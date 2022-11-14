Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger
There's plenty of love between these two former Pittsburgh Steelers in some old messages.
Minkah Fitzpatrick Changes Discussion of Steelers Entire Season
The "what ifs" of the Pittsburgh Steelers change drastically this weekend.
Look: Bengals Reveal Uniform for Steelers Matchup
Cincinnati battles Pittsburgh this Sunday.
Post Register
Titans' turnaround should provide incentive for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers appreciates the way the Tennessee Titans have turned their season around. The reigning MVP quarterback hopes his Green Bay Packers can dig themselves out of an even bigger hole than Tennessee.
Post Register
Jets WR Corey Davis has a chance to return vs. Patriots
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis could return Sunday against the New England Patriots after missing the last two games with a knee injury. Davis sat out practice Wednesday and wasn't seen on the field during the portion open to the media. But coach Robert Saleh didn't rule out the 6-3 Jets getting back one of their best and most reliable playmakers with an opportunity to take over first place in the AFC East.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bengals-Steelers, pick
The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Pennsylvania to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Bengals are well rested after a bye week, while the Steelers are flying high after a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Here's everything you need from a...
Post Register
No place for hate: Hackett has no Raiders-Broncos animus
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — It's Raiders Week, and Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is still about all the hugs and not the hate. Before the AFC West rivals met earlier this season, then-Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb said he absolutely hated the Raiders, something Hackett couldn't seem to wrap his head around.
Yardbarker
Steelers Optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Return Against Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers could get their All-Pro safety back just one week after undergoing an appendectomy. Hearing from head coach Mike Tomlin, things seem "really positive" that Minkah Fitzpatrick can return in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fitzpatrick experienced discomfort during walk-through last week and underwent emergency surgery. He...
Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday for help during the Patriots' blowout win over the Colts
Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay phoned Jeff Saturday for help during the Patriots’ blowout win last Sunday. The following day, Irsay fired Frank Reich.
The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround
The Pittsburgh Steelers laid it all on the table with everyone in the room.
