usually hosts the Polar Bear 5k, but in 2022, MWR is adding a new run event with the Reindeer 5k & 10k.
