Monday Reset: How Texas football can finish the season strong

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Texas endured a frustrating 17-10 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. Multiple players and coaches underperformed. Despite it all, the Longhorns have plenty to play for moving forward.

There shouldn’t be any doubt how significant the next two wins would be for the program. There’s a vast difference in not making a bowl last season and winning six games so far. However, the step up from 6 wins to 8 wins would be as important if not more.

Steve Sarkisian’s team will face Kansas and Baylor to end the season. Kansas got steamrolled in Lubbock 43-28 last week. Baylor last no-showed against Kansas State in a 31-3 home loss.

Without question, the Longhorns should win the next two games. Let’s look at what a successful season looks like moving forward.

Get Bijan the football

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson deserve to finish their careers at Texas with a bang. Their effort with the football is unquestioned. Texas should be able to run through Kansas and Baylor with their two NFL backs.

Get Quinn right

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Whether Texas plays him or develops him from the sideline, they need to help bring him up to speed. I believe in Quinn Ewers. Texas needs to get him back to form. Ewers was excellent against Alabama and Oklahoma. Many of the routes he threw well early have been taken away. His development will be critical regardless of whether or not Arch Manning can take the reins next season.

Continue defensive development

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Much will be made of the defensive result, which was certainly impressive. More so, player development stands out more after watching the young players perform. Pete Kwiatkowski’s defensive staff is developing players, which hasn’t happened in awhile on the Forty Acres.

Show resolve

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas offensive players didn’t have their mind right heading into the TCU game. That was evident by Saturday’s embarrassing performance. The next two games will speak volumes about players’ mental toughness and Sarkisian’s ability to motivate.

Play like it matters

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a wide chasm separating 6 and 8 win teams. It’s the difference between average and good. Texas hopes to be great to elite, but before they can be great they need to be good.

Build toward 2023

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Longhorns have a strong 2023 recruiting class coming in and return multiple talented young players from this year’s team. A strong end to the season could win over recruits that are on the fence.

Prove you can make corrections

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Kansas and Baylor are perfect opportunities to bounce back. The Longhorns can make corrections and leave no doubt that Texas is a different team this week.

Avenge the Kansas loss

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Losing to Kansas is bad. Losing to Kansas in consecutive seasons is much worse. The Jayhawks are a greatly improved team, but clearly vulnerable after last week’s defeat. Winning next week is the first step for Texas to prove they can play at a different level next season.

Win the bowl game

Ricardo B. Brazziell /American-Statesman-USA TODAY Sports

In whatever bowl they play, Texas needs to win the game. The likelihood is the Longhorns will play a much less talented team with around a month to prepare. The bowl game will be a must-win for Steve Sarkisian.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

