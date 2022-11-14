Read full article on original website
Meet the 2022 Distinguished Service Award Winners
The Distinguished Service Awards, given each year to recognize exemplary service and outstanding contributions to the university, were presented during the fall luncheon, on Nov. 16. The event brought together more than 300 faculty and staff members who welcomed the return of the cherished awards luncheon. The Thanksgiving-style meal of...
Eastern Offers Support to U of I – Resources Available to Impacted EWU Students
This is a good time to remind faculty, staff and students of all the resources available at EWU to help in a time of crisis:. Africana Studies Program – 509.359.2205 | africanastudies@ewu.edu. American Indian Studies Program – 509.359.6665 | kwarren@ewu.edu. Chicana/o/x Studies Program – 509.359.4857 | chstprogram@ewu.edu.
Holiday Picture Book Display
A holiday reading display is featured in the JFK Lobby mid-November through December. This display features children’s seasonal stories and winter holiday books from around the world. This following consists of the books on display, as well as others that are recommended for holiday enjoyment! Check out a story to share with a child in your life this holiday season.
‘Thanks-for-Giving Tuesday’ Rallies Eagles to Make a Difference
The Eastern Washington University community is taking a different approach to Giving Tuesday this year. Thanks-for-Giving Tuesday 2022 runs through Dec. 2, providing multiple ways for our campus community to show gratitude by coming together to make life better for children, families, seniors and EWU students who are struggling during this time of runaway inflation and increased need.
EWU Choral/Orchestral Concert on Nov. 21
EWU is hosting the Choral Orchestral Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, at W. 1115 Riverside Ave. in Spokane. Admission is free. For more information, use your phone camera to scan the QR code below.
EWU Men’s Basketball Plays WSU in the Spokane Arena on Nov. 21
The Eastern Eagles Men’s Basketball Team is taking on the WSU Cougars at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets can be purchased online through TicketsWest. For information on how to tune in from your car or couch, visit GoEags.com.
Public Hearing on Proposed Policy Changes on Nov. 29
EWU will conduct a public hearing on proposed changes to the Student Conduct Code and a number of university policies at 8 .m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in Tawanka 215A. The purpose of the hearing is for the university community to provide input on the proposed policy changes. The proposed changes to the Student Conduct Code and other university policies may be viewed on the university’s policy website under Review Policies in Process. Anyone needing an accommodation should contact Annika Scharosch at least two days in advance at 509.359.6724 or ascharosch@ewu.edu.
