Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Local musicians on 'Getting the Gig' in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee hosted the second annual "Getting the Gig" workshop at The Blue Light in downtown Lubbock to help keep musicians in tune with venue owners. Stacy Keith with the Arts Foundation says the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The 17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. The parade route is down 34th Street starting at 34th and Avenue Q and going west to Indiana Avenue. The nighttime, lighted parade features Santa Claus and approximately 40 parade units, including more than 20 floats from area businesses and non-profit groups. The parade is free of charge for spectators. Last year some 40,000 watched along the route.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UMC receives historic donation for new TLC Foundation Cancer Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced a donation that will help in its fight against cancer on Wednesday. UMC tells us this donation from the TLC2 Foundation of Artesia is the largest donation received in UMC's history. It will help fund the construction of the new TLC Foundation Cancer Center in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Levelland receives Green Bag Grant from Keep Texas Beautiful

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) has recognized Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) as a recipient of a 2022 Green Bag Grant. Through funding from H-E-B and Central Market, Keep Texas Beautiful is providing 10 affiliate communities with a share of $25,000 to support educational and programmatic opportunities relating to sustainability, recycling, litter prevention, beautification and water conservation.
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech and TTU K-12 Win Pilot Grant, Offer Free Diploma Completion

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University and TTU K-12, the university's fully online school district, have been awarded $1.8 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education and the Texas Workforce Commission to establish a statewide distance education pilot program to help students complete their high school diploma or equivalent.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Xcel Energy Foundation provides STEM scholarships for SPC students

LEVELLAND, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – Five South Plains College engineering students are benefitting from a $5,000 scholarship grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation this fall semester. The grant was awarded to the South Plains College Foundation to support student achievement and completion in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines.
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Wayland esports raises funds for UMC Children's Hospital Lubbock

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Exceeding expectations and their own previous record, Wayland's ESports raised $1,260 for UMC Children's Hospital Lubbock and Children's Miracle Network during a marathon 12-hour game night. Wayland ESports teamed up with Extra Life to play from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Hockley County Game Rooms Raided by FBI 11-16

Homeowner Brenna Wiles was awoken by a crashing sound at her home in the 200 block of North Avenue P at 4:30 a.m. 4 found dead inside home destroyed by fire in South Lubbock. Lubbock Police are investigating a report of shots fired that turned into a house fire where four people were discovered dead inside the home when the fire was extinguished.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Meals on Wheels senior secret Santa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lisa Gilliland, the Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels, says that many people around the holiday shift their focus to children, leaving our senior citizens forgotten. That is why Meals on Wheels offers a senior secret Santa, to make sure everyone has a gift to open on Christmas.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, and some Lubbock residents are reporting they felt its effects. The earthquake took place at 3:32 p.m., about 45km west of Pecos at a depth of 5km, according to Earthquaketrack.com. While earthquakes in that area are...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Mac Shack trying to get back on the road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You can help a small business stay afloat after a crash nearly took it out of commission. The Texas Mac Shack is trying to get back on the road after the trailer rolled over 10 days ago. Two Texas Tech students own the food truck and they say their situation has become observedly more difficult since the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Colleagues mourn Anton football coach Matthew Hoover, family man and strong competitor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West Texas coaches are remembering one of their own, Anton Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover, as a family man and fierce competitor, days after he was found dead inside his home Saturday. The 38-year-old made an impact on student-athletes at Christ the King, Wilson, Grand Falls, and Anton, where he coached for the last four years. Along with his time on the field, his fellow coaches and friends remember his dedication to his wife and four daughters.
ANTON, TX
KCBD

3 injured in N. Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive. LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicking off

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne will kick off The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign on Thursday, November 17 at the United Supermarket (11310 Slide Road). The United Family has hosted the campaign kickoff for over a decade and every one of their local stores sponsors one or more Red Kettle Stations. In addition to the 40+ Red Kettle stations in Lubbock, this year's campaign also includes locations in Levelland, Littlefield and Rawls. Throughout the campaign, volunteers will man Red Kettles throughout the area at local United/Market Street stores, Walmart's/Sam's, Cabela's and at South Plains Mall. The campaign goal for 2022 is $200,000.00 and it runs through Christmas Eve.
LUBBOCK, TX

