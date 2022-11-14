Lots of dog owners enjoy dressing their little floof companions in hoodies or bandanas or even cute little doggy sweaters. But there are some dog owners who aren't content with the typical "Nap hard, play hard" or 'Mommy's boy" dog t-shirts and instead insist on only the best for their canine companion. Pup couture is a big business with dog owners and over 80 percent of people who own dogs say they enjoy spoiling their pets. This can translate into designer leashes to organic fresh dog food comprised of items that any human would enjoy eating. But some dog owners love their little puppers so much they dress them in items that would give any human fashionista serious wardrobe envy.

15 DAYS AGO