Larry Brown Sports

Angels sign All-Star pitcher away from Dodgers

The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday made a big addition to their pitching staff, and simultaneously weakened their crosstown rival. The Angels are signing pitcher Tyler Anderson to a 3-year, $39 million deal. Anderson rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers that would have paid him just under $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision

Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Braves make several roster moves ahead of Rule 5 Draft

Roddery Muñoz, Braden Shewmake, and Darius Vines are now all on the 40-man roster, which prevents them from entering the Rule 5 Draft. In corresponding moves, Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia, and William Woods have all been designated for assignment. This doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of them. Each one of them could choose to ink a minor-league deal with the Braves, which is something to monitor.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed

The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Yankees showing interest in top free agent shortstops

While the New York Yankees are focused on trying to re-sign homegrown superstar Aaron Judge this offseason, they also have recently gauged interest in some possible backup plans, and one of them is a top star from their biggest rival. The MLB free agency market for shortstops this winter is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Braves' scouting director heaps praise on Harris, Strider

It was shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Dana Brown, the Braves’ director of scouting, heard a ping on his iPhone. It was a text from outfielder Michael Harris II. Harris had been named the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year a few hours earlier and reached out to thank Brown for selecting him in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
MLB

Mariners get Teoscar from Jays for pair of pitchers

SEATTLE -- The first blockbuster trade of the offseason has been made, and perhaps fittingly, Jerry Dipoto is involved. The Mariners’ president of baseball operations and general manager Justin Hollander finalized a deal with the Blue Jays for All-Star outfielder and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner Teoscar Hernández. In return, Seattle sent leverage reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko to Toronto.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Guillermo Heredia pens farewell to Braves Country

In case you missed it yesterday, the Braves designated Guillermo Heredia for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster. There’s still a chance he could end up signing a minor-league contract with the organization; however, if his latest Instagram post is any indication, it doesn’t appear that there is anything in the works.
MLB

Twins prospect Julien states case with historic AFL showing

This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins already have reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez set to anchor the top of their lineup for years to come. Pretty soon, the God of Walks might be joining him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Chris Bassitt Makes An Expected Decision

Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was traded to the New York Mets from the Oakland Athletics prior to the start of the 2022 season, has officially declined New York’s qualifying offer and will join fellow Mets starter Jacob deGrom on the free agent market. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Harris wins NL ROY Award as Braves go 1-2 in balloting

ATLANTA -- As Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider shared adjoining lockers within Truist Park’s home clubhouse this year, they fed off each other’s youthful excitement and established themselves as two of the most impressive rookies baseball has seen in years. When this past season ended, it was...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

De La Cruz, Marte among 6 added to Reds' 40-man roster

CINCINNATI -- Ahead of the Tuesday deadline to protect eligible players from being plucked in next month’s Rule 5 Draft, the Reds added top prospect Elly De La Cruz and five others to their 40-man roster. De La Cruz, a 6-foot-5 shortstop who will turn 21 on Jan. 11,...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Witt, Singer, Perez earn KC team honors

KANSAS CITY -- In the Witt household, MLB Network is always on somewhere. Bobby Witt Jr. and his dad, Bobby Witt, are always tuning in, always talking baseball. They always have baseball on their minds. That can be a good and bad thing, according to Witt Jr. “I got to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Anderson's departure adds wrinkle to Dodgers' pitching plans

LOS ANGELES -- Left-hander Tyler Anderson had a huge decision to make on Tuesday. He could accept the Dodgers’ one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer or he could decline it in order to pursue a multiyear deal. In the end, Anderson is staying in Southern California, but he’ll play for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Donovan 3rd for ROY after historic year: 'An honor and a blessing'

As expected, Cardinals Gold Glover Brendan Donovan finished a distant third in the race for the NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award on Monday. However, the fact that Donovan was even a finalist was a victory considering the climb made by the under-the-radar prospect to become a history-making standout for the Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Rodriguez among 4 added to Bucs' 40-man roster

Last week, general manager Ben Cherington said that the Pirates would add a “handful” of Rule 5-eligible players to the 40-man roster, but the definition of "handful" was left open to interpretation. Would it be two players? Three? Five? On Tuesday, the answer was four. Pittsburgh selected the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

Bader attends Safe at Home Gala, talks future with Yanks

NEW YORK -- Like several other current and former Yankees, center fielder Harrison Bader was in attendance last week for Joe Torre’s Safe At Home Foundation Gala, the proceeds of which benefit children afflicted by violence and abuse in their homes, schools and communities. Before the Gala started, Bader...
NEW YORK STATE

