Read full article on original website
Related
Pro-Ject launches two compact yet versatile stereo integrated amplifiers
Project's two new integrated amps are powerful and versatile, with more connections than a little black book.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Tusk Innovation Announces New Products Black Friday
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Tusk Inc. Limited ( www.tusklimited.com ) a company which started in 2012 as a capital management company in Kuala Lumpur with offices around the world, and now is one of the leading electrical solution companies which focus on producing for users of mining equipment, solar energy and adapters is announcing is announcing new products for Black Friday. The Product line is mainly for electrical purposes. See more here https://tusklimited.com/products This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005532/en/ This product is sold with a 7in 1 Solar Panel, so you don’t have to pay for the panel. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phone Arena
The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off
If you want mirrorless camera-level performance from a smartphone, Sony's Xperia Pro-I is currently a staggering $700 off at Best Buy. The Xperia Pro-I is a phone meant for photography purists but doesn't skimp on other features and even includes things that traditionalists will love. The headlining feature is of...
notebookcheck.net
Higole Gole1 R: Mini-PC arrives on Kickstarter with a built-in display and HDMI 2.1 connectivity
Higole has introduced the Gole1 R, half mini-PC and half tablet. With a 5.5-inch panel adorning its top panel, the Gole1 R resembles a regular mini-PC on its four other sides. As such, the device is operable without an external monitor, although you will still need other peripherals like a mouse and keyboard. Surprisingly, Higole has also included a small battery, making the Gole1 R portable in all senses of the word.
Phone Arena
Qualcomm officially unveils the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
Qualcomm today introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the latest cutting-edge Applications Processor (AP) designed by the San Diego-based firm. Featuring what Qualcomm calls "groundbreaking AI," the SoC will be used by manufacturers such as ASUS ROG, HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, RedMagic, Redmi, Sharp, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, XINGJI/MEIZU, and ZTE. Devices powered by the new chipset will start to be available to consumers by the end of this year.
CNET
Qualcomm's New AR Chips Point to a New Generation of Smart Glasses
Amid a recent uptick in VR headsets, Qualcomm's latest chip announcement hints that the next product wave could be AR glasses. At the company's recent chip-focused event, the newest Snapdragon phone processors were announced, along with a brand-new line of AR glasses-optimized chips that point to a next wave of advanced smartglasses expected to arrive between 2023 and 2025, with possible features including eye tracking, hand tracking and wireless streaming to phones or from the cloud.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announced with four Cortex-A715 performance cores, Wi-Fi 7 and hardware level raytracing support
Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB) mobile AP for high-end smartphones. It aims to right the wrongs of its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was hamstrung by Samsung's inferior 4LPX node. This time, it uses an objectively better TSMC N4P node, the same process used by Apple's A16 Bionic. Qualcomm says the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered device will be launched by the end of 2022.
TechRadar
Oppo showcases mobile gaming with ray tracing on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – Qualcomm's new top-tier mobile chip, destined for the next wave of flagship Android smartphones – made its debut during the company's annual Snapdragon Summit on November 15, showcasing a host of impressive new technologies. While some head-turning AI and camera features punctuated...
AMD announces Epyc 9004: up to 96 cores for around $12,000
In context: AMD took the audience on a roller coaster ride as it unveiled the fourth generation of Epyc data center processors at a live event last week. The presenters hurled number after number at the audience the whole way through, so buckle up as we break them down. We...
AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Deep Dive
AMD's upcoming RX 7900 series graphics cards will be the first RDNA 3 GPUs to ship, and they're taking aim at Nvidia's soon-to-launch RTX 4080. Here are the full specifications and details of the future 7900 XTX and XT cards.
The best portable printer in 2022: share your shots instantly at social events!
Share quality prints from your favorite smartphone photos, using one of the best portable printers that money can buy
Cult of Mac
MacBook Pro drives dynamic, well-mounted displays [Setups]
Powerful MacBook Pro — check. Extremely capable USB dock — check. Dazzling displays properly mounted in different orientations — check. Two of the best input devices you can buy — check. Today’s featured computer setup seems to have it all without going overboard, and it all...
