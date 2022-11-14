Read full article on original website
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.
Twitter is in meltdown over Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Fans and pundits on Twitter are reeling after Cristiano Ronaldo ripped into Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who did not play in United's win over Fulham on Sunday, said Ten Hag and others at the club are trying to force him out, adding he feels 'betrayed'.
World Cup 2022: Assessing the Netherlands’ Squad Ahead of the Trip to Qatar
The Netherlands will head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup looking to reassert themselves on the global stage. Do they have the roster to make that happen? The post World Cup 2022: Assessing the Netherlands’ Squad Ahead of the Trip to Qatar appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2022 World Cup Group C Preview: Messi, Argentina Are on a Mission
Robert Lewandowski’s Poland and an underestimated Mexico stand in the way, but they’ll be hard-pressed to stop the GOAT and his team from reaching the last 16.
Spain coach Luis Enrique to stream during World Cup in Qatar
MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique will be doing some live streaming to interact with fans between games at the World Cup. The coach announced that he has “become a streamer” and will update supporters on the Spain team is doing in Qatar. “Streamers of the...
Soccer-UK and Ireland announce stadium shortlist for Euro 2028 bid
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – The not yet built Everton Stadium has been included on the shortlist for UK and Ireland’s bid to host the 2028 European Championship, the countries’ Football Associations said on Wednesday. Wembley Stadium, which hosted last year’s Euro 2020 final, is one of three...
Tennis-Djokovic confirms he has visa to play in 2023 Australian Open
TURIN (Reuters) – Serbia’s Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will take part in next year’s Australian Open after being granted a visa. “I was very happy to receive the news yesterday,” the 35-year-old Serb, who was sent home from Australia on the eve of last year’s event after a row about his COVID-19 vaccination status, said after his victory over Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday.
Soccer-U.S. team tell service members they are also in Qatar defending human rights
DOHA (Reuters) – The United States will do their part to defend human rights at the Qatar World Cup saying on Wednesday they would draw inspiration from American service members who had come to watch them train. After training on Tuesday with migrant workers who helped build the World...
Soccer-World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?
(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the opening ceremony that will take place ahead of the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar:. * The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Nov. 20, ahead of the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.
Real Madrid roasted for arrogance on the pitch by opposition player
Real Madrid have found themselves in something of a war of words in recent weeks. Los Blancos feel that they have been unfairly targeted by other teams and are not receiving sufficient protection from referees in recent weeks. It has led to a number of complaints form the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.
Mexico head to World Cup on sour note after 2-1 loss to Sweden
A goal and an assist from Mattias Svanberg led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Mexico who failed to secure a confidence-boosting victory on Wednesday in their last game before the World Cup in Qatar. Sweden, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, took the lead in the 54th...
Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender
Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni considering changing World Cup squad
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has made a surprising admission that will have pricked up many millions of ears in Latin America. Speaking after Argentina had dispatched of United Arab Emirates 5-0 in their final warm-up match before the World Cup, Scaloni told Sport that he might alter his 26-man squad for the tournament.
Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Qatar 2022 provides what is likely a World Cup swansong for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and the end of an era for Uruguay.La Celeste have enriched the international stage over the last decade and more, but sustaining their threat will come down to others carrying the load.Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde represents the future, as does Darwin Nunez, with the Liverpool striker rounding into form.Always nightmare to play in the knock-out format, Uruguay will know they pose a genuine threat if they can squeeze through a tough group.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Thursday 24...
World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.
King leads Belgium soccer training in tongue-in-cheek film
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – With whistles, words of encouragement and even a fake tattoo, Belgium’s King Philippe took charge of the national “Red Devils” soccer team this week in a tongue-in-cheek film designed to get the country behind the side at the World Cup. The short film...
Brazil’s full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team’s preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday’s session. Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem...
Croatia World Cup squad 2022: Modric headlines Croatian national football team roster for Qatar
Croatia's run to the World Cup final in 2018 set a new standard for them as an independent nation, after previously reaching the semifinals of France 1998. With a squad filled with UEFA Champions League talent, Zlatko Dalic's side finally clicked together on the world stage four years ago, to storm past Denmark, Russia and England, before losing out to France in the title decider.
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Two former World Cup winners — Spain and Germany — are the obvious favorites to advance, and their meeting on Nov. 27 is the marquee match of the first round. Stingy Japan has a solid squad and is the more likely of the other two teams to upset the natural order if one of the giants slips up. As for aging Costa Rica, surviving the first round will be an exceedingly tall order.
