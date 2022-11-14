ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

fox29.com

Officials: Child shot and hospitalized in Millville

MILLVILLE, N.J. - A child has been shot in Millville, New Jersey. Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

HS Volleyball Coach, Guidance Counselor Killed Along I-295 After SUV Broke Down: State Police

A popular Camden County high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was struck and killed along Interstate 295 after his SUV broke down, authorities said. William Scully, 49, of Stratford was hit on the southbound right shoulder at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 near milepost 39.2, New Jersey State Police said. He was taken to Jefferson Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Shore News Network

Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party

19-year-old Ocean County resident Kellen J. Bischoff went missing after a party at Kutztown University on Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff left the party and stopped at a relative’s home in Kutzdown before he went missing Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff was last seen on a surveillance video behind a Dollar General store, climbing into the dumpster. Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the former Southern Regional student was alone at the time. Hours later, the dumpster was emptied into a truck. The contents of the dumpster were compressed before being emptied at the nearby The post Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

13-Year Old Shot, 14-Year-Old in Custody in Millville

Details are scarce, but a 13-year-old has been shot in Millville, and a 14-year-old is in custody. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says the 13-year-old boy was shot, and needed to be airlifted to Cooper Hospital. He's reported in stable condition. Authorities say a 14-year-old boy is in custody. Neither...
MILLVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Conversation at Walmart leads to Brick, NJ drug arrests

BRICK — A conversation overheard by four police officers conducting surveillance led to the arrests of four men on drug charges Thursday evening. After hearing their conversation about their involvement in drug activity, the Brick police officers and their police dog Rebel approached the group. Rebel picked up the scent of drugs outside their vehicle, which led to a search and the discovery of crack and drug paraphernalia, police said.
BRICK, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Bucks County man

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police. Police did not say why he was at the state...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

3,350 Heroin Decks Nabbed, 2 Arrested In Major Trenton Bust: Police

More than 3,300 decks of heroin were recovered and two suspects were hit with a slew of charges in a major drug bust in Trenton, authorities announced. Trenton VCU detectives were patroling the area of Kent Street and Chestnut Avenue (Columbus Park) onas a response to several complains regarding heroin sales, Police said in a Wednesday release.
TRENTON, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

