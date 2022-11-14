HAMMOND, La. – The New Orleans Privateers volleyball team (15-16) had a lot of high points throughout the 2022 season but it unfortunately came to an end with a 3-1 (27-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19) loss to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (11-22) in the opening round of the Southland Tournament at the University Center.

