Kick Time Announced for LSU Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
Grading Texas A&M freshman QB Conner Weigman
Texas A&M five star freshman quarterback Conner Weigman had a quality start to his career in Aggieland even though it was born out of difficult circumstances. Weigman came in off of the bench for an injured Haynes King at South Carolina and despite facing 80,000 fans who kept the volume dialed up to an 11 as well as a defense dialed into the fact that the Aggies' couldn't run the ball and were playing from behind , Weigman held his own. He couldn't make up a two score deficit late in the game but he did drive them down to a field goal and was throwing for the end zone on the final play of the contest to win it.
Jimbo Fisher laments Texas A&M simply can't 'get over that little hump' amid 3-7 season
Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies take on UMass this week as Texas A&M aims to salvage what’s been a disappointing season, now sitting at a 3-7 record. Asked for the most difficult part of the season for him, Fisher admitted the Aggies haven’t turned a corner. “Just that...
Texas A&M vs. LSU to be a night kickoff at Kyle Field
This season is definitely not going as planned for the Texas A&M football and has been a huge disappointment for fans. It is almost over, though, and the Aggies will not be eligible for a bowl. But, in the final weekend of the regular season, they will have a chance to play spoiler against No. 6 LSU. And now, the time and network for that game is known.
GigEm247 Podcast: Texas A&M misses out on bowl, Aggie commits kick off playoff runs
On the latest edition of the GigEm247 podcast, Andrew Hattersley and Brian Perroni react to Texas A&M’s latest 13-10 loss to Auburn that dropped the Aggies to 3-7. With the latest loss, A&M will not be bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 and are in the midst of their longest losing streak since 1972.
Jimbo Fisher addresses Achane, Muhammad, other players' availability for UMass game
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and his team have had a trying season as they move into their final two contests of 2022 against UMass and LSU. The Aggies started the year as the sixth ranked team in the nation but currently sit at 3-7 overall with a six game losing streak (the longest that the program has had since 1972). The team has incurred a wave of injuries as well as off the field issues but part of the drama extended onto the field last weekend against Auburn when starting slot Moose Muhammad III (30 receptions for 441 yards so far in 2022) was observed to be dressed out but not participating.
Player benched for absolutely ridiculous reason
It doesn’t take an expert to realize that things haven’t quite gone according to plan for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies this season. After signing a historically great recruiting class during the offseason, the Aggies have had a terribly disappointing 2022 college football season, winning just three games so far this season.
Paul Finebaum weighs in on what's next for Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies have been called the most disappointing team in college football by some and that’s not necessarily a bold statement, given the fact the team currently holds an overall record of 3-7 with just 1 win in conference play after the Aggies were projected to be among the nation’s best teams at the beginning of the season.
Bryan boys’ basketball begins season with 63-54 win over College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team won their season opener 63-54 over College Station at Viking Gym Tuesday night. The Vikings were led by Taylan Johnson with 19 points 5 rebounds 5 steals, Chris Maxey with 19 points 13 rebounds 3 assists, and Darius Brooks with 9 points and 3 steals.
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
President Banks fields questions from A&M Faculty Senate
Monday’s Texas A&M Faculty Senate meeting was joined by A&M President M. Katherine Banks, Ph.D. and other members of university leadership, who fielded questions from Faculty Senators regarding campus renovations, online education, study abroad programs and more. An unnamed faculty senator asked via Zoom chat what Banks’ plan for...
Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas
Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this two-story, four bedroom home located less than 2 miles away from Texas A&M University. This is a great home situated on an oversized lot with mature...
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING
A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
First freeze of the season for many across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Many were expecting to see the first light freeze of the season. Bryan / College Station remained above freezing Saturday night. Cities tend to stay slightly warmer than surrounding...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road, according to the Bryan Police Department. Jalen Deshawn Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, was arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of injury to a child, and two counts of tampering with evidence. One Capital Murder charge is for the murder of two people, he also received one count for each victim.
Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside a washateria on S. Austin Street. According to KWHI, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the business around 5 a.m. Police said the suspect fired shots at a customer who observed the...
College Station man held after short standoff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A College Station man is in jail after barricading himself in a residence for several hours. The College Station Police Department said Saturday that officers responded to the 100 block of Luther W Street after receiving a report of a barricaded subject. A SWAT team and negotiators were also on scene.
Houston man arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty lawman who spotted a stolen vehicle with fraudulent tags is what led to the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief. Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the off-duty officer spotted the car in the area of Highway 6 and University Drive and alerted a Brazos County deputy.
