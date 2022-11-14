ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

fordhamsports.com

Tom Konchalski Classic to Begin on Saturday at the Rose Hill Gym

In the 100-plus year history of basketball in New York City, there have existed few characters more unique and beloved than Tom Konchalski. Soft-spoken, slender and standing at 6-foot-6, the scout extraordinaire sat quietly at the top of high school gyms around the city and scribbled notes onto a large yellow legal pad. The words on that paper, which were then transcribed with an electric typewriter and mailed to coaches around the country, contained some of the most sought-after insights in the world of college basketball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fordhamsports.com

Fordham Hosts Annual Tip-Off Reception

Supporters of Fordham Basketball gathered at the Empire Steakhouse and Lounge on Monday night for the programs' annual Tip-Off Reception, bringing together generations of Rams in support of Fordham Men's and Women's Basketball. In addition to selected upperclassmen from both the men's and women's basketball teams, several coaches and administrators...
MARYLAND, NY
fordhamsports.com

Four Soccer Rams Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

Bronx, N.Y. - (November 16, 2022) - The 2022 Academic All-District® Men's and Women's Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, were announced today and recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA — for each gender.
BRONX, NY
theshadowleague.com

“A Huge Heart” | Former Bronx AAU Basketball Star Jayden “Butterball” Goodridge Gunned Down In The Bronx After Getting Off Train

Former AAU basketball star Jayden Goodridge, 21, was gunned down just outside of East 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in the Bronx district of Mott Haven on Sunday evening, according to the New York Post. Goodridge was murdered for being in the wrong place at the wrong time by a person on an electric scooter who rode by and began shooting indiscriminately.
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Women's Basketball at RV/RV Princeton on Wednesday Night

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (2-1) seeks to rebound from its first loss of the year, a six-point battle with nationally-ranked Maryland on the road, on Wednesday night at Princeton, who began the season within the top-25 and received votes in both polls on Tuesday. Ramses Challenge. Join the Ramses...
PRINCETON, MA
fordhamsports.com

Tim DeMorat Named GEICO Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat was named the GEICO Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week it was announced by the league office today. It is the eighth weekly honor for DeMorat, the 2022 Patriot League Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. In a 45-10 Patriot...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Chloe Pejouan Named Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Week

Newport News, Va. – The 2022 regular season came to a close this weekend but the Atlantic 10 announced its final round of weekly awards and senior middle blocker Chloe Pejouan was named the Defensive Player of the Week, her first career league accolade. Pejouan helped lead the Rams...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Men’s Basketball Hosts New Hampshire on Tuesday

Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham's 120th varsity season, by hosting the University of New Hampshire Wildcats ion the historic Rose Hill Gym on Tuesday, November 15, at 7:00 p.m. The game will be televised live on SNY and streamed on ESPN+ with...
DURHAM, NH
fordhamsports.com

Asiah Dingle Named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week

Newport News, Va. – Opening week of the 2022-23 season is in the books and the Atlantic 10 has announced Fordham women's basketball graduate guard Asiah Dingle as its first Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon. It is her second time earning the award. Dingle...
MARYLAND, NY
Daily News

NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’

The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
BRONX, NY
cityandstateny.com

Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged

Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhassetpress.com

NYU Langone To Reportedly Move Into Lord & Taylor

NYU Langone is reportedly moving into the old Lord & Taylor space on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Hempstead, “An application was submitted for the proposed conversion of an existing commercial retail building to an ambulatory care center with associated site improvements to be operated by NYU Langone Health. It has been reviewed, and an omission letter has been issued. A response to the omission letter was made, and a review will be forthcoming.”
MANHASSET, NY
CBS New York

New York City to celebrate 50 years of hip hop culture

NEW YORK - For National Hip Hop History Month, New York City is putting a spotlight on the popular genre of music. It unveiled plans to celebrate hip hop's birthday next year, partnering with a new museum in the works. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis got a sneak peak in the Bronx. Stepping into the exhibit "(R)Evolution of hip hop" on Exterior Street, you're transported to the golden era: 1986-1990. The immersive journey through hip hop history is a sneak peak of what's to come when the Universal Hip Hop Museum" opens. "It will be one of the most advanced, technology-driven museums in the history of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. New Rochelle Police are searching for suspect wanted in the murder of a local rapper. Officials Police say they found James Caldwell Jr., a rapper known as 'Boogie,' with multiple gunshot wounds back on Oct. 26. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Mtayari Dixon in connection to Caldwell's death. They say he used to live in New Rochelle, but now lives in Stamford, Connecticut. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2300.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

