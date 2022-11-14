Read full article on original website
Fishermen Go Bonkers Netting A Fish Half A Second Before A Shark Steals Their Catch
It can be incredibly difficult trying to reel in a massive fish while deep sea fishing. Trying to catch one when your opponent is a blood thirsty shark. Video footage has circulated of a few young guys out on the water deep sea fishing. Everything was apparently going smooth as...
‘I love that tiger shark’: Scientist calmly enters ocean as tiger shark ‘Queen Nikki’ bites flipper in video
Last week, as marine biology researcher Ocean Ramsey prepared to dive into the waters off Hawaii, she was met with a sight that would send most people racing to the shoreline: a 16-foot tiger shark, mouth open, heading towards her feet.But Ms Ramsey, who promotes shark conservation and education, had a different reaction. She was meeting up with an old friend."I love that tiger shark," the shark expert told TODAY. "I grew up with that tiger shark, I think we were teenagers at the same time. And so I’ve known her for over 20 years."In the video, the shark...
