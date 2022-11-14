Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unflinching cult horror that inspired a pointless remake earns a new wave of appreciation
There’s something intriguing about a horror movie that steers away from the norm of terrifying moviegoers and instead opts to convey a deeper meaning. Some of these genre features fail to hit the nail on the head, but others deserve to be recognized for their originality — which is precisely the case for 2008’s Martyrs.
Digital Trends
The 10 best war movies ever made
War is a genre as old as the movies themselves. Some offer visceral thrills, trying to immerse you in what it means to be in battle. Others take a different tack, and are more contemplative about their subject matter. Whatever road they take, though, great war movies are always at...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick
The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans rue great movies ruined by one insufferable character
It doesn’t just happen to horror fans; everyone has that one movie that springs to mind whenever someone mentions an insufferable character. If it weren’t for the irritating antics of one singular personality, a lot of movies — specifically in the realm of horror — would be much easier on the eyes and a lot less aggravating.
wegotthiscovered.com
An infamous historical epic that almost bankrupted an entire studio surveys its streaming kingdom
These days, we’re entirely accustomed to movies costing $200 million or not more, but Hollywood simply wasn’t ready for the sheer scope, scale, spectacle, and extravagance that defined the entire existence of 1963’s Cleopatra. Arguably the most troubled and troubled production of its time, and definitely the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A vicious drug-running thriller secures a #1 streaming spot by infiltrating the underworld in 116 nations
The majority of titles to reach the dizzying heights of the streaming charts often tend to be A-list star vehicles bolstered by the presence of recognizable Hollywood faces, but Overdose doesn’t need any glitz or glamor to make a splash. In fact, the hard-hitting crime thriller is currently the...
She Said Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The Journalistic Drama
Reviews for She Said are in, so see what critics have to say about the story of two journalists who helped take down Harvey Weinstein.
Triangle of Sadness review – glossy satire on the ultra wealthy
Swedish director Ruben Östlund takes no prisoners in his satirical approach. Having savaged fragile male egos in Force Majeure (still his leanest, most effective work) and eviscerated art world pretensions in The Square, he now turns his sights to the ultra wealthy with his most recent picture (and his second film to win the Cannes Palme d’Or), Triangle of Sadness. They are his easiest target to date. But even so, Östlund’s characters, the passengers on a luxury cruise, are grotesque caricatures. They run the gamut from vapid and cruel (model Yaya, played by the late Charlbi Dean) to vapid and oversensitive (her boyfriend Carl, played by Harris Dickinson), through a full range of monstrous self-absorption (the elderly arms dealers, the waste management mogul, the Russian billionaire who treats the ship’s crew as her personal playthings).
‘Smile’: How to Watch the Creepy Thriller Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. “Smile” is hitting Paramount+ this Tuesday. The Paramount original horror film, which made its theatrical debut in September, follows a devoted therapist named Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) who begins having bizarre, frightening experiences after witnessing a traumatic incident involving one of her patients. This patient, played by Caitlin Stasey, describes to Dr. Cotter the visions she’s been seeing, which come to life in the form of an evil, scary grin that smiles back at her. “If you’re haunted by...
‘Spirited’ Will Destroy Your Holiday Spirit and Hope for Humanity
At this point, children are born into this world with the story of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol encoded within their DNA. I would wager that there is not one person in this world who doesn’t know the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge, the three ghosts, and Tiny Tim and his equally teeny wooden crutch, who has been in desperate need of a Halls honey-lemon cough drop since 1843.Dickens’ novella has been adapted roughly seven billion times, with each year bringing us two-to-20 more iterations. A Christmas Carol is in the public domain, which means anyone can adapt it freely—as faithfully...
Nosferatu at 100: a silent horror masterwork that continues to chill
It feels right, the knowledge that Nosferatu has been around for a full century. A few years after its 1922 release, the odds were not in its favor: in 1924, the studio behind FW Murnau’s silent horror film agreed to destroy all copies of the film, as part of a copyright infringement case pursued by Florence Balcombe, the widow of the Dracula author Bram Stoker. Nosferatu is not technically an adaptation of Dracula, in the sense that it was produced without the permission of Stoker’s estate and changed the names of all major characters, as well as the setting and some of the story. But it is more than close enough to inspire legal action (and supposedly the original German intertitles even acknowledged the book), which is why it was essentially sentenced to death following its original run.
bookpage.com
Best Fiction of 2022
The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
Digital Trends
The Wonder review: Florence Pugh shines in an Irish gothic mystery
In its outstanding first scene, The Wonder tells us exactly what it is. The new film from Disobedience and A Fantastic Woman director Sebastián Lelio opens on a modern-day soundstage. “This is the beginning. The beginning of a film called The Wonder,” an unseen woman tells us. “The people you are about to meet, the characters, believe in their stories with complete devotion. We are nothing without stories. And so we invite you to believe in this one.” By the time Lelio’s camera has finished its patient opening movement, we are no longer on a soundstage, but on a Victorian-era ship bound for Ireland.
"Heavy Is the Head That Wears the Crown" Originates From the Bard ... Sort Of
The phrase "heavy is the head that wears the crown" is a commonplace saying to describe those struggling with responsibilities, but what is its origin?. An average person might be surprised at how many of our cultural idioms stem from the works of William Shakespeare. Popular phrases such as "wild-goose chase," "the world is my oyster," "it's Greek to me," and "something wicked this way comes" are still in common vernacular to this day.
Amanda Montell’s Book ‘Cultish: The Language Of Fanaticism’ Being Adapted As Docuseries By Topic Studios & Loveless
EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Topic Studios has secured the rights to Amanda Montell’s book Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism for adaptation as a television docuseries. Published by Harper Wave in June of 2021, Montell’s second book, following Wordslut, dissects how cultish groups from Jonestown and Scientology to SoulCycle and social media gurus use language as the ultimate form of power. The docuseries will be a powerful and timely deep dive into how cults maintain their power, per producers. According to Montell, whose own father escaped from a cult as a teenager, “we’ve been thinking about cults in completely the wrong way....
How ‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Used His Lifelong Love of the King to Make His Big, Bold Semi-Biopic
This story about “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann first appeared in “The Race Begins” issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. He started with Elvis as metaphor and wound up staring at Elvis the man. At least that’s how Baz Luhrmann describes the journey with “Elvis”, his extravagant semi-biopic about the poor kid from Tupelo who shocked the world, became the king of rock ‘n’ roll, got it all, squandered it all on drugs, lethargy and bad movies and, every so often, got it all back.
SFGate
Documentary on ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the Works a Year After Tragedy
A documentary about “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died in October 2021 after a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin went off during the film’s production, is in the works from Story Syndicate. The feature-length doc, which will explore Hutchins’ life and work, has been fully authorized...
Will Smith Fends Off Gators, Slave Hunters in Harrowing New ‘Emancipation’ Trailer
Will Smith evades slavers, alligators, and more in his quest for freedom in the latest trailer for Emancipation, which is set to hit theaters on Dec. 2 before arriving on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Emancipation was inspired by the 1893 “Whipped Peter” photos, especially the infamous “scourged back” photo, which showed the back of a former slave named Gordon covered in scars from whippings (it became especially prominent in the abolitionist movement). In Emancipation, Smith plays Peter, a slave who’s taken from his family but is determined to escape and reunite with them. The trailer offers...
Nikyatu Jusu's 'Nanny' contains a 'hard lesson.' She's learned one about Hollywood too
Jusu spoke to The Times about her Sundance prizewinner, the kaleidoscopic nature of Blackness and executives paid 'not to watch foreign cinema.'
