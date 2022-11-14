EWU will conduct a public hearing on proposed changes to the Student Conduct Code and a number of university policies at 8 .m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in Tawanka 215A. The purpose of the hearing is for the university community to provide input on the proposed policy changes. The proposed changes to the Student Conduct Code and other university policies may be viewed on the university’s policy website under Review Policies in Process. Anyone needing an accommodation should contact Annika Scharosch at least two days in advance at 509.359.6724 or ascharosch@ewu.edu.

CHENEY, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO