Last week, as marine biology researcher Ocean Ramsey prepared to dive into the waters off Hawaii, she was met with a sight that would send most people racing to the shoreline: a 16-foot tiger shark, mouth open, heading towards her feet.But Ms Ramsey, who promotes shark conservation and education, had a different reaction. She was meeting up with an old friend."I love that tiger shark," the shark expert told TODAY. "I grew up with that tiger shark, I think we were teenagers at the same time. And so I’ve known her for over 20 years."In the video, the shark...

HAWAII STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO