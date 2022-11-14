ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Exponent

Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z44tJ_0jAOZq5T00
Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during pregame warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11.

Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and won't be available against the Baltimore Ravens this week.

Sam Darnold will back up Mayfield, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday.

Walker played the entire game against the Falcons, completing 10 of 16 passes for 108 yards. Walker started the past five games after Mayfield injured his ankle, but then remained the starter even after Mayfield was healthy enough to return. Walker went 2-3.

Mayfield is 1-4 as the starter this season, completing 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,117 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Darnold just came off injured reserve and was activated last week after suffering a high-ankle sprain during a preseason game. He has not appeared in a game this season.

The Panthers (3-7) visit the Ravens (6-3) on Sunday. The Ravens are coming off their bye week.

Mayfield is 3-5 lifetime against the Ravens, making those starts as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad

There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Panthers make major quarterback decision

The Carolina Panthers defeated their NFC rivals, the New Orleans Saints, 25-15 on Sunday. The win didn’t come without some losses for the Panthers. Starting quarterback P.J. Walker, the former XFL MVP who has been a surprise for the franchise, suffered a high ankle sprain. That means Baker Mayfield...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tua Tagovailoa might just be the NFL's best quarterback

As we head into the end of Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, there are two things we need to touch on that we may not have expected when the season began. The Miami Dolphins are behind only the Kansas City Chiefs in Football Outsiders’ opponent-adjusted DVOA rankings on offense (they’re first in Passing DVOA), and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is doing just about everything expected of a quarterback at a thermonuclear level in head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense.
ALABAMA STATE
The Exponent

Report: Colts LB Shaq Leonard has season-ending surgery

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard underwent successful season-ending back surgery Tuesday morning, NFL Network reported. Leonard had the surgery after several evaluations, per the report. He was placed on injured reserve last Friday due to ongoing issues with his back. Leonard reportedly experienced a setback in practice Wednesday. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback

Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL starting quarterback touchdown leaders

QB reports (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports) Week 10 games around the NFL have ended, with the Monday Night matchup remaining before we head to Week 11. Currently, two of the league's quarterbacks have thrown for 20 or more TD passes, both hailing from the AFC. Who is on the top of the list? Here are the current top 10 touchdown pass leaders, listed in descending order...  t-10. Davis Mills, Houston Texans (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown Passes: 11t-10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Touchdown Passes: 11t-10. Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown Passes: 11t-9. Kyler Murray, Arizon Cardinals (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown...
numberfire.com

Sam Darnold to be Panthers' backup QB Week 11

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will back up Baker Mayfield in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. Darnold will be active for the first time this season after recovering from a high-ankle sprain he suffered in the Panthers' final preseason game. He could wind up quickly taking over as the starter if Mayfield struggles as much as he did in the first month of the season. P.J. Walker, who started the past five games, is out for at least a week with a high-ankle sprain of his own.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Exponent

Reports: Saints add RB David Johnson to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints are signing veteran running back David Johnson, a former All-Pro, to their practice squad, ESPN reported Wednesday. A free agent, Johnson tried out with New Orleans before the season opened but couldn't come to contract terms. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, was a third-round draft...
ARIZONA STATE
The Exponent

Bracing for blizzard, Bills cancel practice due to illness

Bracing for a blizzard warning with the potential to bring "historical snowfall" to Western New York in the next four days, the Buffalo Bills canceled practice on Wednesday due to an illness-related player shortage. Head coach Sean McDermott would not divulge specifics regarding the illness but had to change his...
FLORIDA STATE
numberfire.com

Taylor Heinicke will remain Commanders' starter in Week 11

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Heinicke will remain the Commanders' starting quarterback for Week 11's game against the Texans. Carson Wentz (finger) has been cleared to start throwing but hasn't been designated to return to practice yet. Ron Rivera said Wentz may be the backup on Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
JaguarReport

2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Hold No. 5 Pick After Week 10

2022 hasn't gone the way the Jacksonville Jaguars thought it would. It was always expected for the Jaguars to be in a building phase in 2022, transitioning to new schemes on both sides of the ball under new head coach Doug Pederson and his staff and starting several rookies and new additions on both sides of the ball.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy