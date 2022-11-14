Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Same House Twice: Cape May, NJ, Police Search For Burglary Suspect
Authorities in Cape May County are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect. The Cape May Police Department says the burglary occurred on Sunset Boulevard in West Cape May during the early morning hours on November 10th. According to authorities, the suspect gained access through a rear door using...
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
Human Remains Found in Debris from Galloway Twp Apartment Fire
Galloway Township Police say human remains were found in the debris from the apartment fire at the Apache Court Apartments on Oct 29. The complex experienced a fire early in one unit that Saturday morning that spread to the entire building, causing the residents of 18 units to be displaced.
DOG ATTACK: Five Children, Two Adults Hurt In Unruly Atlantic City Incident
Five children and two adults were wounded when their two dogs encountered another on a walk and turned on them in Atlantic City, authorities said. Two of the juveniles were walking their dogs in a fenced-in area of Baltic Avenue when the animals encountered the third dog around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, local police said.
fox29.com
Officials: Child shot and hospitalized in Millville
MILLVILLE, N.J. - A child has been shot in Millville, New Jersey. Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of...
HS Volleyball Coach, Guidance Counselor Killed Along I-295 After SUV Broke Down: State Police
A popular Camden County high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was struck and killed along Interstate 295 after his SUV broke down, authorities said. William Scully, 49, of Stratford was hit on the southbound right shoulder at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 near milepost 39.2, New Jersey State Police said. He was taken to Jefferson Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Pedestrian possibly involved in earlier crash struck by vehicle on I-295 in Mount Laurel
Police in Burlington County, New Jersey say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle may have been on the side of the road due to an earlier crash.
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Man dead, suspect arrested following shooting at N.J. apartment complex
One man is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday morning in an apartment parking lot in Gloucester County, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. at The Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, according to officials with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Look For Two Bearded Men
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men caught on surveillance camera on November 11. Police aren't saying that the men are suspects in anything, only that they want to identify the men in reference to an ongoing investigation. If you can help the...
Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party
19-year-old Ocean County resident Kellen J. Bischoff went missing after a party at Kutztown University on Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff left the party and stopped at a relative’s home in Kutzdown before he went missing Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff was last seen on a surveillance video behind a Dollar General store, climbing into the dumpster. Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the former Southern Regional student was alone at the time. Hours later, the dumpster was emptied into a truck. The contents of the dumpster were compressed before being emptied at the nearby The post Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police ID Woman Responsible For Suspected South Jersey Bias Incident, No Charges Filed
Authorities have identified the woman responsible for a suspected bias intimidation incident involving a congressional candidate. They said the 36-year-old female, who suffers from behavioral health issues, was caught on a surveillance camera hanging dolls from a tree near a political sign for Tim Alexander. The incident occurred in the...
13-Year Old Shot, 14-Year-Old in Custody in Millville
Details are scarce, but a 13-year-old has been shot in Millville, and a 14-year-old is in custody. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says the 13-year-old boy was shot, and needed to be airlifted to Cooper Hospital. He's reported in stable condition. Authorities say a 14-year-old boy is in custody. Neither...
Conversation at Walmart leads to Brick, NJ drug arrests
BRICK — A conversation overheard by four police officers conducting surveillance led to the arrests of four men on drug charges Thursday evening. After hearing their conversation about their involvement in drug activity, the Brick police officers and their police dog Rebel approached the group. Rebel picked up the scent of drugs outside their vehicle, which led to a search and the discovery of crack and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
Suspects Arrested During Standoff With South Jersey Police
A Camden man shot at police during an attempted traffic stop and then locked himself in a garage in a four-hour standoff that ended with his arrest, authorities said. Two other suspects were arrested. Otto Simpson, 29, of Camden, was one of four people in a car that Camden County...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Bucks County man
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police. Police did not say why he was at the state...
Bucks Man Argued With Students, Spit On Cop At School Football Game: Police
Police in Bucks County are searching for a man who they said spit on an officer at a high school football game. Tyler Devlin Cook, 30, of Doylestown, is wanted for felony assault and disorderly conduct, said Central Bucks Regional Police Department in a statement. Investigators said Cook was at...
Shooting near Salvation Army building in Camden under investigation
A shooting is under investigation in Camden, New Jersey, but police are providing few details at this time.
3,350 Heroin Decks Nabbed, 2 Arrested In Major Trenton Bust: Police
More than 3,300 decks of heroin were recovered and two suspects were hit with a slew of charges in a major drug bust in Trenton, authorities announced. Trenton VCU detectives were patroling the area of Kent Street and Chestnut Avenue (Columbus Park) onas a response to several complains regarding heroin sales, Police said in a Wednesday release.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0