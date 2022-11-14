Read full article on original website
Gibbs, Ricks remains day-to-day; Aaron Anderson 'finally healthy'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The status of two Alabama starters remains unclear three days from the penultimate game of the regular season. After Wednesday’s practice, head coach Nick Saban was asked about running back Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle) and cornerback Eli Ricks (head), two guys that were unable to finish the Crimson Tide’s Week 11 road game against Ole Miss.
Inside The Other Huddle: South Alabama
Southern Miss and South Alabama square off this Saturday in Hattiesburg in what will be the final home game for the USM seniors. The game marks the third time the two schools are to square away, with South Alabama winning the first one in 2020 and handling the Golden Eagles in the opener last season.
Jonathan Mingo selected to play in Reese's Senior Bowl
Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is headed to the Reese's Senior Bowl. The organization announced Mingo's selection Wednesday afternoon. Mingo, a senior from Brandon, Miss., us the Rebels' leading receiver this season. In 10 games, he has caught 37 passes for 723 yards and five touchdowns. He averages a team-best 19.54 yards per reception.
Bulls sweep homestand, beat 'Bama 67-59
TAMPA — Down six at halftime and down six with 7:04 remaining in the third after taking a one-point lead, the USF women used a 12-0 run to sweep the lead under Alabama’s feet on the way to finishing a sweep of a four-game homestead to start the year with a 67-59 win over the Crimson Tide at Yuengling Center.
Nick Saban Has Praise For Tide Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding
Going by Alabama football history under Coach Nick Saban, doing the job as an assistant coach can lead to good things. Three Crimson Tide assistants have won the Frank Broyles Award, presented each year in recognition of the nation’s top assistant coach. They were Kirby Smart, winner in 2009, and now head coach at Georgia; Mike Locksley in 2018, and now head coach at Maryland; and Steve Sarkisian in 2020, now head coach at Texas.
Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stephen A. Smith insists Alabama 'will be back next year'
Stephen A. Smith insists that Alabama will not be down for long. The Crimson Tide have had a fantastic season by any other team’s standards. But not to Alabama fans. The Crimson Tide are a 1-loss team at worst most years, to be out of the SEC West race entirely by Week 10 is just not something they are used to.
utv44.com
It took roughly five days for trash to be picked up at Ladd-Peebles after HBCU game
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Coast Challenge, an annual football game between HBCU schools was on Saturday and it took roughly five days to clean up all the trash left behind. There were also concerns from people who went to the game who said it took hours to...
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll
Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
uabsports.com
UAB MBB Adds Alejandro Vasquez to Signing Class
BIRMINGHAM – UAB men's basketball head coach Andy Kennedy announced the addition of Alejandro Vasquez to the 2022 signing class. Vasquez joins Christian Coleman and KJ Satterfield to make up the three-player class. ALEJANDRO VASQUEZ | 6'4" | 205 | Guard | Queens, N.Y. | The Patrick School |...
247Sports
Dan Mullen reviews Bryce Young's performance in Alabama victory over Ole Miss
Bryce Young had a few heroics Saturday as Alabama beat Ole Miss, 30-24. Last year’s Heisman winner certainly showed why he is one of the best. He threw three touchdowns en route to the victory over the Rebels, something about which former Florida head coach Dan Mullen raved following the win.
wvtm13.com
Former Bama running back Bo Scarbrough to return to the Birmingham Stallions for year two of the USFL
Former Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough will return to the USFL champions in spring 2023, the Birmingham Stallions have announced. Scarbrough, a Tuscaloosa native, played a key role in the Stallions' run to a USFL Championship in 2022. He will once again play for Stallions' head coach Skip Holtz in 2023.
tdalabamamag.com
Greg McElroy reacts to Bryce Young’s intense speech to the offense vs. Ole Miss
Last Saturday Alabama fans and players witnessed something that’s likely never been seen before. A visibly emotional Bryce Young. Following the conclusion of the first quarter against Ole Miss, Young rallied the offense together to have an intense discussion over the disappointing start to the game. The clip went...
utv44.com
Most NCAA Division 1 wins for Jags football in program history
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In the opening drive against Texas State Saturday, wide receiver Devin Voisin ran 41 yards and electrified the crowd at Hancock Whitney stadium with a touchdown. "Just hearing the crowd go crazy, it's a confidence booster," said Voisin. "Having fans at our games, it might...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Kayak getaway: Three days on Alabama’s Upper Bartram Canoe Trail
See one little foot-long alligator basking in the sun, it’s cute. See two little alligators basking in the sun, it’s cute. See five little alligators basking in the sun and you start thinking about who might be running this daycare, and how it might be better to be somewhere else.
wbrc.com
University of Alabama opens new medical clinic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences is expanding its healthcare services in West Alabama. The old University Medical Center clinic was too small for the number of patients they service, so the University is moving the clinic from the old Fitness One site to a new one near Lowe’s in Northport.
Shelby Reporter
Should it stay or should it go?
One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
247Sports
