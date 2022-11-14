ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support

Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of her unborn third child just days after model Alyssa Scott announced she and Cannon are expecting their second child together following the loss of their son, Zen.Cannon shares his children with six different mothers. He has twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GMA

Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe Cannon rock matching curls

Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe Cannon recently had a matching "mommy and me" moment that fans are loving. The pop star posted a photo wearing a black dress, braids and big, blonde voluminous curls. Her daughter, who has brunette-colored hair, wore the same hairstyle along with a jacket, sequin skirt, high black socks and sneakers.
ETOnline.com

Nick Cannon's Son Golden Dresses Up as Him for Halloween: See the Epic Transformation

This Halloween costume got Nick Cannon's major stamp of approval. The actor's 5-year-old son, Golden, practically won Halloween 2022 when he dressed up as his famous dad. The costume featured a black turban, Wild 'n Out T-shirt, gold chain necklaces, sunglasses, tattoos and a microphone. "The best 'Nick Cannon' costume...
105.5 The Fan

Here’s Nick Cannon’s 11 Kids’ Names and Mothers

It's a good thing Nick Cannon is eating, because the rapper-actor-entrepreneur-TV-personality has a lot of his plate, not the least of which is his growing family of children. Nick first began having kids in 2011, when he was still married to pop star Mariah Carey—the former couple share a set of twins. Since then, the "Gigolo" rapper has been sowing his oats as a bachelor, having fathered 11/12 kids with six women in total. In 2022 alone, Nick Cannon has gone on an epic run, fathering 11 kids with four different women.
HipHopDX.com

Nick Cannon Responds To $3M Child Support Claims

Nick Cannon has set the record straight on allegations that he pays $3 million a year in child support payments amid his ever-growing offspring. According to HotNewHipHop, a rumor surfaced that Cannon’s payments to support his brood was somewhere around the $3 million mark. Although he did not disclose specifics about his financial arrangements with his various partners, The Wild ‘n Out creator claims he dishes out even “more than that.”
SheKnows

Nick Cannon Is Officially Expecting His 12th Child & We’re Gonna Need a Flow Chart

We’ve never seen anyone experience baby fever like Nick Cannon. Just last week, he and Alyssa Scott announced the imminent arrival of their second child together, and last night, Abby De La Rosa revealed she’s currently expecting her third child with Cannon, making The Masked Singer host a soon-to-be dad of 12. The timelines are clearly overlapping, so in an attempt to make the Nick Cannon-to-baby pipeline a little clearer, we’re breaking down the full timeline of the media personality’s romantic relationships that resulted in his 12 bundles of joy. We’re throwing it back to 2011 when Cannon was married to...
extratv

Nick Cannon Reveals He Pays ‘More Than’ $3M Per Year in Child Support

Nick Cannon is proud to be a dad of 11, but how much does he pay in child support?. The Sun recently reported Cannon pays nearly $3 million in child support. Days ago, Cannon commented on the reports, telling The Neighborhood Talk, “I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon’s 11th Baby, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, Has Arrived

The entertainer has welcomed a handful of children this year, and still has at least one more on the way with Alyssa Scott. The Cannon clan is expanding once again. It’s been a busy year for Wild ‘N Out entertainer Nick Cannon, who has welcomed no shortage of babies in recent months – all of them from different women. The California native has long been open about his desire to have a large family, but much of the world continues to look on in disapproval as paternity announcements seemingly come in from every direction.
CALIFORNIA STATE

