Louisville, KY

wfpk.org

Sunshine shared their intense new single “Golden Shore”

Louisville band Sunshine have just shared their newest single “Golden Shore.” We first heard from the experimental punk rockers earlier this year when they shared their eponymous debut album. They have since pressed the album onto vinyl records you can find in local record shops or at the band’s shows.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wfpk.org

We caught Louisville rock trio Sweet Lady “Red Handed” on new single

Louisville blues rock trio Sweet Lady just released a new single titled “Red Handed.” We first heard of the band when they released their debut song “Hot Pressed.” Guitarist Blue Williams, drummer Jordan Simpson, and bassist Boomer Purcell are keeping up momentum with the release of this new high-energy track.
LOUISVILLE, KY

