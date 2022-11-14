ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Phone Arena

The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off

If you want mirrorless camera-level performance from a smartphone, Sony's Xperia Pro-I is currently a staggering $700 off at Best Buy. The Xperia Pro-I is a phone meant for photography purists but doesn't skimp on other features and even includes things that traditionalists will love. The headlining feature is of...
Phone Arena

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform for headsets and smart glasses

Yesterday Qualcomm kicked off the 2022 Snapdragon Summit by introducing the next generation of its top-of-the-line Application Processor (AP), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This chip will be inside devices available to consumers by the end of this year. Today, the San Diego-based chip designer unveiled the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform designed to deliver augmented reality (AR) for smart glasses and other head-worn gear.
Android Authority

OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, and others confirm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones

Here are all the confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones so far. OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and many others have confirmed their upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones. The Xiaomi 13 and OnePlus 11 could be the first to launch with the chips. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has been out...
Android Police

Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Phone Arena

Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android watches around for casual adventurers and seasonal fitness enthusiasts and Samsung's early Black Friday deal has made it an even more compelling alternative to dedicated multisport trackers. Samsung has kind of over delivered with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro....
notebookcheck.net

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announced with four Cortex-A715 performance cores, Wi-Fi 7 and hardware level raytracing support

Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB) mobile AP for high-end smartphones. It aims to right the wrongs of its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was hamstrung by Samsung's inferior 4LPX node. This time, it uses an objectively better TSMC N4P node, the same process used by Apple's A16 Bionic. Qualcomm says the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered device will be launched by the end of 2022.
Phone Arena

The first Google Pixel Watch deal is here just in time for Black Friday

Google's long overdue first in-house smartwatch finally went official a little over a month ago after an anticipation of more than half a decade, but like most first-gen products trying to compete against far more mature and refined devices in super-crowded markets, the Pixel Watch felt decidedly underwhelming in our in-depth review.
Phone Arena

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs 8 Gen 1 comparison: what are the differences?

TSMC 4NP (same as A16 Bionic) Spectra ISP with real-time semantic segmentation for photos and videos*. Supports new Sony and Samsung sensors of up to 200MP. Snapdragon X70 with own AI processor for improved 5G coverage and speed. Dual active SIM support. Snapdragon X65. While both the Snapdragon 8 Gen...
Phone Arena

OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: what to expect?

When speaking about the very best phones, you have the iPhone Pro Maxes and Galaxy Ultras of the world, but those cost an arm and a leg. But what if you don't want to spend all that much?. This is where two names stand tall: OnePlus and Google. The new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy