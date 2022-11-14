The St. Louis Blues have turned an eight-game losing streak into a two-game winning streak and now own a record of 5-8-0 with 10 points. Their impressive 3-2 victory over the conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 12 could prove to be the catalyst this team needs to propel them up the standings. In earning his fifth victory of the season, goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 31 of 33 shots faced, 22 of which came in the third period. The Blues’ goals were scored by Brandon Saad (2), Ivan Barbashev (2), and Ryan O’Reilly (3), while O’Reilly also recorded his first assist on the year. Assists were also given to Calle Rosen (2), Brayden Schenn (9), Josh Leivo (2), and Niko Mikkola (1).

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO