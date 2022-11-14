Read full article on original website
Related
fordhamsports.com
Tom Konchalski Classic to Begin on Saturday at the Rose Hill Gym
In the 100-plus year history of basketball in New York City, there have existed few characters more unique and beloved than Tom Konchalski. Soft-spoken, slender and standing at 6-foot-6, the scout extraordinaire sat quietly at the top of high school gyms around the city and scribbled notes onto a large yellow legal pad. The words on that paper, which were then transcribed with an electric typewriter and mailed to coaches around the country, contained some of the most sought-after insights in the world of college basketball.
fordhamsports.com
Fordham Hosts Annual Tip-Off Reception
Supporters of Fordham Basketball gathered at the Empire Steakhouse and Lounge on Monday night for the programs' annual Tip-Off Reception, bringing together generations of Rams in support of Fordham Men's and Women's Basketball. In addition to selected upperclassmen from both the men's and women's basketball teams, several coaches and administrators...
fordhamsports.com
Four Soccer Rams Named to CSC Academic All-District Team
Bronx, N.Y. - (November 16, 2022) - The 2022 Academic All-District® Men's and Women's Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, were announced today and recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA — for each gender.
theshadowleague.com
“A Huge Heart” | Former Bronx AAU Basketball Star Jayden “Butterball” Goodridge Gunned Down In The Bronx After Getting Off Train
Former AAU basketball star Jayden Goodridge, 21, was gunned down just outside of East 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in the Bronx district of Mott Haven on Sunday evening, according to the New York Post. Goodridge was murdered for being in the wrong place at the wrong time by a person on an electric scooter who rode by and began shooting indiscriminately.
fordhamsports.com
Women's Basketball at RV/RV Princeton on Wednesday Night
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (2-1) seeks to rebound from its first loss of the year, a six-point battle with nationally-ranked Maryland on the road, on Wednesday night at Princeton, who began the season within the top-25 and received votes in both polls on Tuesday. Ramses Challenge. Join the Ramses...
fordhamsports.com
Tim DeMorat Named GEICO Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat was named the GEICO Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week it was announced by the league office today. It is the eighth weekly honor for DeMorat, the 2022 Patriot League Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. In a 45-10 Patriot...
fordhamsports.com
Chloe Pejouan Named Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Week
Newport News, Va. – The 2022 regular season came to a close this weekend but the Atlantic 10 announced its final round of weekly awards and senior middle blocker Chloe Pejouan was named the Defensive Player of the Week, her first career league accolade. Pejouan helped lead the Rams...
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Hosts New Hampshire on Tuesday
Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham's 120th varsity season, by hosting the University of New Hampshire Wildcats ion the historic Rose Hill Gym on Tuesday, November 15, at 7:00 p.m. The game will be televised live on SNY and streamed on ESPN+ with...
fordhamsports.com
Asiah Dingle Named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week
Newport News, Va. – Opening week of the 2022-23 season is in the books and the Atlantic 10 has announced Fordham women's basketball graduate guard Asiah Dingle as its first Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon. It is her second time earning the award. Dingle...
NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’
The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
New York Giants, Stop & Shop team up to hand out turkeys to families
Bronx Stop & Shop teamed up with the New York Giants to give free turkeys to families in need.
Stepinac High School graduate fatally shot in the Bronx
A Stepinac High School graduate was fatally shot in the Bronx on Sunday.
cityandstateny.com
Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged
Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
nychealthandhospitals.org
Two NYC Health + Hospital Facilities Receive “A” Safety Grades From Independent, National Hospital Safety Organization
NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens and North Central Bronx are two of 5 New York City hospitals that received an “A” for patient safety. Approximately 3,000 hospitals nationwide are graded. NYC Health + Hospital/Queens’ Therapy Pony (Joy) and Therapy Dog (Sophie) congratulate hospital employees for receiving. an “A”...
manhassetpress.com
NYU Langone To Reportedly Move Into Lord & Taylor
NYU Langone is reportedly moving into the old Lord & Taylor space on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Hempstead, “An application was submitted for the proposed conversion of an existing commercial retail building to an ambulatory care center with associated site improvements to be operated by NYU Langone Health. It has been reviewed, and an omission letter has been issued. A response to the omission letter was made, and a review will be forthcoming.”
New York City to celebrate 50 years of hip hop culture
NEW YORK - For National Hip Hop History Month, New York City is putting a spotlight on the popular genre of music. It unveiled plans to celebrate hip hop's birthday next year, partnering with a new museum in the works. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis got a sneak peak in the Bronx. Stepping into the exhibit "(R)Evolution of hip hop" on Exterior Street, you're transported to the golden era: 1986-1990. The immersive journey through hip hop history is a sneak peak of what's to come when the Universal Hip Hop Museum" opens. "It will be one of the most advanced, technology-driven museums in the history of...
NYC plans ‘party like we’d never witnessed before’ for 50 years of hip hop
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is putting the spotlight on hip hop ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. The genre is largely acknowledged as having been “born” in the Bronx on Aug. 11, 1973. Hip hop legend DJ Kool Herc spun the basics of it at a turntable during parties on Sedgewick Avenue. […]
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: Building Applications Filed for New 7-story Residential Building at 172 East 205th Street
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings for a new, seven-story residential building to be located at 172 East 205th Street in Bedford Park, as reported by YIMBY. Located between Grand Concourse and East Mosholu Parkway South, the lot is two blocks from the Bedford Park Boulevard...
3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
News 12
Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. New Rochelle Police are searching for suspect wanted in the murder of a local rapper. Officials Police say they found James Caldwell Jr., a rapper known as 'Boogie,' with multiple gunshot wounds back on Oct. 26. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Mtayari Dixon in connection to Caldwell's death. They say he used to live in New Rochelle, but now lives in Stamford, Connecticut. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2300.
Comments / 0