Middle Township, NJ

fox29.com

Officials: Child shot and hospitalized in Millville

MILLVILLE, N.J. - A child has been shot in Millville, New Jersey. Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of...
MILLVILLE, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina

SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business

Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
thesunpapers.com

County health department declares code blue weather emergency

The Burlington County department of health is declaring a code blue weather emergency from 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 until 7 a.m. on Nov. 15. A code blue declaration is made in Burlington County when frigid weather conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals or families without shelter. During the declaration, the county provides for short-term sheltering in clean, safe locations.
BreakingAC

One person died in Galloway fire, medical examiner confirms

One person died in a fire that destroyed a Galloway Township apartment building last month, an investigation found. The quick-spreading fire at Apache Court destroyed a building containing 18 units. One person was unaccounted for after the fire, Detective Mark Kienzle said. Human remains were discovered in the debris of...
GALLOWAY, NJ

