Republican Brandon Williams wins in NY's 22nd Congressional District; Conole concedes
Republican Brandon Williams is the projected winner in the 22nd Congressional District seat, beating opponent Democrat Francis Conole. The two Navy veterans were both vying to represent the newly redrawn district, which represents primarily Oneida, Onondaga and Madison counties. As of Tuesday, Williams had 133,032 votes to Conole's 129,012. With...
Conservative brags of costing GOP a NY Senate seat: ‘I expect I’ll be getting a thank-you note’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Justin Coretti barely campaigned. He raised less than $1,000 to run for New York State Senate in the 48th District. And he took credit for incumbent Democrat Rachel May’s win: “I expect I’ll be getting a thank-you note in the mail soon,” he said.
Multiple outlets call NY-22 race for Republican Brandon Williams; results still unofficial
The Associated Press, CNN and NBC have called New York’s 22nd Congressional District race for Republican Brandon Williams, who was ahead of Democrat Francis Conole by more than 4,000 votes on Tuesday. With absentee and affidavit ballots still outstanding, Conole would need a vast majority of the remaining votes...
Shiroff adds to lead over Mannion in NY Senate race as count hits a crucial point
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Shiroff has increased her lead over incumbent John Mannion in their New York Senate race in a count that remains too close to call entering a critical stretch. Counting at the Board of Elections in Oswego County and Onondaga County will continue on Wednesday morning.
Three lawsuits filed over election results in New York state Senate races
A trio of lawsuits has been filed in connection with election results in New York state Senate races.
One Week Later Post-Election Special: Election Deniers Lose; How Did the Polls Do?; NY State Sen. Jessica Ramos; NYC's Racial Justice Ballot Measures
Election deniers -- many endorsed by former President Trump -- didn't do so well at the polls last week, and voting was relatively smooth nationwide. Nick Corasaniti, domestic correspondent covering national politics for The New York Times, talks about the possibility that the threat they posed to democracy is waning or even over.
Brandon Williams adds to lead over Francis Conole in Central New York House race
Republican Brandon Williams boosted his lead over Democrat Francis Conole by 169 votes Tuesday in the 22nd Congressional District election after Oneida County became the first in the district to count affidavit ballots. Williams now holds an overall lead of 4,189 votes over Conole (133,402-129,213) in the four-county district, a...
Hochul hits back at claims she's to blame for NY Dems' losses: 'I was everywhere'
The red wave hit New York last week. Republicans flipped four House seats, the most of any state. Some Democrats are pointing the finger at Gov. Kathy Hochul, but she’s pushing back.
Where voter turnout dropped, rose in NY and its impact on the 2022 election results
Fewer New Yorkers cast ballots in the 2022 elections than they did in the prior midterm and statewide elections four years ago, preliminary numbers show. The steepest declines in voting were in the New York City boroughs, which are crucial to Democratic chances of winning statewide in New York. And...
Calls for NYS Democratic Party Chairman to resign
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–It was a gubernatorial race closer than what was originally expected. While it was ultimately a victory for Democrat Kathy Hochul, her Republican opponent won a majority of the counties in the state and republicans flipped four Democratic Congressional seats. Now, there are calls for New York Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs to resign. […]
‘Post-election New York leaves the fires burning’
The post-election analyses in New York State and across the nation will be ongoing. From my window, the Albany landscape looks the same, and stark: the fires that we have been fighting in New York government over the past several years under one-party control are, unfortunately, still burning.
New York Democrats call for party leader’s resignation
Members of the New York State Democratic Committee are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to drop Jay Jacobs as the state party chair after Democrats lost several races on election night. In a letter signed by hundreds, including sitting members of the state Senate and Assembly, Democrats are asking Hochul to...
Voters approve the largest Environmental Bond Act in state history
One of the winners in last week's election wasn't a candidate in New York State at all. The $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Bond Act received enough support from taxpayers to pass. The Environmental Bond Act is the largest of its kind in state history and...
Conole overtaking Williams’ vote total is a ‘tough math problem,’ says Cook Political Report House editor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An expert who analyzes House of Representatives races for a living says the current vote totals in New York’s 22nd Congressional District is a “tough math problem for the Democrats.”. Democrat Francis Conole trails Republican Brandon Williams by 3,925 votes, according to the...
Advocates pushing lawmakers to overhaul N.Y. sentencing laws
NEW YORK -- After an election with crime as a major focus, criminal justice reform advocates are now pushing Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to overhaul New York's sentencing laws."Public safety is still number one. All of us are concerned about protecting the safety of our citizens," Hochul said Wednesday. "But also, criminal justice is important to us, so we will find the right balance, and I look forward to launching these conversations with the Legislature when we regroup again in January."A coalition of lawmakers and advocates is backing a package of bills that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, allow incarcerated people to petition for resentencing and expand rehabilitation programs.
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
Governor Hochul Announces New Laws to Strengthen Protections and Support for Veterans and Their Families
Governor Kathy Hochul announced new laws that will strengthen protections and support for veterans and their families. The Governor has signed eight pieces of legislation, underscoring the administration's commitment to supporting American service members who have risked their lives to defend the nation. In addition, Governor Hochul issued this proclamation and directed that 17 state landmarks be illuminated green this evening as part of Operation Green Light, which began in New York State and has spread throughout the country to recognize veterans and service members from all eras of military service.
Zeldin in demand after putting New York Dems on the defensive
Some new opportunities are already starting to materialize after his strong showing in the governor's race.
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State
New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
