WGNtv.com
Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches
Dean Richards shares his recipe for Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches. 6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds) 8 cups beef stock, chicken stock, or a combination of the two. 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine. 2 bay leaves. 1...
12tomatoes.com
Easy Sticky Chicken Thighs
A crispy marinated chicken thigh recipe to spice up dinner tonight. Craving an easy weeknight dinner that you prep for in advance? These sticky chicken thighs can be marinated overnight in lots of garlic and soy sauce, then cooked for dinner over some rice. A baked chicken recipe that comes with its own sauce. This recipe is for those cooks who have to put food on the table after a long day of work. The flavor almost resembles a soy-based barbecue sauce in the end. SO GOOD!
Skillet Mushroom Chicken Recipe
Chicken is usually the main component in many budget-friendly meals, and in this day and age, it's important to pinch those pennies wherever you can. One way to save a few bucks is to switch from expensive chicken breasts to cheaper thighs. We couldn't pinpoint why thighs typically cost less than breasts, but there's no shortage of conspiracy theories as to why on the internet.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Butternut Squash Fritters with Creamy Lemon Garlic Sauce
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's Sunday Brunch recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!. Make the yogurt sauce by combing its ingredients in a bowl. Mix thoroughly and set aside in the fridge. Make the fritters by mixing an egg in a large bowl. Add the raisins, squash, onion, and parsley...
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/Gin Lee. It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!
Chinese Sticky Rice Recipe
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, plus 1 day of soaking. Put the rice in a medium bowl and rinse several times in cold water until the water is clear, then drain. Cover the rice with cold water and soak in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours, then drain.
Black bean & steak tacos
2 pounds of sirloin steak, or other types of steak, such as flank, ribeye, round. To cut the sirloin steak for this recipe: slice the steak along the grain into three to four-inch strips, then cut each piece across the grain into half inch strips.
