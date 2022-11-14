ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘I love that tiger shark’: Scientist calmly enters ocean as tiger shark ‘Queen Nikki’ bites flipper in video

Last week, as marine biology researcher Ocean Ramsey prepared to dive into the waters off Hawaii, she was met with a sight that would send most people racing to the shoreline: a 16-foot tiger shark, mouth open, heading towards her feet.But Ms Ramsey, who promotes shark conservation and education, had a different reaction. She was meeting up with an old friend."I love that tiger shark," the shark expert told TODAY. "I grew up with that tiger shark, I think we were teenagers at the same time. And so I’ve known her for over 20 years."In the video, the shark...
