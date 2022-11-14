ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
dailyhodl.com

‘Exit All the Markets’, Says Trader Who Called the 2022 Crypto Collapse – Here’s Why

The trader known for accurately calling this year’s big Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash says investors are better off being 100% out of the markets for now. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 661,000 Twitter followers that traders bullish on crypto markets are way too early, and should be waiting for another leg down in prices.
u.today

Over Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase, Here's What's Happening

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
decrypt.co

Wallet Linked to Vitalik Buterin Sells Off $3.75 Million in Ethereum

Whether the wallet belongs to the Ethereum cofounder is in dispute, but it has transacted with his other known addresses. UPDATE: This story has been updated to note that Evan Van Ness, a prominent developer in the Ethereum community, said Vitalik Buterin told him the wallet in question is not his. Decrypt has tried to reach Buterin directly for independent confirmation.
msn.com

Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX

(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
CoinTelegraph

FTX collapse followed by an uptick in stablecoin inflows and DEX activity

On-chain data from Glassnode show Bitcoin’s (BTC) movements hit a new record for the largest net decline in aggregate BTC balances on exchanges, reducing by 72,900 BTC in one week. A similar movement occurred in April 2020, November 2020 and June 2022, with the current outflow leaving around 2.25...
kitco.com

Uniswap passes Coinbase as number-two Ethereum exchange

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Hayden Adams, the creator of Uniswap, shared the news in a tweet on Tuesday morning. Binance remains in...
cryptoslate.com

DeFi protocol Oxygen held 95% of supply on FTX

Solana-based decentralized prime brokerage platform Oxygen Protocol revealed on Nov. 15 that 95% of its MAPS and OXY tokens supply were held on bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. The statement said the struggling crypto firm did not have any equity in its business, but it held a significant portion of its tokens.
Apple Insider

Crypto holders left holding the bag as FTX exchange collapses

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In what may be a Machiavellian plot after a series of bad business decisions by exchange FTX, cryptocurrency holders are seeing big losses, after an already tough year. Confidence in the FTX crypto exchange...
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 14: XRP leads flat top 10 performance

In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw minor inflows of around $3 billion as the industry rose to $844.87 billion as of press time — up 0.44%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap increased by 0.21% and 0.43% to $322.31 billion and $154.12 billion, respectively. The...

