Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
crescentcitysports.com
Game Notes: LSU to honor seniors as Tigers close out home slate against UAB
LSU (8-2, 6-1 SEC) closes out its 2022 home schedule on Saturday as the Tigers host UAB (5-5, 3-4 C-USA) on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2 with Clay Matvick (pxp), Rocky Boiman (analyst) and Dawn Davenport (sideline reporter) on the call. LSU enters the game riding a 4-game winning streak as the Tigers have reeled off wins over Florida, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 6 Alabama and Arkansas in consecutive contests. LSU is 5-1 in Tiger Stadium this year with its only loss coming to then-No. 8 Tennessee on Oct. 8. LSU climbed in both polls again this week as the Tigers are No. 6 in the CFP Rankings, No. 6 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. LSU enters the game coming off a hard-fought 13-10 road win over Arkansas last week, a victory that coupled with Alabama’s victory over Ole Miss, clinched a berth in the SEC Championship Game for the Tigers. UAB is coming off a 41-21 win over North Texas last week. LSU is 1-1 all-time against UAB – the Blazers won 13-10 in 2000 and the Tigers won 56-17 in 2013. LSU has won 11 straight and 60 of its last 61 games vs. non-conference opponents in Tiger Stadium. UAB (in 2000) was the last non-conference team to beat LSU in Tiger Stadium until 2017 when the Tigers dropped a 24-21 decision to Troy. LSU will honor its 17-member senior class on Saturday during a pregame ceremony. Of the 17 seniors, 13 have earned their college degree with another 3 on pace to graduate in December. Last week against Arkansas, true freshman LB Harold Perkins tied a school-record with 4 sacks. He added 2 forced fumbles, a QB hurry and a pass breakup and was named both Walter Camp National Player of the Week and SEC Defensive Player of the Week. It was the second straight week for Perkins to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
crescentcitysports.com
LSU’s Matt House nominated for Frank Broyles Award
BATON ROUGE – LSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt House is among 51 coaches from across the country who are nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing legendary coach...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU moves up to 6th, Tulane drops to 21st in new CFP rankings
CFP COMMITTEE RANKINGS (November 15)
crescentcitysports.com
LSU’s Jayden Daniels named Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Jayden Daniels has been selected as one of 21 semifinalists for the 2022 Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback, the O’Brien Selection Committee announced on Tuesday. Daniels, in his first year at LSU after transferring...
crescentcitysports.com
Second quarter shift lifts Jackson State past Louisiana in Preseason WNIT
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s basketball team was unable to overcome a double-digit halftime deficit in its second game of the week-long Preseason WNIT, falling 70-41 to Jackson State on Wednesday, November 16 at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Jackson State (2-2)...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU starts Purple-Gold World Series this Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. – This weekend’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by the annual three-game intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series Friday through Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Game 2 starts at 12 p.m. CT on...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Hammond’s Jahiem Johnson commits to Tulane football for 2023
Tulane’s 2023 class expanded by one on Modday with the addition of Hammond High’s Jahiem Johnson. The 6-foot-1, 175 pounder with 4.45 speed plays both cornerback and wide receiver for the Tornadoes but he is expected to make a big contribution in the Green Wave secondary. Johnson held...
crescentcitysports.com
Cajuns kicker Almendares named LSWA, SBC Special Teams Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana kicker Kenneth Almendares was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week following his standout performance in the 36-17 win over Georgia Southern, both organizations announced Monday. The Clute, Texas, native was good all five of his...
crescentcitysports.com
Three Delgado baseball sophomores ink LOIs
Three Delgado Baseball student-athletes have officially inked their commitments to continue their careers at the next level. Sophomores Josh Alexander, Bryan Broussard and Chris Olivier signed during a special ceremony with family and teammates on campus Wednesday. Josh Alexander signed with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. The sophomore outfielder batted .331...
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern suffers second road loss against San Diego State
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team fell in the third and final game of their week-long road trip against San Diego State 69-53 Tuesday night at Steve Fisher Court in Veijas Arena. Southeastern (2-2) dropped their third road trip game of the season...
Comments / 0