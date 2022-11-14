McNeese’s McElroy, Nicholls’ Ennis, Southeastern’s Callaghan honored as Southland Football Players of the Week

Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!

