FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis could return Sunday against the New England Patriots after missing the last two games with a knee injury. Davis sat out practice Wednesday and wasn't seen on the field during the portion open to the media. But coach Robert Saleh didn't rule out the 6-3 Jets getting back one of their best and most reliable playmakers with an opportunity to take over first place in the AFC East.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO