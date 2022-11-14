ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Gibbs, Ricks remains day-to-day; Aaron Anderson 'finally healthy'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The status of two Alabama starters remains unclear three days from the penultimate game of the regular season. After Wednesday’s practice, head coach Nick Saban was asked about running back Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle) and cornerback Eli Ricks (head), two guys that were unable to finish the Crimson Tide’s Week 11 road game against Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Inside The Other Huddle: South Alabama

Southern Miss and South Alabama square off this Saturday in Hattiesburg in what will be the final home game for the USM seniors. The game marks the third time the two schools are to square away, with South Alabama winning the first one in 2020 and handling the Golden Eagles in the opener last season.
HATTIESBURG, MS
247Sports

Jonathan Mingo selected to play in Reese's Senior Bowl

Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is headed to the Reese's Senior Bowl. The organization announced Mingo's selection Wednesday afternoon. Mingo, a senior from Brandon, Miss., us the Rebels' leading receiver this season. In 10 games, he has caught 37 passes for 723 yards and five touchdowns. He averages a team-best 19.54 yards per reception.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Bulls sweep homestand, beat 'Bama 67-59

TAMPA — Down six at halftime and down six with 7:04 remaining in the third after taking a one-point lead, the USF women used a 12-0 run to sweep the lead under Alabama’s feet on the way to finishing a sweep of a four-game homestead to start the year with a 67-59 win over the Crimson Tide at Yuengling Center.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Nick Saban Has Praise For Tide Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding

Going by Alabama football history under Coach Nick Saban, doing the job as an assistant coach can lead to good things. Three Crimson Tide assistants have won the Frank Broyles Award, presented each year in recognition of the nation’s top assistant coach. They were Kirby Smart, winner in 2009, and now head coach at Georgia; Mike Locksley in 2018, and now head coach at Maryland; and Steve Sarkisian in 2020, now head coach at Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stephen A. Smith insists Alabama 'will be back next year'

Stephen A. Smith insists that Alabama will not be down for long. The Crimson Tide have had a fantastic season by any other team’s standards. But not to Alabama fans. The Crimson Tide are a 1-loss team at worst most years, to be out of the SEC West race entirely by Week 10 is just not something they are used to.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll

Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uabsports.com

UAB MBB Adds Alejandro Vasquez to Signing Class

BIRMINGHAM – UAB men's basketball head coach Andy Kennedy announced the addition of Alejandro Vasquez to the 2022 signing class. Vasquez joins Christian Coleman and KJ Satterfield to make up the three-player class. ALEJANDRO VASQUEZ | 6'4" | 205 | Guard | Queens, N.Y. | The Patrick School |...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
utv44.com

Most NCAA Division 1 wins for Jags football in program history

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In the opening drive against Texas State Saturday, wide receiver Devin Voisin ran 41 yards and electrified the crowd at Hancock Whitney stadium with a touchdown. "Just hearing the crowd go crazy, it's a confidence booster," said Voisin. "Having fans at our games, it might...
MOBILE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

University of Alabama opens new medical clinic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences is expanding its healthcare services in West Alabama. The old University Medical Center clinic was too small for the number of patients they service, so the University is moving the clinic from the old Fitness One site to a new one near Lowe’s in Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Should it stay or should it go?

One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
PELHAM, AL
247Sports

247Sports

