Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell & ‘The Santa Clauses’ Cast on Where We Find Them, 16 Years Later (VIDEO)

Tim Allen’s Kids: Meet His 2 Daughters, Including Elizabeth, Who Is Starring In New ‘Santa Clause’ Show
Tim Allen has two daughters from two different marriages. His first daughter, Katherine, lives away from the limelight of Hollywood. Tim’s second daughter, Elizabeth, made her acting debut in Nov. 2022 at the age of 13. Tim Allen‘s television families, such as his three mischievous boys and wife from...
Collider
'The Santa Clauses' Executive Producers Tease David Krumholtz's Pivotal Role In Sequel Series
David Krumholtz's Bernard is returning to once again help Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). Speaking to TVLine, executive producers of The Santa Clauses teased Bernard's role in the upcoming Disney+ limited series. In the original 1994 film The Santa Clause, Bernard was the head elf at the North Pole, who...
TODAY.com
Tim Allen acts alongside 13-year-old daughter Elizabeth in new 'Santa Clauses' TV series
Tim Allen is wearing his Santa suit once again, but this time it's for the new limited series on Disney+ called "The Santa Clauses." The official trailer — which was released on Thursday, Oct. 27 —shows Allen interacting with his real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick. She plays Sandra, the daughter of Allen's character, Scott Calvin.
Tim Allen Explains Why a Home Improvement Reboot Hasn’t Happened Yet
Watch: Tim Allen Reveals What He'd Want From a Home Improvement Reboot. Tim Allen isn't ruling out a Home Improvement fixer-upper. Speaking with E! News exclusively ahead of The Santa Clauses premiere Nov. 16, Allen revealed we may not have seen the last of his beloved '90s sitcom Home Improvement—though he believes Tim Taylor's storyline may be over.
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
tvinsider.com
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Ralphie Reunites With Old Friends in Full Trailer (VIDEO)
Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) back and dealing with bigger problems than potentially shooting his own eye out with a Red Ryder BB Gun in the new trailer for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story Christmas. The film arriving Thursday, November 17, follows the beloved character as he navigates the challenges...
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
Tim Allen’s Wife Jane Hajduk: Meet His Spouse, Plus Everything On His Previous Marriage
Tim Allen was married to his first wife Laura Deibel for almost 20 years. The comedian married his second wife Jane Hajduk in 2006. He and Laura share daughter Katherine, while he shares daughter Elizabeth with Jane. Tim Allen signed up to wear his Santa Clause suit again from the...
Tim Allen reveals 'The Santa Clauses' answers "questions that have never been answered before"
The Santa Clauses arrives today on Disney+ and Tim Allen promises it answers questions that arose after the first movie hit theaters in 1994. The six-part mini series picks up 16 years after The Santa Clause 3 and Allen, who returns as Scott Calvin, maintained this installment isn't a comeback or a send off.
‘The Masked Singer': Robin Thicke Roasts Ken Jeong Before Guessing Tim Allen Is on the Show (Exclusive Video)
Tim Allen may be able to fill out Santa Claus’ big belly, but can he fill out the massive avocado costume on “The Masked Singer”? Robin Thicke seems to think so this week. But, before he makes his guess, Thicke had to sneak in a few shots...
tvinsider.com
Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die
Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
Tim Allen loads up the sleigh again in Disney+ series 'The Santa Clauses'
"The Santa Clauses" doesn't bother trying to reinvent the sleigh, but it does splash a new coat of paint on it, in mostly agreeable and mildly clever ways. After three movies over a 12-year span beginning in 1994, Tim Allen is back in a Disney+ series that, at six half-hour episodes, puts some additional cheer in holiday streaming.
theplaylist.net
‘Christmas With The Campbells’ Trailer: Brittany Snow & Justin Long Star in AMC+ Holiday Rom-Com
Can a breakup actually be a good thing? “Christmas with The Campbells” turns the traditional holiday film upside down to prove its point. The project follows Jesse as she attempts to get over her breakup. Her former boyfriend’s family surprises the heartbroken woman with an interesting invite — what happens next stuns everyone.
A Christmas Story Christmas Kicks Off Holiday Movie Season, FX Bows Fleishman Is in Trouble
It wouldn’t be the holiday season without A Christmas Story — and this year, HBO Max revives the classic with a new sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas. Peter Billingsley reprises his role as Ralphie, who sets out to recreate the Old Man’s Christmas magic for his own children.
‘Gilmore Girls’: Why Kelly Bishop Wondered ‘Is This a Sitcom?’ When She Auditioned for Emily Gilmore
'Gilmore Girls' may have had unusually long scripts, but that didn't stop Kelly Bishop from wondering if the show was a sitcom at first. Here's why.
Collider
‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Idina Menzel Is Belting Out Her New Song "Love Power"
Idina Menzel is set to enchant us once again with her singing prowess in Disney+’s upcoming movie Disenchanted. Menzel is belting out her new single, "Love Power," over new footage from the sequel. We see several new shots of the upcoming feature in passing while Menzel’s powerful voice hits several high notes. “Just remember the memories that show us the power of love,” she sings which also seems to be Giselle’s way back to finding herself after she takes a villainous turn in the movie.
Live, on Netflix.... It's Chris Rock!
Netflix is going live for the first time ever in early 2023, and who better to christen the streaming service’s inaugural attempt at flying without a net than comedian Chris Rock. Netflix announced on Thursday afternoon that Rock will be “the first artist to perform live on Netflix,” as a headliner for the service’s “first-ever live, global streaming event.” The as-yet-untitled comedy special is set to stream in early 2023; additional details will be announced at a later date. “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats,...
