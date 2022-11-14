Read full article on original website
Home Depot Stock Higher After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Forecast
Home Depot (HD) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while reiterating its full-year profit forecast, as the home retailer capitalized on a new wave of remodeling projects, as well as higher prices, amid a broader decline in the U.S. housing market. Home Depot said earnings for...
tipranks.com
Lowe’s Certainly Not in the Low With Upbeat Q3 Results
Shares of Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer delivered upbeat Q3 results. The company posted sales of $23.5 billion, up 2.6% year-over-year and surpassing Street expectations by $320 million. Adjusted earnings went up 19.8% year-over-year to $3.27 per...
Walmart shares jump after profit, sales top Wall Street expectations
Walmart shares jumped as much as 8.5% Tuesday morning after the world's largest retailer reported strong third quarter profits and revenue amid the tumultuous economic environment. The company also raised its full year outlook. The news from Walmart, which is considered a barometer of spending given its more than $400...
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s Q3 sales rise
Pro growth, DIY resilience and other trends from the home improvement giant. After two consecutive quarters of negative comp-store sales, Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s reported a 2.2 percent gain in comps —positive 3.0 percent in U.S. comps—and raised its guidance for full-year profit. The world's second-largest home improvement...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
Walmart Stock Soars After Blasting Q3 Earnings, Improving 2023 Profit Forecast
Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for final months of the year, as the world's biggest retailer continued to benefit from a shift in value-focused spending from American consumers. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended...
Zacks.com
5 Retailers Likely to Gain on Earnings Results This Month
We are in the last major week of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures have come in less than expected. Most of the sectors have already reported with the notable exception being the...
tipranks.com
Advance Auto (NYSE:AAP) Stock Plunges on Q3 Miss, Guidance Cut
Advance Auto Parts stock plummeted as investors were unhappy with the company’s third-quarter results lagging estimates, and lower earnings outlook for the full-year 2022. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares lost more than 11% in Tuesday’s extended trading hours on disappointing third-quarter results and a weak full-year earnings forecast. Q3 performance was hit by increased penetration of lower-priced in-house brands. AAP stock is down more than 20% year-to-date.
Investopedia
Nvidia Profit Seen Sliding Amid Crypto Crash, Tech Cuts
Nvidia is expected to post adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share for Q3 late on Nov. 16. Revenue is seen dropping 18% year-over-year amid reduced demand from cryptocurrency miners. Ethereum's shift to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in September undercut demand for mining GPUs, or graphics processing units. Nvidia's data-center sales...
tipranks.com
Sea Limited Shares (NYSE: SE) Surge over 40% after Earnings Beat
Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) surged more than 40% after it reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.66, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$1.04 per share. In addition, sales increased by 18.5% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
tipranks.com
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Posts Narrower Q3 Loss; Revenue Beats Estimates
Similarweb posted strong results where both the top and bottom lines beat analyst estimates. The guidance provided was also upbeat. Digital intelligence platform provider Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) released its third-quarter earnings results on Tuesday, in which both the top and bottom lines exceeded analyst expectations. The non-GAAP operating loss of $0.18...
tipranks.com
Nvidia Shares (NASDAQ: NVDA) Rise after Beating Revenue Estimates
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.58, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.70 per share. In addition, the company demonstrated operating deleverage since its...
NASDAQ
Nvidia Stock Little Changed on Earnings Miss, Revenue Beat
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 1.5% as of 7:04 p.m. ET in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the graphics-chip specialist's release of its third-quarter report for fiscal 2023. The market's relatively muted initial reaction isn't surprising since both the third-quarter results and fourth-quarter guidance were "mixed," in Wall...
aiexpress.io
Nvidia reports Q3 revenue of $5.93B, down 17%
Nvidia reported earnings for the third fiscal quarter ended October 30 amid a slowdown in PC and gaming gross sales in addition to restrictions on what it could promote to China. The Santa Clara, California-based firm reported income for the third fiscal quarter of $5.93 billion, down 17% from a...
AMD Stock Higher As Upgrades From UBS, Baird Follow 'Genoa' Chip Launch
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Monday following a pair of analyst upgrades for the chipmaker following its mixed set of earnings data and the launch of its new data center product Genoa. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri lifted its rating on AMD to 'buy' from...
Home Depot's Q3 Earnings Still Show An Increase In Home Improvement Spending Amid The Housing Slump
The Motley Fool said that investors may want to set their sites on Home Depot as their next investment opportunity, for their long record of success, continued potential for growth, and prominence in the home improvement industry, with 17.2% of the market share. And that was before the third-quarter results were released on Tuesday. According to Forbes, publicly traded companies must issue financial statements quarterly to the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which include sales revenue, profits, and losses, among other pertinent fiscal details. This also provides information to shareholders, analysts, and the general public.
CNBC
Cisco shares pop on earnings beat and increased 2023 forecast
Cisco reported fiscal first-quarter results on Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. The company cited an "easing supply situation" and lifted its guidance for fiscal 2023. Revenue increased 6% from a year earlier. reported fiscal first-quarter results on Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates and boosted its...
Earnings Previews: Lowe’s, Target, TJX, Zim Integrated Shipping
Here is a look at what analysts expect to hear when these four companies report quarterly results before U.S. markets open on Wednesday.
