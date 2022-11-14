Read full article on original website
Related
Biker with backpack full of gasoline ignites when Arkansas trooper uses Taser during traffic stop
An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said. The Oct. 13 traffic stop was captured on dramatic dashcam video provided Thursday to The Associated Press...
Chompers the python sent would-be thief running in botched robbery attempt, police say
A Texas teenager accused of trying to steal a ball python named Chompers at gunpoint was charged with aggravated robbery, court documents obtained Thursday show. The 17-year-old was booked Wednesday on two counts and is being held at the Harris County Jail, jail records show. The teen allegedly displayed a...
Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine
A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
A Texas healthcare worker arrested after she was caught on camera abusing a disabled child patient several times, police say
Kathy Moses was arrested after she was caught on camera abusing an 11-year-old girl who she was in charge of taking care of Valley Central reports.
Minnesota woman killed in parking lot by co-worker after rejecting his advances, police say
A Minnesota man allegedly fatally shot his female co-worker after she repeatedly rebuffed his sexual advances at work, police said.Early in the morning on 24 October, the body of Nicole Hammond, 28, was found in a St Cloud business parking lot, just metres away from where she was supposed to clock-in for work that day.According to the criminal complaint, officers had arrived at the scene just before 7am after responding to a call from a witness who’d heard shots being fired on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in the small city.When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim...
Missing Woman's Remains Found Buried in Relative's Garden: Police
Rebecca Seay, 83, was first reported as missing in mid-February, and the partner of her late child has been charged with abusing her corpse.
ABC News
Dozens of gun and drug cases to be dismissed as feds continue to probe DC police
Federal prosecutors will dismiss dozens of gun and drug possession cases, as the D.C. Police Seventh District Crime Suppression Team continues to undergo a months-long investigation. Police Chief Robert Contee said on Wednesday that until the U.S. Attorney's Office comes to a final outcome, they won't know exactly how many...
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
NBC Miami
Nurse Accused of Smuggling Drugs and Other Contraband into Miami Federal Prison
Bargaining for a reduced prison term, a federal inmate has flipped on the nurse who had been supplying the inmate with a cellphone and drugs in Miami’s Federal Detention Center, FBI officials said. Ruben Montanez-Mirabal, 32, was arrested Wednesday on charges that include bribery and possessing contraband, controlled substances,...
Warden George Stephenson placed on "stop order" after prison homicide
(CBS DETROIT) - Macomb Correctional Facility's Warden George Stephenson was placed on "stop order" Oct. 18 pending internal investigations, officials say. A stop order meaning Stephenson is barred from entering the prison.This comes after a prisoner stabbed another prisoner multiple times in the back, arm and face. Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz says Stephenson has not been fired and there is no police investigation related to Stephenson. Gautz explained whenever there is criminal activity, like the recent homicide, MSP is called and they conduct an investigation. Willis Chapman, who is the correctional facilities administration assistant deputy director of operations, has assumed control of facility operations of the Macomb Correctional Facility as warden.Chapman is the former warden at the prison and will also continue in his current role.
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNA
The DNA was taken off of an envelope that was sent to police by the killer. Anna Kane (Image courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police) On October 23, 1988, the body of a young woman was found in a wooded area near Reading, Pennsylvania. Her death was immediately ruled a homicide, her cause of death was strangulation, and she still had baling twin wrapped around her neck.
Police Searching For 37-Year-Old Texas Man Who Escaped Prison While On Work Detail At Nearby Cemetery
Texas police and other authorities are searching for a man who managed to escape prison while on work detail, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.37-year-old Brandon Hogan reportedly escaped the Coryell County Jail in Gatesville, Texas on September 26, 2022. He was serving on a work detail at a nearby cemetery when he made his escape.According to Reelz’s On Patrol: Live, multiple law enforcement agencies in the Central Texas area are now working together to track down the 37-year-old.Hogan has managed to evade capture for over one month despite the law enforcement’s diligent searching.Scott Williams, the Sheriff of Coryell County and who...
Mother Upset Former Deputy Only Charged With Misdemeanor For Daughter's Death
A former Cherokee County Deputy has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor negligent homicide for a crash that killed two people in July of 2020. Grace Blaylock was one of those victims. Her mother said Grace's life is worth more than the punishment that comes with a misdemeanor, which is up to a year in jail. The case has been bounced between the state and tribal court and back again.
A Texas police officer accidentally shot another officer during active shooter training
A Texas police officer shot another police officer during an active school shooter training at an elementary school on Saturday, police said.
Residents' appeal against Sebastopol RV village shot down
photo credit: Courtesy of dave_7/Wikimedia Commons The fight over a sanctioned area for people living in RVs continues in Sebastopol. The city currently faces a challenge in federal court to its RV parking ban ordinance that applies to elsewhere besides the Horizon Shine RV Village. Planning Director Kari Svanstrom noted, the city does not exist in a vacuum. "There is a rise in homelessness within the state and county for a number of reasons, Covid, housing market issues, opioids, wildfires, and a number of other factors," Svanstrom said. "This has really resulted in more visible impact in cities throughout California." When many of the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko District Court sentencings
Joseph Randal Berumen, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit to own or possess a firearm by a prohibited person and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. Ashley Rachelle Braithwaite, 34, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 47 days in jail.
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby Bizup
Considered a tragic accident for more then 60 years. Bobby Bizup ( Image courtesy of Harriet Dudich) Located in Rocky Mountain National Park, just outside Allenspark, Colorado, camp St. Malo was an all-boys Catholic summer camp from the 1930s. It later became co-ed in the 1970s before being converted to a retreat space in the 1980s. Eventually, the scenic chapel and grounds became a popular wedding venue, with sweeping views of the Rocky Mountains. But this beautiful place has a dark history associated with it.
CBS News
Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police
Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.
Comments / 0