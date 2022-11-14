ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

WCNC

'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Down to the wire: Crews putting finishing touches on Speedway Christmas

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest holiday light show in the Carolinas is just two days away from coming to life in Concord. For the 13th year, Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health. This year there are more than 4 million lights over a nearly four-mile-long road course. Crews are now on the last lap of setting up this big show right now.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Piedmont Airlines offers new pilots $100K signing bonus

Finding a captain to make the in-flight announcements has gotten tougher for airlines nationwide. Piedmont Airlines offers new pilots $100K signing …. Finding a captain to make the in-flight announcements has gotten tougher for airlines nationwide. Talks ‘not over’ regarding decision for future I-77 …. Some within the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

Motorists hope new traffic project helps out Freedom Drive traffic

Charlotte city council approved a $675,544.20 road project, called the Freedom Drive Intelligent Transportation System. The project calls for the installation of fiber optic cable along Freedom Drive and the cable will help regulate traffic signals, monitor the flow of traffic. Motorists hope new traffic project helps out Freedom …
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic

A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Local lithium processing company is expanding in …. Livent Corporation executives,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas tragedy

A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe Air show Saturday and Sunday. Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas …. A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe Air show Saturday and Sunday. Most obese...
MONROE, NC
WCNC

How to drive on black ice safely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are winter advisories Tuesday morning for any counties above 3,500 feet. This includes Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell and Watauga counties. Overnight temperatures are plummeting this week, which means we could see more dangerous ice on the roadway. It's time to think about the different precautions...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

2 students hospitalized after school bus crash

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
LINCOLNTON, NC
qcnews.com

McAdenville music students prep for annual holiday concert

Joyous, and nervous, music students in McAdenville put in multiple practices ahead of the big, annual holiday concert. McAdenville music students prep for annual holiday …. Joyous, and nervous, music students in McAdenville put in multiple practices ahead of the big, annual holiday concert. Talks ‘not over’ regarding decision for...
MCADENVILLE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular promises some spectacular sights and surprises

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each year Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham seem to out do themselves when it comes to the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular. The Holiday Caravan parade in Spencer and downtown Salisbury was replaced in 2018 after controversy regarding an entry. Graham and Henderlite took over, created a “new” parade, and promised an experience that would be dazzling.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Utility bill scam reports up 900%, Duke Energy says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of scams related to Duke Energy power bills is on a sharp rise, the Charlotte-based energy provider said Wednesday. Duke Energy said it has seen nearly nine times more reported scam attempts compared to this time last year. Duke said the scammers are making phone calls and sending text messages to people threatening to disconnect their service without immediate payment.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino

Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC

