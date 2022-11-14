McNeese’s McElroy, Nicholls’ Ennis, Southeastern’s Callaghan honored as Southland Football Players of the Week

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
Related
KPLC TV
Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
crescentcitysports.com
McNeese running back Marcus McElroy, Jr. named Southland, Louisiana Offensive Player of the Week
LAKE CHARLES – McNeese senior running back Marcus McElroy, Jr. has been named this week’s Southland Conference and Louisiana Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced on Monday. McElroy came off the bench in Saturday’s game at HCU and rolled up a career-high 136 yards on the...
Lake Charles American Press
Jeff Davis superintendent anticipates criminal charges after football game altercation
A postgame skirmish following the Jennings-Plaquemine football game Friday night is being investigated by both the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana High School Sport Association, according to Jefferson Davis Parish Superintendent of Schools John Hall. Hall released the following statement Monday:. “We are working with the Iberville Sheriff’s...
Louisiana musician’s album featuring LSU Tiger Band nominated for Grammy
A Louisiana musician's album, "Full Circle," featuring the LSU Tiger Band has nabbed a Grammy nomination.
wbrz.com
La. musician's collaboration with LSU Golden Band earns Grammy nomination
BATON ROUGE - A Lake Charles-based musician and the Golden Band from Tigerland earned a Grammy nomination for their unprecedented collaboration. WBRZ spoke with Sean Ardoin just last week, where he explained the new album 'Full Circle' is the first of its kind. "It's the first time that an artist...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1900 block of Alvin Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana between October 13th between 8 PM and October 14th at 6 AM.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 15, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 15, 2022. Joseph Samuel Dominick III, 62, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000. Stephen Lee Mingo, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; must signal while turning. Drake Ryan Kilgore,...
KPLC TV
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
Moss Bluff shooting possibly linked to motorcycle club altercation
A possible altercation between motorcycle clubs in Moss Bluff leads to a shooting with one in the hospital.
Lake Charles American Press
Low-pressure system expected to bring rainfall, some thunderstorms tonight
A low-pressure system is expected to develop this afternoon and move right along the coast tonight. This system will bring widespread showers and a few thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. From along the Interstate 10 corridor south into the coastal waters, these thunderstorms will...
14-Year-Old Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Lake Charles (Lake Charles, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Lake Charles. Officials confirmed that a 14-year-old was seriously injured due to the pedestrian accident.
KPLC TV
‘Total loss’: house fire destroys home in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2, along with assistance from the Ward 1 and Ward 6 Engine 5 fire departments responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of Texas Eastern Road in Ragley. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and...
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open
Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
Sadness As Crash In Vermilion Parish Ultimately Takes A Child’s Life
Louisiana State Police Troop I officials have been notified that a little girl who was in a car that crashed Friday night in Vermilion Parish has died from her injuries. Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the 14-month-old child, Dior Cormier, was sitting on the lap of the passenger. While the passenger was wearing a seatbelt there was no restraint for the child.
KPLC TV
Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase that began in Cameron Parish on LA 27 ended with the driver being arrested on Interstate 210 in Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to stop for a...
Crowley’s council candidate asked for recount of votes
In Crowley, the mayoral and chief of police elections will be run offs, but the council election for Ward 3 Division A is a recount.
actionnews5.com
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Dashcam video caught the moment a grain elevator exploded at a grain milling facility. Firefighters responded to the explosion at Farmers Rice Milling Company in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Robert LeDoux was sitting in his truck waiting to unload when the explosion happened. His dashcam...
Lake Charles American Press
Motorcycle gang members arrested in Moss Bluff bar shooting
Two members of a motorcycle gang have been arrested in the early Sunday morning shooting of a woman outside a Moss Bluff bar. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the Ole Habitz bar located in the 200 block of U.S. 171 at around 12:30 am Sunday. When deputies arrived they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower back.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Memorial assessing information after recent cyber attack
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System is assessing information after a recent cyber attack. Memorial officials “recently learned of unauthorized activity on our computer network” during which some information was taken, hospital officials said in a statement released to KPLC. Hospital officials said they...
Comments / 0