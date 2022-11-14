Vote now: Which was the best high school football play in the country Nov. 10-12?

Watch our video of the top 10 plays of the week and pick your favorite

The SBLive Sports staff watched a bunch of highlights from last weekend's high school football playoff games across the nation and picked our top 10.

Check out the video above and vote in the poll below to choose your favorite.

The voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 21, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Descriptions of each play are below the poll.

(Kings football team photo by Michael Noyes ; video by Jordyn Bennett)

1. Picayune (Mississippi)

Amarion Tyson alertly pounces for an interception after the receiver can't hang on.

2. McAlester (Oklahoma)

Chaz Bradley turns an attempted trick play into a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown.

3. DuPont Manual (Kentucky)

Left tackle Edward Ryan takes a lateral and heaves the ball downfield for a touchdown.

4. Woodbury (New Jersey)

Ibn Muhammad takes a short pass and shakes off five would-be tacklers en route to the end zone.

5. Lipscomb (Tennessee)

Junior Sherrill goes forward, backward, sideways and forward again on touchdown reception.

6. Melissa (Texas)

Karson Maynard goes up between two defenders and comes up with a one-handed grab.

7. Kings (Ohio)

Nate Lyman lays out to make a sideline catch after defender tips the ball high in the air.

8. Terry Sanford (North Carolina)

Patrick Shook keeps his concentration to catch game-winning Hail Mary off a tipped pass.

9. Social Circle (Georgia)

Phillip Baynes Jr. scoops up a fumble and finishes the play with a 15-yard stiff-arm into the end zone.

10. Riverside (Florida)

Tae'Shaun Gelsey makes a leaping grab, fights off the entire defense and dives across the goal line.

