Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Saban reveals why Kendrick Blackshire has missed last three games
Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire has missed the last three games due to injury, and on Wednesday, head coach Nick Saban revealed exactly what the sophomore is dealing with. “He’s been injured,” said Saban on the SEC coaches weekly media teleconference. “He’s been out for four weeks. May be back next...
Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Austin Peay game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Below is everything he said as the Crimson Tide continues prep for Austin Peay. "We talk a lot about culture, we talk a lot about identity, but really what makes you sort of motivated,...
Gibbs, Ricks remains day-to-day; Aaron Anderson 'finally healthy'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The status of two Alabama starters remains unclear three days from the penultimate game of the regular season. After Wednesday’s practice, head coach Nick Saban was asked about running back Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle) and cornerback Eli Ricks (head), two guys that were unable to finish the Crimson Tide’s Week 11 road game against Ole Miss.
Nick Saban Has Praise For Tide Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding
Going by Alabama football history under Coach Nick Saban, doing the job as an assistant coach can lead to good things. Three Crimson Tide assistants have won the Frank Broyles Award, presented each year in recognition of the nation’s top assistant coach. They were Kirby Smart, winner in 2009, and now head coach at Georgia; Mike Locksley in 2018, and now head coach at Maryland; and Steve Sarkisian in 2020, now head coach at Texas.
Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
LSU commit Tyree Adams expected to take official visit to Ole Miss soon
Four-star offensive lineman Tyree Adams tells Inside the Rebels that he plans to take his official visit to Ole Miss around the Egg Bowl football game. Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. If he doesn't make it to the Egg Bowl, he will take his official visit to Oxford in December.
Ole Miss pulls trigger on five-star Cali linebacker Noah Mikhail
Ole Miss continues to recruit for the future. On Wednesday, the Rebels pulled the trigger on an offer to one of the most promising 2025 linebackers in the nation. Ole Miss has offered linebacker Noah Mikhail, a 6-3, 205-pounder already rated with five stars and with an enviable offer sheet.
Daeshun Ruffin ruled out for UT Martin on Friday, fingers crossed for Orlando debut
The 3-0 Ole Miss men's basketball team will once again be without its sophomore point guard in Daeshun Ruffin, still recovering from a bone bruise he suffered in Ole Miss' preseason exhibition matchup against West Georgia. Ruffin visited the doctor earlier in the week, after the Rebels knocked off FAU...
247Sports
Dan Mullen reviews Bryce Young's performance in Alabama victory over Ole Miss
Bryce Young had a few heroics Saturday as Alabama beat Ole Miss, 30-24. Last year’s Heisman winner certainly showed why he is one of the best. He threw three touchdowns en route to the victory over the Rebels, something about which former Florida head coach Dan Mullen raved following the win.
Bulls sweep homestand, beat 'Bama 67-59
TAMPA — Down six at halftime and down six with 7:04 remaining in the third after taking a one-point lead, the USF women used a 12-0 run to sweep the lead under Alabama’s feet on the way to finishing a sweep of a four-game homestead to start the year with a 67-59 win over the Crimson Tide at Yuengling Center.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0