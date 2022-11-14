Read full article on original website
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
It’s November, the month of Thanksgiving and all things pumpkin spice. What you may not know is that November is also Adopt a Senior Pet Month, shining a spotlight on the amazing dogs and cats “of a certain age” available at shelters and rescues across the country.
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
Shelter Dog in Texas at Risk of Euthanasia Needs a Hero to Save Him
It is heartbreaking to think about all the dogs that are available for adoption with no one interested in taking them home. There's nothing more tragic than knowing there are sweet and loving dogs deprived of the care and attention they deserve. One dog is desperately looking for some love at a shelter in Texas and the video of this pup is so important to watch.
19 top-rated products to keep your cat healthy and thriving, according to vets and our testing
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The health of a cat is closely intertwined with its quality of life. The more enrichment cats have day to day, the more physically and mentally resilient they are likely to be year after year. Enrichment encompasses the opportunities they have to practice natural, instinctive behaviors like hunting, chasing, and scratching.
8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
Labrador retriever mix rescued from Texas and now in New York needs a loving home
A nine-and-a-half-year-old tan and white Labrador retriever mix who "loves belly rubs" has been patiently waiting for her forever family since she was rescued over a year ago in April 2021. "This older gal still has plenty of spunk and [is] looking for a home that can give her the...
RSPCA Appeal After Kitten Abandoned in Zip-up Cat Carrier
The RSPCA is appealing for information after an underweight kitten was found abandoned in a zip-up cat carrier in London. The three month old kitten, now named Swanley by RSPCA staff, was found in a handbag style carrier with no food or water at around 6.30pm last Tuesday (4 October) in High Street, Enfield.
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
CVAS: Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, pets of the week
Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Pumpkin and Coffee would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
Fuzzy and JetBlue Partner up to Make Pet Travel Less Stressful
Calling all pet parents! JetBlue and Fuzzy are pairing up to make traveling with your pet a little bit easier—beyond the furry-friendly skies. Yes, one of America's favorite airlines will now have your back when it comes to supporting your four-legged flight companions once you reach your destination by offering an exclusive membership to Fuzzy, a digital pet health service.
Gucci-Clad Chihuahua Is Giving Us Serious Wardrobe Envy
Lots of dog owners enjoy dressing their little floof companions in hoodies or bandanas or even cute little doggy sweaters. But there are some dog owners who aren't content with the typical "Nap hard, play hard" or 'Mommy's boy" dog t-shirts and instead insist on only the best for their canine companion. Pup couture is a big business with dog owners and over 80 percent of people who own dogs say they enjoy spoiling their pets. This can translate into designer leashes to organic fresh dog food comprised of items that any human would enjoy eating. But some dog owners love their little puppers so much they dress them in items that would give any human fashionista serious wardrobe envy.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Zeke!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
Chihuahua and Kitten 'Absolutely in Love' Melt Hearts Online
A Chihuahua's love for her new feline companion has melted hearts online after a video captured a moment of play. Shared on Reddit on Wednesday, Jamie J. from Arizona posted a video of her 6-year-old dog and new kitten, footage that has delighted animal lovers. Six-year-old Muffin the dog is...
Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant toward human interaction and walking on a leash – understandable given her start in life.
The 6 best cat dewormers in 2022
If your cat or kitten has tapeworm, roundworm, or hookworm, they'll need a dewormer. With advice from vets, we chose the best dewormers to eliminate parasites.
BarkBox Coupon: FREE Cuddler Dog Bed With First Box of Toys and Treats for Dogs!
🛏️💤 Don’t sleep on this deal just in time for the holidays!! Barkbox has a fun welcome deal to welcome new pupscribers to their dog subscription boxes!. 🛏️💤🐕 Play hard, nap harder! Join the pack today and get this FREE memory foam bed (up to a $50 Value) with your dog’s first box of quirky toys and tasty treats.
12 Luxury Pet Products to Pamper Your Pooch
“For most of us, our pets are an extension of our personal style,” says pet trend and lifestyle expert, Charlotte Reed. “Breed choice, how our dogs behave, what they wear and what they have says a lot about us as their owners. While not everyone can afford luxury pet items, it is fun to have a few favorites or aspire to have a few unique and special items that you can lavish upon your pet.” We throw them birthday parties, dress them up in costumes, and take them with us on vacation. Our love has no bounds and, for some high-end...
