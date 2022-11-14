Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks
November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
iheart.com
Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite 7-Layer Burrito With A New Twist
Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito was one of the chain's standout veggie options from 1993 to 2020. They killed the 7-Layer, along with the Mexican Pizza and a bunch of other staples, in an effort to streamline the menu. According to The Fast Food Post, the 7-Layer Burrito is about to...
Tri-City Herald
Taco Bell Debuts a New Spin on an Old Favorite
If there’s one thing Yum Brands darling Taco Bell isn’t familiar with, it’s becoming stagnant. After 60 years in business, the Tex-Mex chain has managed to reinvent itself time and time again, staying in favor of the younger generations for one decade after the next. From its snarky Twitter voice to naming gay icon Lil Nas X its “chief impact officer,” the brand really knows what it’s doing.
I tried every taco at Taco Bell and ranked them from worst to best
I ate the seven different tacos at the Mexican-inspired fast-food spot and compared them to find the best one. Here's how everything stacked up.
Is This Discontinued Taco Bell Menu Item Back In New York State?
If you’re a diehard Taco Bell fan in New York state, you’ve probably gone through an emotional rollercoaster these past few years. The hearts of Taco Bell lovers break all over New York State whenever the fan-favorite Nacho Fries leave the menu - only to return and quickly sell out.
"McDonald's, Put This On The Menu Immediately": Fast-Food Workers Eat These Secret Menu Items All The Time, And This TikToker Proved That They're Worth Trying For Yourself
Today I learned I've been ordering McNuggets wrong my entire life...
ComicBook
McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch
For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.
Chick-fil-A Could Be Testing a Major Menu Change
Over the last three years, seemingly every fast-food chain under the sun has launched some version of the fried chicken sandwich. Industry giants like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report revamped what they offer while Panera Bread (PNRA) and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report tried to get in on the craze that was started by Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeye's.
Here’s Michigan’s favorite fast-food restaurant – and its least favorite
Fast food. A guilty pleasure of many, you either love to hate it or hate to love it. Either way, you probably eat it from time to time. A recent study by SavingSpot used Google Maps ratings to determine the favorite and least favorite fast-food restaurants in every state and major U.S. city.
Whataburger Just Released A New Chili Cheese Menu & Texas Foodies Are Losing It
One of Texas’ favorite food chains just released limited menu items that local foodies are cataloging as mouthwatering. Yes, we’re talking about Whataburger and its new chili cheese additions. The fast food restaurant announced the Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger in mid-October, while the Whataburger Chile Cheese Fries were...
Why Reddit Is Disgusted By A Burger King Chicken Sandwich
Burger King has offered an Original Chicken Sandwich on its menu for quite some time, but it eschewed the chicken sandwich wars for nearly two years until the introduction of its Ch'King sandwiches in late spring 2021. It appears the fast food chain was ill-equipped for combat though, as the crispy, hand-breaded creations have already been forced into early retirement (per Eat This).
Subway New Menu Item Challenges Signature Chipotle and KFC Offers
The fast-food industry is always raising the bar against its competitors working to find a unique angle that it offers consumers over the other fast-food restaurants. Subway has made its name with its freshly baked bread and fresh ingredients for sandwiches. Taco Bell Yum Brands (YUM) serves up a variety of Mexican foods. Yum's Kentucky Fried Chicken is known for fried chicken that is finger licking good. Chipotle Mexican Grill offers fresh ingredients with made to order burritos.
McDonald's Menu Adds New Burger, McFlurry
Since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) has mostly relied on gimmicks and celebrity tie-ins. Instead of adding new burgers or other menu items, the company has offered its version of menu hacks and has shared the favorite orders of a variety of famous people. The chain also brought back Szechuan sauce -- a gimmick that got a lot of attention when very few people actually even got their hands on some.
DJ Khaled's New Taco Bell Crunchwrap Is Covered In Cheetos Dust
When Taco Bell invented the Crunchwrap Supreme in 2005, it was meant to be a limited-time item, according to the fast-food chain. As it turned out, folks loved the product more than anticipated, and in January 2006, it became a permanent fixture to the menu. According to QSR, it was promoted as the perfect item to take on the go due to its hexagon shape and enclosed sides, preventing its ingredients from falling out while walking and driving.
Taco Bell Worker TikTok Upsets Customers With Tiny Serving Tutorials
Restaurants have had problems with chicken servings for years. In 2016, food establishments broadened their menus to include unusual chicken cuts. The change served to reduce costs and waste. But in 2022, the primary way to reduce expenses is reduction.
Baskin-Robbins Joins Popeye's, Krispy Kreme in Thanksgiving Frenzy
While the big turkey is perhaps the most classic of Thanksgiving traditions, each year someone comes up with a new way to enjoy it--from Tofurky in the 1990s to the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeyes Cajun-Style fast food turkey that dates back to 2001. Sweet takes...
Clayton News Daily
Taco Bell, Subway and More Major Chains Facing Lettuce Shortage
Next time you pull up to your favorite fast food chain, your meal might look a little less green. And that’s because many restaurants have been hit with a lettuce shortage, along with shockingly high prices for salad, which is now trickling down to customers. Chains like Taco Bell,...
Mashed Survey: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Chocolate Milkshake?
If you're someone who reaches for a thick, creamy milkshake over an ice cream cone when you're craving something sweet, you aren't alone. According to Study Finds, in a survey of 2,000 adults, 69% said they prefer to drink their desserts instead of eat them. A milkshake — which is a blended beverage typically made with ice cream and flavored syrup — is one of the most popular drinkable desserts out there. You can whip one up in almost any flavor imaginable with almost any topping, from classics like vanilla or chocolate to more creative milkshake options like avocado or even bacon.
