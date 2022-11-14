Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant Todd Oliver presents the Funniest Night of Your Life at the Cactus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A top-notch and rare ventriloquist named Todd Oliver is in Lubbock, preparing for two shows at the Cactus Theater this weekend. He is also in town next week to promote the shows at elementary and middle schools. Oliver was fourth on “America’s Got Talent a few...
KCBD
Local musicians on ‘Getting the Gig’ in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee hosted the second annual “Getting the Gig” workshop at The Blue Light in downtown Lubbock to help keep musicians in tune with venue owners. Stacy Keith with the Arts Foundation says the...
KCBD
Malouf’s to hold charity event benefitting the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Malouf’s will hold a special shopping event for charity on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. to benefit The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research at Texas Tech University. The latest fall and holiday fashions and jewelry will be...
KCBD
17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The 17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. The parade route is down 34th Street starting at 34th and Avenue Q and going west to Indiana Avenue. The nighttime, lighted parade features Santa Claus and approximately 40 parade units, including more than 20 floats from area businesses and non-profit groups. The parade is free of charge for spectators. Last year some 40,000 watched along the route.
KCBD
UMC receives historic donation for new TLC Foundation Cancer Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced a donation that will help in its fight against cancer on Wednesday. UMC tells us this donation from the TLC2 Foundation of Artesia is the largest donation received in UMC’s history. It will help fund the construction of the new TLC Foundation Cancer Center in Lubbock.
KCBD
Levelland receives Green Bag Grant from Keep Texas Beautiful
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) has recognized Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) as a recipient of a 2022 Green Bag Grant. Through funding from H-E-B and Central Market, Keep Texas Beautiful is providing 10 affiliate communities with a share of $25,000 to support educational and programmatic opportunities relating to sustainability, recycling, litter prevention, beautification and water conservation.
KCBD
Texas Tech and TTU K-12 Win Pilot Grant, Offer Free Diploma Completion
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University and TTU K-12, the university’s fully online school district, have been awarded $1.8 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education and the Texas Workforce Commission to establish a statewide distance education pilot program to help students complete their high school diploma or equivalent.
KCBD
Xcel Energy Foundation provides STEM scholarships for SPC students
LEVELLAND, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – Five South Plains College engineering students are benefitting from a $5,000 scholarship grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation this fall semester. The grant was awarded to the South Plains College Foundation to support student achievement and completion in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Woman mauled by dogs at Lubbock park reunites with woman who came to her aid
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deadly dog attack at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Park has grabbed the attention of city leaders. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne said the city’s stray dog problem is a priority for the city council, and the city’s FY 2022-2023 budget reflects that. “We have...
KCBD
Wayland esports raises funds for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Exceeding expectations and their own previous record, Wayland’s ESports raised $1,260 for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock and Children’s Miracle Network during a marathon 12-hour game night. Wayland ESports teamed up with Extra Life to play from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov....
KCBD
Hockley County Game Rooms Raided by FBI 11-16
Homeowner Brenna Wiles was awoken by a crashing sound at her home in the 200 block of North Avenue P at 4:30 a.m. 4 found dead inside home destroyed by fire in South Lubbock. Lubbock Police are investigating a report of shots fired that turned into a house fire where four people were discovered dead inside the home when the fire was extinguished.
KCBD
‘Facelift after 50 years:’ Dillard’s announces expansion at South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After serving the South Plains for five decades, Dillard’s is expanding into a new, larger store that will replace its two current locations. The store’s owner, Macerich, made the announcement Tuesday morning. The flagship 220,000-square-foot store will take over the former Sears site on the southwest side of the mall.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Anton mourns loss of Coach Matthew Hoover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Grief counselors will be at the school in Anton today to help students and staff deal with the loss of Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover. He passed away over the weekend. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family. LPD launching...
KCBD
Meals on Wheels senior secret Santa
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lisa Gilliland, the Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels, says that many people around the holiday shift their focus to children, leaving our senior citizens forgotten. That is why Meals on Wheels offers a senior secret Santa, to make sure everyone has a gift to open on Christmas.
KCBD
Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, and some Lubbock residents are reporting they felt its effects. The earthquake took place at 3:32 p.m., about 45km west of Pecos at a depth of 5km, according to Earthquaketrack.com. While earthquakes in that area are...
KCBD
Texas Mac Shack trying to get back on the road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You can help a small business stay afloat after a crash nearly took it out of commission. The Texas Mac Shack is trying to get back on the road after the trailer rolled over 10 days ago. Two Texas Tech students own the food truck and they say their situation has become observedly more difficult since the crash.
KCBD
Lubbock city leaders plan to ‘hit the ground running’ with new road construction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following the passage of the $200 million road bond proposal on Nov. 8, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the plan to build the roads over the next several years. “In an ideal world, we’d build all of these in the first year,” City Engineer...
KCBD
Colleagues mourn Anton football coach Matthew Hoover, family man and strong competitor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West Texas coaches are remembering one of their own, Anton Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover, as a family man and fierce competitor, days after he was found dead inside his home Saturday. The 38-year-old made an impact on student-athletes at Christ the King, Wilson, Grand Falls, and Anton, where he coached for the last four years. Along with his time on the field, his fellow coaches and friends remember his dedication to his wife and four daughters.
KCBD
3 injured in N. Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive. LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.
KCBD
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicking off
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne will kick off The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign on Thursday, November 17 at the United Supermarket (11310 Slide Road). The United Family has hosted the campaign kickoff for over a decade and every one of their local stores sponsors one or more Red Kettle Stations. In addition to the 40+ Red Kettle stations in Lubbock, this year’s campaign also includes locations in Levelland, Littlefield and Rawls. Throughout the campaign, volunteers will man Red Kettles throughout the area at local United/Market Street stores, Walmart’s/Sam’s, Cabela’s and at South Plains Mall. The campaign goal for 2022 is $200,000.00 and it runs through Christmas Eve.
Comments / 0