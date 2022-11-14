Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Athletes of the Week: Holmes, Beck help lead Kenai Volleyball to first State Championship
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It took a couple of heartbreaks, but the Kenai Kardinals finally won their first state volleyball championship this past weekend led by spikers Cali Holmes and Emma Beck, with the backing of the Krazy Kards fanbase. ”All I can say is thank you. They have been...
kdll.org
An Anchor Point man's journey to legalize emus in Alaska
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
radiokenai.com
Troopers Assist Kenai Police In Bar Fight
Alaska State Troopers were called to assist the Kenai Police Department with a fight that was occurring on Sunday, November 13th at 1:24 a.m. at the Rainbow Bar in Kenai. As the trooper arrived Sean Seyler, age 54, of Kenai was found fighting with several people. When the trooper attempted...