CNET
Qualcomm's Next Top-Tier Android Chip Adds Ray Tracing, Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity
Next year's top-of-the-line Android phones will feature smarter AI, offer better power efficiency, bake in ray tracing and connect to next-gen home Wi-Fi, thanks to the new premium chipset that Qualcomm revealed Tuesday at its annual Snapdragon Summit. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is faster and more efficient...
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile ray-tracing targeting 30 FPS when playing Arena Breakout
MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9200 SoC will begin shipping on flagship smartphones by early next year to succeed last year's Dimensity 9000. The latest design is notable for integrating hardware-accelerated ray-tracing on a mobile platform. The feature should be especially appealing on gaming-centric smartphones like the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate which was announced alongside the Dimensity 9200 last week.
Digital Trends
Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Xiaomi 12S Ultra camera battle is one for the ages
It’s a harsh truth, but rarely any company other than Samsung, Apple, or Google makes it to the top spot in the best smartphone camera leaderboard. Chinese phone makers have often attempted to breach this triopoly with special partnerships, such as in the case of Huawei-Leica, Vivo-Zeiss, and OnePlus-Hasselblad. Now, after ending its partnership with Huawei, Leica joins hands with Xiaomi for the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.
tipranks.com
Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Unveils New Mobile Chip As Phone Demand Dwindles
Qualcomm revealed its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform at the Snapdragon Summit 2022 event on Tuesday. Among its early adopters will be Sony, Xiaomi, and Motorola. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) introduced its new flagship chip for Android phones at the Snapdragon Summit 2022 on Tuesday. The announcement comes on the heels of Qualcomm’s earnings report released earlier this month, where the company predicted a higher-than-expected decline in 2022 phone sales.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the first tablet to receive the Android 13 update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Since rolling out One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 series in late October, Samsung has updated several of its devices to the newest Android release. This includes the entire Galaxy S21 family, S20 series, Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and the budget-oriented Galaxy A53. After Google, OnePlus was the first company to roll out Android 13 to its flagship phone this year, but the Korean giant has been faster in expanding the update to a wide range of its devices in its roster. After phones, Samsung is now updating one of the best Android tablets in 2022—the Galaxy Tab S8 series—to One UI 5.
emsnow.com
Ennostar and PlayNitride Join Forces to Develop Micro LED, and Value of Market for Display-Related Micro LED Chips Will Reach Around US$542 Million in 2024, Says TrendForce
Ennostar’s subsidiary Epistar and PlayNitride’s wholly-owned subsidiary PlayNitride Display have announced that they have teamed up to build a production line for 6-inch Micro LED epi-wafers. Looking at the latest progress in the development of Micro LED, large-sized displays are regarded as the forerunners to the more advanced end products. Even though Micro LED has unresolved technological bottlenecks and cost-related issues, TrendForce is optimistic that this technology will eventually be adopted for the development of different kinds of displays and end products. Examples include transparent AR smart glasses, displays for wearable devices like smartwatches, automotive displays such as those embedded in a smart cockpit, and other transparent display products. Furthermore, the latest efforts in product development will likely create new high-end applications for Micro LED. TrendForce currently forecasts that the value of the market for Micro LED chips used in displays will reach US$542 million in 2024. Afterwards, the market will experience soaring growth starting in 2025 on account of the maturation of technologies.
Higole launches a kickstarter for a compact HDMI 2.1 Android mini-PC-tablet hybrid
WTF?! Android-based miniature PCs have existed for a while, but Higole recently announced an odd example that straddles multiple device classes with impressive media output capabilities. If its Kickstarter campaign succeeds, the GOLE 1 R could be a versatile compact hybrid system. Shenzhen company Higole recently launched a Kickstarter campaign...
Comments / 0