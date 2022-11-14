ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Post Register

Titans' turnaround should provide incentive for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers appreciates the way the Tennessee Titans have turned their season around. The reigning MVP quarterback hopes his Green Bay Packers can dig themselves out of an even bigger hole than Tennessee.
GREEN BAY, WI
Post Register

Jets WR Corey Davis has a chance to return vs. Patriots

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis could return Sunday against the New England Patriots after missing the last two games with a knee injury. Davis sat out practice Wednesday and wasn't seen on the field during the portion open to the media. But coach Robert Saleh didn't rule out the 6-3 Jets getting back one of their best and most reliable playmakers with an opportunity to take over first place in the AFC East.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bengals-Steelers, pick

The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Pennsylvania to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Bengals are well rested after a bye week, while the Steelers are flying high after a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Here's everything you need from a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Post Register

No place for hate: Hackett has no Raiders-Broncos animus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — It's Raiders Week, and Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is still about all the hugs and not the hate. Before the AFC West rivals met earlier this season, then-Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb said he absolutely hated the Raiders, something Hackett couldn't seem to wrap his head around.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Return Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers could get their All-Pro safety back just one week after undergoing an appendectomy. Hearing from head coach Mike Tomlin, things seem "really positive" that Minkah Fitzpatrick can return in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fitzpatrick experienced discomfort during walk-through last week and underwent emergency surgery. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA

