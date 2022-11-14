When Taco Bell invented the Crunchwrap Supreme in 2005, it was meant to be a limited-time item, according to the fast-food chain. As it turned out, folks loved the product more than anticipated, and in January 2006, it became a permanent fixture to the menu. According to QSR, it was promoted as the perfect item to take on the go due to its hexagon shape and enclosed sides, preventing its ingredients from falling out while walking and driving.

5 DAYS AGO