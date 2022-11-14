Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Pablo Center Events
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence is entering a busy holiday season. Monica Frederick, Director of Development for the Pablo Center, talks about some upcoming performances. Performances include “Fiddler on the Roof” November 22-23, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra November 29, and Danú: An Emerald...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Male Chorus Holiday Concert
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Male Chorus presents, “Carols at Christmas”, Saturday, December 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Lake Street United Methodist Church in Eau Claire. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 door. Those under 18 get in free. Tickets are...
WEAU-TV 13
The Chippewa Valley Carolers want you to join them in singing holiday tunes
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the snow beginning to fall the holidays seem to be right around the corner and the Chippewa Valley Carolers are looking for people to help spread some cheer. For the third year in a row the Chippewa Valley Carolers will be heading to nursing homes,...
WEAU-TV 13
Oktoberfest gives $20,000 back to the community
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Festmeister and Festmeisterin of Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls presented $20,000 in donations to the community. More than 40 community groups received checks for the time their members donated during the 19th Annual Oktoberfest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Sept. The checks were...
WEAU-TV 13
Preparation is finishing up for the 35th Christmas Village in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The holidays are closing in, which means community members can get ready to see the annual Christmas Village display in Chippewa Falls. On Thanksgiving night, the 25th annual Christmas Village at Irvine Park opens. The village was started by the community and expanded with the...
Spectator
Uncommon Denominator at The Mousetrap Tavern
From 6-11 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 11, Uncommon Denominator “brought the energy,” to The Mousetrap Tavern, according to the band’s website. The funk, soul, pop and rock cover band played various music at their gig. Chase Bucheger, the lead singer, said “our band plays songs that we...
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona holiday events
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Lions Club is offering some holiday events for the community. The Shine A Light fundraiser for the Altoona Lion’s Club honors that someone special in your life or in remembrance of someone who has passed. You can purchase colored lights in honor or...
WEAU-TV 13
Volunteers donating blankets to ECASD, upcoming blanket making events
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This is the 6th year of volunteers making fleece tied blankets for the Eau Claire Area School District. The first five years of the event, volunteers donated 576 blankets, according to a volunteer. The volunteer says there are two blanket making events this year, scheduled...
WEAU-TV 13
MEALS ON WHEELS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Meals on Wheels delivery people and volunteers for the Sunshine Award. They take care of the delivery of the meals to elderly and homebound and they check on their well-being at the same time. I wish I could give each volunteer an individual award but unfortunately, I can’t. Please recognize this organization.
WEAU-TV 13
Start Up Chippewa Valley Week returns for its 5th year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the 5th year, the largest entrepreneurship event in the region is looking to inspire and support local entrepreneurs. Colab is hosting Start Up Chippewa Valley Week which runs through November 18th. With over two dozen community businesses and organizations participating, there are numerous events...
WEAU-TV 13
Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County provides gifts to children during the holidays
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County non-profit aims to make sure children have presents to unwarp during the holiday season. The Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County gifts kids within the county new books, toys clothes, hygiene products, and more. Anyone can submit an application and the only...
WEAU-TV 13
The Birch Street Baptist Church hosts annual Thanksgiving Dinner
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Birch Street Baptist Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner Sunday afternoon. The church has hosted its dinner for over 35 years, and has it open to the public. They served the Thanksgiving classics like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce. They also served pies and other...
WEAU-TV 13
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire membership campaign
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A membership campaign is underway at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire. Through December 9, memberships include access to play spaces in Eau Claire, Menomonie and Chippewa Falls, new and renewing members will be invited to an exclusive pre-opening event at the new museum. At this event, members will get to tie dye a special t-shirt and can choose one product from the gift shop, memberships are good through 2023.
Sasquatch 107.7
Get Nostalgic at Video Rental Store Turned Airbnb in Winona
We're all about nostalgia and with video rental stores going away over the past few years, we've gotten especially nostalgic about that. Some video rental stores have even been transformed into places people can spend the night, like this one in Winona, Minnesota!. Video Rental Store Nostalgia. I remember growing...
WEAU-TV 13
HSHS ST. JOSEPH’S WOUND CARE CLINIC
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to HSHS St. Joseph’s Wound Care Clinic in Chippewa Falls. They were very caring and they are the best! If you have a bad wound, this is the place to go. I want to thank the...
WEAU-TV 13
Local TV Host encourages Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Host of ‘Around the Farm Table’ Inga Witscher talked to supporters of the show about the importance of supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers. She held the forum at Third & Vine in Eau Claire, an establishment that sells locally produced beer, cider and cheese.
WEAU-TV 13
3rd Annual Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students in area high schools faced off Wednesday morning in the 3rd Annual Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl. The event took place at Chippewa Valley Technical College. The Challenge Bowl is a quiz bowl style tournament for students to compete against other schools on their financial and investment knowledge.
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
WISN
Eau Claire hunter bags 10-point buck during bow season
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. — An Eau Claire hunter bagged a buck this bow season that he believes might set a new record. "I was honestly speechless. I didn't know what to think," Bobby Pagel told WQOW-TV. He brought down the massive 10-point-buck on Nov. 5 on his dad's...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 16th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A look at the opponents for Mondovi and Regis as they prepare for Thursday’s WIAA State Football Championships. Plus, UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball travels west to battle St. Olaf in non-conference action.
Comments / 0