California State

KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CalMatters

Widespread strikes descend on California

It’s strike season in California, again. Today, fast food workers across the state are set to picket outside of Starbucks, Chipotle, Jack in the Box and other restaurants to protest the companies’ efforts to qualify a 2024 referendum to overturn a new state law. The first-in-the-nation law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Labor Day, […]
KPBS

California regulators close to new solar rules

San Diego County resident Belinda Martinez is feeling pretty good about the solar power investment her family made about five years ago. Martinez has lived in a Spanish colonial cottage on an oversized lot in a more established Oceanside neighborhood for about 20 years. “We fell in love with the...
kjzz.org

AZ foresters to use prescribed burns to help manage wildfire risk

As the weather cools, Arizona’s fire season becomes a thing of the past. But fire managers are taking advantage of autumn weather. Historians say that fire is a natural part of the landscape. But foresters put out fires for decades, which has created a fuel buildup. Climate change, a...
Fox40

These California cities have the fastest-growing home prices

(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using...
CBS San Francisco

Showdown looms over changes in California rooftop solar incentives

RICHMOND – On Wednesday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will consider a plan to change the incentives offered to owners of rooftop solar panels. Proponents of the change say it would make the system fairer, but solar advocates fear it would cut consumer demand for the technology.People with solar panels on their roofs don't pay for the energy they use when the sun is shining.  But the law also grants them credit toward their bills for any extra energy that gets sent to the grid. It's called "net metering" and it's worked well at Jason Smith's home in Richmond."Before,...
Daily Aztec

Midterm Election Results in California

Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
kjzz.org

Most Arizonans haven't had new COVID-19 booster as winter surge begins

The predicted winter wave of COVID-19 appears to have arrived in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 10,775 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — more than twice as many as the state reported two weeks ago. And one in five tests performed at public testing sites this week in Arizona turned up a positive case. But most residents are not up-to-date with vaccines.
