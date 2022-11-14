Read full article on original website
Related
Picturestart and Ghetto Film School Announce ‘Discover Your Voice’ Fellowship Winners (EXCLUSIVE)
Picturestart and Ghetto Film School (GFS) have announced the winners of their “Discover Your Voice” fellowship contest. The winning projects come from filmmakers Zenzele Ojore (grand prize), Danni Juhl (first prize) and Jenna Anderson and Mags Chamberlain (second prize), who were rewarded with prize money totaling $21,000. “Together with Ghetto Film School, we were inspired to establish this fellowship to discover, elevate and celebrate emerging voices that are shaping the future of filmmaking,” stated Picturestart founder and CEO Erik Feig and company president Samie Kim Falvey. “The experience itself was eye-opening to the caliber of storytelling these young filmmakers are creating...
AMC Networks Eyes More Native American Stories With Red Nation Film Festival Pact
EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of Dark Winds, starring Zahn McClarnon, AMC Networks is doubling down on indigenous Native American stories with a partnership with the Red Nation International Film Festival. As part of the partnership, AMC and RNIFF will promote Native American stories and storytellers throughout the year with new mentoring and professional development initiatives focused on Native American writers and filmmakers, with an emphasis on women creators. Additionally, AMC Networks will screen two of its recent titles at RNIFF’s 27th annual festival currently taking place until November 30 in Los Angeles. Both AMC’s Dark Winds and the IFC Films feature...
‘Mars One’ Director Gabriel Martins Signs With CAA (Exclusive)
Brazilian director, screenwriter and cinematographer Gabriel Martins has signed with CAA for representation. Martins’ working class family drama Mars One (Marte Um) was selected as Brazil’s submission for best international feature film at the next Academy Awards, and marks the first film helmed by a Black Brazilian director to represent the South American country.More from The Hollywood ReporterRichard Madden Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Writer Rayna McClendon Signs With UTA'House of Flowers' Creator Manolo Caro Signs With UTA (Exclusive) Mars One, which bowed in competition at the Sundance Film Festival, portrays a family on the margins of Belo Horizonte as they quietly reinvent themselves...
Comments / 0