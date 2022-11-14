Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support
Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of her unborn third child just days after model Alyssa Scott announced she and Cannon are expecting their second child together following the loss of their son, Zen.Cannon shares his children with six different mothers. He has twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah...
Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe Cannon rock matching curls
Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe Cannon recently had a matching "mommy and me" moment that fans are loving. The pop star posted a photo wearing a black dress, braids and big, blonde voluminous curls. Her daughter, who has brunette-colored hair, wore the same hairstyle along with a jacket, sequin skirt, high black socks and sneakers.
Erica Mena In Tears After Learning The Amount Of Safaree’s Child Support Payments
Erica commented on another clip posted on social media of last night's episode and reflected on how much postpartum and heartbreak impacted her weight.
ETOnline.com
Nick Cannon's Son Golden Dresses Up as Him for Halloween: See the Epic Transformation
This Halloween costume got Nick Cannon's major stamp of approval. The actor's 5-year-old son, Golden, practically won Halloween 2022 when he dressed up as his famous dad. The costume featured a black turban, Wild 'n Out T-shirt, gold chain necklaces, sunglasses, tattoos and a microphone. "The best 'Nick Cannon' costume...
Abby De La Rosa Debuts Nick Cannon’s 11 Child, Daughter Zeppelin
Abby De La Rosa is giving the public a look at her third child with Nick Cannon, his 11th overall. Abby took to Instagram on Sunday to debut her and Nick Cannon’s daughter Zeppelin whom she gave birth to on Friday, Daily Mail reports. “Our Dearest Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon,”...
talentrecap.com
How Much Money Does Nick Cannon Pay For Child Support? His 2022 Net Worth Revealed
Nick Cannon has long been facing controversy over having too many kids. Haters often point out the fact that he must have a certain financial status to be able to support more than 10 children. This leads us to the question: How much money does Nick Cannon make?. Nick Cannon...
Here’s Nick Cannon’s 11 Kids’ Names and Mothers
It's a good thing Nick Cannon is eating, because the rapper-actor-entrepreneur-TV-personality has a lot of his plate, not the least of which is his growing family of children. Nick first began having kids in 2011, when he was still married to pop star Mariah Carey—the former couple share a set of twins. Since then, the "Gigolo" rapper has been sowing his oats as a bachelor, having fathered 11/12 kids with six women in total. In 2022 alone, Nick Cannon has gone on an epic run, fathering 11 kids with four different women.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
HipHopDX.com
Nick Cannon Responds To $3M Child Support Claims
Nick Cannon has set the record straight on allegations that he pays $3 million a year in child support payments amid his ever-growing offspring. According to HotNewHipHop, a rumor surfaced that Cannon’s payments to support his brood was somewhere around the $3 million mark. Although he did not disclose specifics about his financial arrangements with his various partners, The Wild ‘n Out creator claims he dishes out even “more than that.”
Nick Cannon Hinted At How Much He Pays In Child Support & It's Not Cheaper By The Dozen
With Nick Cannon’s brood growing, one question is likely on many people’s minds: how much does Cannon pay in child support for his 11 children?. Over the weekend, Cannon welcomed his 11th child overall and third child with Abby De La Rosa, and the questions around child support have never been hotter.
Nick Cannon Is Officially Expecting His 12th Child & We’re Gonna Need a Flow Chart
We’ve never seen anyone experience baby fever like Nick Cannon. Just last week, he and Alyssa Scott announced the imminent arrival of their second child together, and last night, Abby De La Rosa revealed she’s currently expecting her third child with Cannon, making The Masked Singer host a soon-to-be dad of 12. The timelines are clearly overlapping, so in an attempt to make the Nick Cannon-to-baby pipeline a little clearer, we’re breaking down the full timeline of the media personality’s romantic relationships that resulted in his 12 bundles of joy. We’re throwing it back to 2011 when Cannon was married to...
Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Migos' Takeoff After His Death
The hip hop community is reeling over the untimely death of Takeoff. The rapper, who is part of the group Migos alongside Offset and Quavo, was fatally shot in Houston Nov. 1, a rep for the emcee confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 28. Authorities confirmed during a news...
VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition Set To Return Later This Month
It was announced this week that the third season of VH1's Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition will premiere November 28!
Nick Cannon Reveals He Pays ‘More Than’ $3M Per Year in Child Support
Nick Cannon is proud to be a dad of 11, but how much does he pay in child support?. The Sun recently reported Cannon pays nearly $3 million in child support. Days ago, Cannon commented on the reports, telling The Neighborhood Talk, “I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon’s 11th Baby, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, Has Arrived
The entertainer has welcomed a handful of children this year, and still has at least one more on the way with Alyssa Scott. The Cannon clan is expanding once again. It’s been a busy year for Wild ‘N Out entertainer Nick Cannon, who has welcomed no shortage of babies in recent months – all of them from different women. The California native has long been open about his desire to have a large family, but much of the world continues to look on in disapproval as paternity announcements seemingly come in from every direction.
‘Oh Hell No… With Marlon Wayans’ Exclusive: Can Marlon Cure Kelly Rowland Of Claustrophobia By Sending Her Six Feet Under In A Casket?
Marlon Wayans tries to "help" Kelly Rowland get over her claustrophobia by sending her down a virtual abandoned mine...in a coffin!
Widow of Late Tupac Producer Sues Amaru Entertainment in Royalties Spat
The widow of a musician and producer who worked with Tupac Shakur is seeking royalties she alleges the company formed by the late rapper's mother is refusing to pay under a contract.
The Marathon Continues: Lauren London and Friends to Honor Nipsey Hussle’s Life In Docuseries
The late Nipsey Hussle is set to have his story told in a docuseries produced by Hussle’s Marathon Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill studio, People reports. On Tuesday, the documentary was announced. It will focus on Hussle’s rise in hip hop ahead of his tragic...
