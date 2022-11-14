The Motley Fool said that investors may want to set their sites on Home Depot as their next investment opportunity, for their long record of success, continued potential for growth, and prominence in the home improvement industry, with 17.2% of the market share. And that was before the third-quarter results were released on Tuesday. According to Forbes, publicly traded companies must issue financial statements quarterly to the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which include sales revenue, profits, and losses, among other pertinent fiscal details. This also provides information to shareholders, analysts, and the general public.

20 HOURS AGO