Picturestart and Ghetto Film School (GFS) have announced the winners of their “Discover Your Voice” fellowship contest. The winning projects come from filmmakers Zenzele Ojore (grand prize), Danni Juhl (first prize) and Jenna Anderson and Mags Chamberlain (second prize), who were rewarded with prize money totaling $21,000. “Together with Ghetto Film School, we were inspired to establish this fellowship to discover, elevate and celebrate emerging voices that are shaping the future of filmmaking,” stated Picturestart founder and CEO Erik Feig and company president Samie Kim Falvey. “The experience itself was eye-opening to the caliber of storytelling these young filmmakers are creating...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO