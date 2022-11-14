Going by Alabama football history under Coach Nick Saban, doing the job as an assistant coach can lead to good things. Three Crimson Tide assistants have won the Frank Broyles Award, presented each year in recognition of the nation’s top assistant coach. They were Kirby Smart, winner in 2009, and now head coach at Georgia; Mike Locksley in 2018, and now head coach at Maryland; and Steve Sarkisian in 2020, now head coach at Texas.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO