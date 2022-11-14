ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host

Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
HipHopDX.com

Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle

Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
Popculture

Ice-T Reacts to People Trying to 'Cancel' Him for 'SNL' Cameo With Dave Chappelle

Ice-T made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he did not seem to care about the controversy it generated. The rapper-turned-actor joined this week's SNL host Dave Chappelle for a parody of House of the Dragon featuring characters from Chappelle's Show. After the show was over, Ice-T acknowledged the condemnations of Chappelle on social media but seemed to be ambivalent toward them.
Daily Mail

Will Smith is joined by A-listers Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry at a screening of his new film Emancipation... as he makes his comeback after Oscars slap

Will Smith was getting back into the swing of things on Monday when he revealed an impressive array of stars who attended an advance screening of his upcoming film Emancipation. The 54-year-old Oscar winner beamed in a photo posted to Instagram featuring a loved-up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, along with...
Connecticut Public

Dave Chappelle monologue disappoints on 'Saturday Night Live'

No one walks a rhetorical tightrope as deftly as Dave Chappelle. That thought nagged at me while watching Chappelle's widely-anticipated appearance last night on Saturday Night Live, where his guest-hosting stints after major electoral events have become something of a tradition. But Chappelle didn't devote much of his monologue to...
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo: Dave Chappelle Jokes “This Week’s Show Will Be So Black, It’ll Be On BET”

Dave Chappelle makes a return to Saturday Night Live this weekend, and did the traditional Thursday show promo with musical guests Black Star and cast member Ego Nwodim. After discussing his Thanksgiving plans with the assembled in the first skit, Chappelle moved on to promise this week’s SNL will be “so Black, it will be on BET!” The Black Star guys cracked up, as Chappelle quickly clarified, “No, it’ll be here on NBC.” There was also a nod to the controversial side of the iconic comedian. Nwodim asked whether this week’s show will be live. Yes, everyone agreed, it will be...
People

Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at Husband Chris Fischer on 'SNL' : 'We Play the Game — Autism or Just a Man?'

The actress and comedian, 41, hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time over the weekend, where she was joined by Steve Lacy, who served as the evening's musical guest. During her opening monologue, which ran more than six minutes, Schumer poked fun at her husband Chris Fischer's autism diagnosis. (The star previously revealed that Fischer, 42, was diagnosed with the disorder in her 2019 Netflix special Growing.)
Vibe

Dave Chappelle Promises To Deliver The Blackest Episode Of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Ever

Dave Chappelle promises the blackest episode of Saturday Night Live you have ever seen is on the way. In the latest promo videos for his third SNL hosting gig, Dave Chappelle, Ego Nwodim, and Black Star stand in front of the usual dimly lit set as they deliver three bits pertaining to the comedian’s upcoming Nov. 12 episode. More from VIBE.comBlack Star And Madlib Perform 'No Fear Of Time' Songs In 'SNL' DebutDave Chappelle's 'SNL' Monologue Prompts Anti-Defamation League BacklashRihanna Drops New Song 'Born Again' From 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Throughout the video, The Closer jokester can be heard joking about his plans for Thanksgiving (“I’m just gonna be...
wegotthiscovered.com

Jerry Seinfeld reacts to Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ monologue

Superstar comedian Jerry Seinfeld is the latest notable personality to speak out about Dave Chappelle’s recent monologue on Saturday Night Live, for which h the comedian has been accused of normalizing antisemitism with his comments about Jewish people. Chappelle started the show with a statement “I denounce antisemitism in...
The Jewish Press

Report: Chappelle Hid his Real SNL Monologue from Lorne Michaels

According to Page Six, comedian Dave Chappelle did not reveal to Saturday Night Live creator/producer Lorne Michaels, who is Jewish, the opening monologue he was about to deliver last Saturday, and delivered a fake version during the dress rehearsal (See: New Poll: Dave Chappelle’s SNL Monologue was…). A...
Deadline

‘Hacks’ Star Hannah Einbinder On Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ Monologue: ‘Establishment Bullies Reinforcing Status Quo’ Is Not The ‘Job Of A Comedian’

Hacks star Hannah Einbinder is the latest to weigh in on Dave Chappelle’s now-infamous monologue from Saturday’s installment of Saturday Night Live. While NBC remains mum on the fallout from the comedian’s appearance, Einbinder took to social media to acknowledge that “yeah, the Chappelle monologue was littered with antisemitism” and added he “did it masterfully.” “He used a genius technique: two truths and a lie,” the two-time Emmy nominee wrote on her Instagram story. “What I mean by that is, bigoted people will often couch their bigotry in a degree of truth. They’ll tell you two great things, and then they...

