Yardbarker
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to the Blues – 11/14/22
The Colorado Avalanche ended a three-game home stand Monday night playing host to their division rivals, the St. Louis Blues. The Blues, who took the Avalanche to a sixth game in a hard-fought division series in the Stanely Cup Playoffs last season, came into Monday’s contest with a lackluster record of 5-8-0. After losing eight straight games, St. Louis had rattled off two straight wins and came into Denver like a team on a mission.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Lauko, Poitras & More
Not only are the Boston Bruins having a ton of success through their first 16 games of the 2022-23 season, but so isn’t their top minor league affiliate. In this edition of the Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers, we look at what’s going on with two prospects in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), a prospect at Providence College and more.
NHL
Sharpen Up: November 14, 2022 | Sabres host Vancouver tomorrow night
The Buffalo Sabres will close out their four-game homestand tomorrow when the Vancouver Canucks come to town Tuesday night. Buffalo is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Click here for tickets. The team will return to practice today so stay tuned for full coverage on Sabres.com and our official...
Penguins Grades: F’s For Many in 5-2 Loss to Toronto (+)
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray made several very good saves in the second period. The Pittsburgh Penguins largely didn’t challenge him in the first or third. After a brief season turnaround, the Penguins have again lost two in a row and they now have more losses (7) than wins (6) this season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Have Organizational Options to Fill Muzzin Void
News broke early on Nov. 14 that the Toronto Maple Leafs would be without the services of defenceman Jake Muzzin for the foreseeable future. While he continues to deal with a cervical spine injury, the Maple Leafs announced that the soonest he would be re-evaluated would be in late February.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Tavares, Murray, Rielly & Matthews
In what might have been one of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ best games of the season, they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road by a score of 5-2. The win is a bit of revenge for the 4-2 loss the team suffered at the same hands of this team last week.
From the Archives: How the Leafs Got Their Revenge on the Habs
When a Montreal Canadiens goalie wondered how the Toronto Maple Leafs even made the playoffs in 1947, the Leafs got the last word, as Stan Fischler explores.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: Maple Leafs, Devils, Jets, Kraken, Ducks, More
As the netminder-centric narratives that arose at the start of the 2022-23 schedule continue to unfold throughout November, there’s no better time for an update on all things goalies. At the mid-point mark in the second month of the NHL season, these are the goaltending stories that matter the...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Colorado Avalanche – 11/14/22
The St. Louis Blues have turned an eight-game losing streak into a two-game winning streak and now own a record of 5-8-0 with 10 points. Their impressive 3-2 victory over the conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 12 could prove to be the catalyst this team needs to propel them up the standings. In earning his fifth victory of the season, goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 31 of 33 shots faced, 22 of which came in the third period. The Blues’ goals were scored by Brandon Saad (2), Ivan Barbashev (2), and Ryan O’Reilly (3), while O’Reilly also recorded his first assist on the year. Assists were also given to Calle Rosen (2), Brayden Schenn (9), Josh Leivo (2), and Niko Mikkola (1).
‘I Hated the Game Last Year,’ Real Jason Zucker Finally Arrives for Penguins
In just a few months, Jason Zucker will celebrate the third anniversary of the Pittsburgh Penguins finally acquiring him. The Penguins first traded for Zucker in the summer of 2019, but Phil Kessel vetoed the deal. On Feb. 10, 2020 former GM Jim Rutherford finally got his man, and Zucker’s Penguins odyssey began.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-1 Win Over the Canadiens
What a run it’s been, and it hasn’t ended yet. The New Jersey Devils began their swing of Eastern Canada with a resounding 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens to extend their winning streak to 10 games. They now sit at 13-3 on the season ahead of a highly-anticipated showdown against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night. Here are five takeaways and some quick hits from the Devils’ latest win.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-2 Win vs. Senators – 11/14/22
With puck drop being at 5:30 instead of the usual 7:00 or 7:30 PM start time, the New York Islanders started their road trip with a win. They played a sloppy game and allowed plenty of scoring chances but for the most part, controlled the game from start to finish to defeat the Ottawa Senators 4-2.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Report: Tverberg, Moldenhauer & Hildeby’s Growth
As the big club, Toronto Maple Leafs, begin to turn the tide on an ugly October, their prospects from around other leagues continue to peak the interest of the team’s brass and fanbase. Players like Matthew Knies and Ty Voit continue to produce in their respective leagues while the team’s goaltending prospects have also made noise around the globe.
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Top-5 Comeback Players of Early 2022-23
We are now a little over a month into the 2022-23 season and several players have performed well above expectations. Players that were underwhelming in 2021-22 – and even before that – are shining bright as the NHL is seeing a surprising amount of comebacks early on. While it remains to be seen if their level of production can be sustained throughout the season, here are five of the biggest comeback stories so far.
The Hockey Writers
Insider Lists Costs & Odds Leafs Land 1 of 6 Muzzin Replacements
Following news that Jake Muzzin will be out indefinitely, the Toronto Maple Leafs say they’re going to give opportunities to defensemen already on the roster. Not everyone is buying into the idea that Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren can effectively step up and fill the minutes left by Muzzin’s absence, but for now, that’s the plan.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Neighbours, Alexandrov, Injuries, & More
The St. Louis Blues finally got back in the win column last week. After a brutal start to the season, things are looking up a bit. Their record is still near the bottom of the standings, but they are figuring out how to end this rut. No one expected the...
The Hockey Writers
Stars News & Rumors: Point Streaks, Pavelski, & Gurianov
Over a month into the 2022-23 National Hockey League season, the Dallas Stars are no strangers to the road. Through 16 games, the Stars have only played six contests at home in the American Airlines Center. When their current road stint comes to a close Thursday night against the Florida Panthers, Dallas will have played 11 of their first 17 games on the road, desperate for a prolonged period in front of their home fans.
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Reilly, Kinkaid, Bergeron & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Mike Reilly reportedly wants to be traded after being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). Meanwhile, third-string netminder Keith Kinkaid simply dominated in his debut with Boston. In other news, before puck drop on Saturday (Nov. 12) against the Buffalo Sabres, Patrice Bergeron had a conversation with Tage Thompson that only shows just how marvelous of a person he is.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers Will Need Tkachuk to Control His Gritty Game
The Florida Panthers are off to a decent start with a 7-5-1 record. Of course, everyone has been doing their part to get better, but one of the biggest pieces to help the team has been forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames.
