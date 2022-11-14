Read full article on original website
70and73.com
Tuckerton Road in Medford, roads in Mount Laurel and Moorestown, to be repaved by county.
Several planned road resurfacing projects in Burlington County were disclosed today by the Burlington County Commission, including ones in Mount Laurel, Moorestown and Medford. A county announcement said work will begin soon and progress through the winter. Tom Pullion, a Burlington County commissioner and liaison for public works, said in...
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
A Republican and a Democrat team up and win in this NJ town
Carl Pitale and Thelma Witherspoon have won the two open Hamilton Township Committee seats on Tuesday, Nov 8. What many didn’t know … Pitale, a Republican, formed an election alliance with Witherspoon, a Democrat, in a coordinated scheme to try and oust incumbent Mayor Charles Cain, who was also on the ballot.
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
Pedestrian possibly involved in earlier crash struck by vehicle on I-295 in Mount Laurel
Police in Burlington County, New Jersey say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle may have been on the side of the road due to an earlier crash.
fox29.com
Officials: Child shot and hospitalized in Millville
MILLVILLE, N.J. - A child has been shot in Millville, New Jersey. Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of...
Last Seen in Atlantic City, Man May Be Having Medical Emergency
A missing Cape May Court House man's family is very concerned about his welfare after he seemed confused when he was last seen almost two weeks ago in Atlantic City. Thomas Joseph Furey, 37, has been rumored to be seen around the Atlantic City Rescue Mission recently, but, he may have also been seen in Galloway and Pleasantville.
ocnjsentinel.com
Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina
SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business
Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
New Jersey Globe
In an ‘abundance of caution,’ Cumberland gets court order to open machines
Superior Court Judge Benjamin Telsey signed an order today permitting the Cumberland County Board of Elections to open voting machines to retrieve emergency ballots that had been cast but might not have been recorded. Deputy Attorney General Levi Klinger-Christiansen said the election board sought the order “under an abundance of...
WOW, This is the Largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey
If you love Christmas, this is the place for you. The "LARGEST" Christmas Store in New Jersey is not that far away from us. Just a short trip south on the Garden State Parkway. I had no idea until a friend of mine told me about this place. There are...
South Jersey Man Charged With Shooting Wife Will Remain Jailed: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man arrested for shooting his wife will remain jailed while awaiting trial, according to the county prosecutor. Superior Court Judge Cristen P. D'Arrigo ruled on Wednesday, Nov. 16 that Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado, 39, of Millville must remain behind bars, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. He is accused of...
Man dead, suspect arrested following shooting at N.J. apartment complex
One man is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday morning in an apartment parking lot in Gloucester County, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. at The Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, according to officials with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Wrapping Up: 105-year-old NJ Shore Family Business Closing For Good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Shooting near Salvation Army building in Camden under investigation
A shooting is under investigation in Camden, New Jersey, but police are providing few details at this time.
watchthetramcarplease.com
thesunpapers.com
County health department declares code blue weather emergency
The Burlington County department of health is declaring a code blue weather emergency from 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 until 7 a.m. on Nov. 15. A code blue declaration is made in Burlington County when frigid weather conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals or families without shelter. During the declaration, the county provides for short-term sheltering in clean, safe locations.
Suspects Arrested During Standoff With South Jersey Police
A Camden man shot at police during an attempted traffic stop and then locked himself in a garage in a four-hour standoff that ended with his arrest, authorities said. Two other suspects were arrested. Otto Simpson, 29, of Camden, was one of four people in a car that Camden County...
One person died in Galloway fire, medical examiner confirms
One person died in a fire that destroyed a Galloway Township apartment building last month, an investigation found. The quick-spreading fire at Apache Court destroyed a building containing 18 units. One person was unaccounted for after the fire, Detective Mark Kienzle said. Human remains were discovered in the debris of...
shorelocalnews.com
Showboat Atlantic City Owner Bart Blatstein Brings First Ever Holiday Tree to te Boardwalk
Showboat Atlantic City decked the boardwalk this morning with a 50-ft tree for the holiday season. The balsam spruce was transported from North Carolina to its new home on the iconic boardwalk of Atlantic City as the first ever decorated tree in the 152-year history of the boardwalk. The tree...
