Measurables for Texas basketball vs Gonzaga on Wednesday

The Gonzaga Bulldogs do not back down from a fight. That fact is apparent looking at their loaded schedule.

Following a win over basketball powerhouse Michigan State, the Bulldogs begin a gauntlet of ranked games.

No. 12 Texas begins a nonconference slate that includes No. 4 Kentucky and No. 5 Baylor. In addition, the Zags will face Pac-12 power Washington and No. 20 Alabama.

The game will mean a great deal for many Gonzaga players, but certainly for Drew Timme who returns to his home state. The Richardson product is a surprise returnee after a dominant season last year. Timme will be the elephant in the room, standing tall above the Longhorns’ diminutive front court.

Let’s look at what Texas will need to accomplish to have a performance in which they can take pride.

Protect the paint

Grace Hollars/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

If Drew Timme beats Texas with jump shots and long hook shots, Chris Beard can live with that result. Allowing the dominant post players to own the boards is less tenable. Longhorns post players must build a wall around the paint and not allow Timme to get to the basket.

Attack

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Timmy Allen is a threat to score and facilitate off the dribble. Texas can utilize his skill set to get freshman Dillon Mitchell easy baskets around the rim.

Be more physical

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas has been soft at times early in Chris Beard’s tenure despite the fact that toughness is one of his core values. Physicality will undoubtedly be an emphasis for his team. Players will need to come through for Beard on Wednesday night.

Hustle

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The margin for error is small, but Brock Cunningham has a way of loosening the margin for error. If Texas can win the hustle plays, they have a better chance to win.

Take the free baskets

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Texas has been abhorrent from three at times since the Arkansas exhibition. That said, if offered an open three pointer in rhythm, the Longhorns need to knock it down.

Win with athleticism

Drew Timme has to guard somebody. Texas can test his speed and athleticism with a faster lineup if they choose.