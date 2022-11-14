ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
BBC

Twitter is in meltdown over Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Fans and pundits on Twitter are reeling after Cristiano Ronaldo ripped into Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who did not play in United's win over Fulham on Sunday, said Ten Hag and others at the club are trying to force him out, adding he feels 'betrayed'.
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-UK and Ireland announce stadium shortlist for Euro 2028 bid

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – The not yet built Everton Stadium has been included on the shortlist for UK and Ireland’s bid to host the 2028 European Championship, the countries’ Football Associations said on Wednesday. Wembley Stadium, which hosted last year’s Euro 2020 final, is one of three...
104.1 WIKY

Tennis-Djokovic confirms he has visa to play in 2023 Australian Open

TURIN (Reuters) – Serbia’s Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will take part in next year’s Australian Open after being granted a visa. “I was very happy to receive the news yesterday,” the 35-year-old Serb, who was sent home from Australia on the eve of last year’s event after a row about his COVID-19 vaccination status, said after his victory over Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday.
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the opening ceremony that will take place ahead of the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar:. * The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Nov. 20, ahead of the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.
Yardbarker

Real Madrid roasted for arrogance on the pitch by opposition player

Real Madrid have found themselves in something of a war of words in recent weeks. Los Blancos feel that they have been unfairly targeted by other teams and are not receiving sufficient protection from referees in recent weeks. It has led to a number of complaints form the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.
ESPN

Mexico head to World Cup on sour note after 2-1 loss to Sweden

A goal and an assist from Mattias Svanberg led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Mexico who failed to secure a confidence-boosting victory on Wednesday in their last game before the World Cup in Qatar. Sweden, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, took the lead in the 54th...
Yardbarker

Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender

Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
Yardbarker

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni considering changing World Cup squad

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has made a surprising admission that will have pricked up many millions of ears in Latin America. Speaking after Argentina had dispatched of United Arab Emirates 5-0 in their final warm-up match before the World Cup, Scaloni told Sport that he might alter his 26-man squad for the tournament.
The Independent

Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Qatar 2022 provides what is likely a World Cup swansong for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and the end of an era for Uruguay.La Celeste have enriched the international stage over the last decade and more, but sustaining their threat will come down to others carrying the load.Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde represents the future, as does Darwin Nunez, with the Liverpool striker rounding into form.Always nightmare to play in the knock-out format, Uruguay will know they pose a genuine threat if they can squeeze through a tough group.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Thursday 24...
FOX Sports

World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.
104.1 WIKY

King leads Belgium soccer training in tongue-in-cheek film

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – With whistles, words of encouragement and even a fake tattoo, Belgium’s King Philippe took charge of the national “Red Devils” soccer team this week in a tongue-in-cheek film designed to get the country behind the side at the World Cup. The short film...
ng-sportingnews.com

Croatia World Cup squad 2022: Modric headlines Croatian national football team roster for Qatar

Croatia's run to the World Cup final in 2018 set a new standard for them as an independent nation, after previously reaching the semifinals of France 1998. With a squad filled with UEFA Champions League talent, Zlatko Dalic's side finally clicked together on the world stage four years ago, to storm past Denmark, Russia and England, before losing out to France in the title decider.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Two former World Cup winners — Spain and Germany — are the obvious favorites to advance, and their meeting on Nov. 27 is the marquee match of the first round. Stingy Japan has a solid squad and is the more likely of the other two teams to upset the natural order if one of the giants slips up. As for aging Costa Rica, surviving the first round will be an exceedingly tall order.

