Tuscaloosa, AL

Gibbs, Ricks remains day-to-day; Aaron Anderson 'finally healthy'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The status of two Alabama starters remains unclear three days from the penultimate game of the regular season. After Wednesday’s practice, head coach Nick Saban was asked about running back Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle) and cornerback Eli Ricks (head), two guys that were unable to finish the Crimson Tide’s Week 11 road game against Ole Miss.
Nick Saban Has Praise For Tide Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding

Going by Alabama football history under Coach Nick Saban, doing the job as an assistant coach can lead to good things. Three Crimson Tide assistants have won the Frank Broyles Award, presented each year in recognition of the nation’s top assistant coach. They were Kirby Smart, winner in 2009, and now head coach at Georgia; Mike Locksley in 2018, and now head coach at Maryland; and Steve Sarkisian in 2020, now head coach at Texas.
Bulls sweep homestand, beat 'Bama 67-59

TAMPA — Down six at halftime and down six with 7:04 remaining in the third after taking a one-point lead, the USF women used a 12-0 run to sweep the lead under Alabama’s feet on the way to finishing a sweep of a four-game homestead to start the year with a 67-59 win over the Crimson Tide at Yuengling Center.
