ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WNYC

One Week Later Post-Election Special: Election Deniers Lose; How Did the Polls Do?; NY State Sen. Jessica Ramos; NYC's Racial Justice Ballot Measures

Election deniers -- many endorsed by former President Trump -- didn't do so well at the polls last week, and voting was relatively smooth nationwide. Nick Corasaniti, domestic correspondent covering national politics for The New York Times, talks about the possibility that the threat they posed to democracy is waning or even over.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Calls for NYS Democratic Party Chairman to resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–It was a gubernatorial race closer than what was originally expected. While it was ultimately a victory for Democrat Kathy Hochul, her Republican opponent won a majority of the counties in the state and republicans flipped four Democratic Congressional seats. Now, there are calls for New York Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs to resign. […]
NEW YORK STATE
chronicle-express.com

‘Post-election New York leaves the fires burning’

The post-election analyses in New York State and across the nation will be ongoing. From my window, the Albany landscape looks the same, and stark: the fires that we have been fighting in New York government over the past several years under one-party control are, unfortunately, still burning.
ALBANY, NY
NY1

New York Democrats call for party leader’s resignation

Members of the New York State Democratic Committee are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to drop Jay Jacobs as the state party chair after Democrats lost several races on election night. In a letter signed by hundreds, including sitting members of the state Senate and Assembly, Democrats are asking Hochul to...
NEW YORK STATE
waer.org

Voters approve the largest Environmental Bond Act in state history

One of the winners in last week's election wasn't a candidate in New York State at all. The $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Bond Act received enough support from taxpayers to pass. The Environmental Bond Act is the largest of its kind in state history and...
CBS New York

Advocates pushing lawmakers to overhaul N.Y. sentencing laws

NEW YORK -- After an election with crime as a major focus, criminal justice reform advocates are now pushing Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to overhaul New York's sentencing laws."Public safety is still number one. All of us are concerned about protecting the safety of our citizens," Hochul said Wednesday. "But also, criminal justice is important to us, so we will find the right balance, and I look forward to launching these conversations with the Legislature when we regroup again in January."A coalition of lawmakers and advocates is backing a package of bills that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, allow incarcerated people to petition for resentencing and expand rehabilitation programs.
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?

Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces New Laws to Strengthen Protections and Support for Veterans and Their Families

Governor Kathy Hochul announced new laws that will strengthen protections and support for veterans and their families. The Governor has signed eight pieces of legislation, underscoring the administration's commitment to supporting American service members who have risked their lives to defend the nation. In addition, Governor Hochul issued this proclamation and directed that 17 state landmarks be illuminated green this evening as part of Operation Green Light, which began in New York State and has spread throughout the country to recognize veterans and service members from all eras of military service.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State

New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy