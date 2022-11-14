Read full article on original website
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host
Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
Ice-T Reacts to People Trying to 'Cancel' Him for 'SNL' Cameo With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he did not seem to care about the controversy it generated. The rapper-turned-actor joined this week's SNL host Dave Chappelle for a parody of House of the Dragon featuring characters from Chappelle's Show. After the show was over, Ice-T acknowledged the condemnations of Chappelle on social media but seemed to be ambivalent toward them.
Will Smith is joined by A-listers Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry at a screening of his new film Emancipation... as he makes his comeback after Oscars slap
Will Smith was getting back into the swing of things on Monday when he revealed an impressive array of stars who attended an advance screening of his upcoming film Emancipation. The 54-year-old Oscar winner beamed in a photo posted to Instagram featuring a loved-up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, along with...
Dave Chappelle monologue disappoints on 'Saturday Night Live'
No one walks a rhetorical tightrope as deftly as Dave Chappelle. That thought nagged at me while watching Chappelle's widely-anticipated appearance last night on Saturday Night Live, where his guest-hosting stints after major electoral events have become something of a tradition. But Chappelle didn't devote much of his monologue to...
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Chris Rock is going live in a big way. On Thursday, Netflix announced the comedian, 57, will become the first artist ever to perform live on the streaming platform. The yet-to-be-titled comedy special will stream globally in early 2023, according to a press release, with further details to be announced at a later date.
Dave Chappelle seemingly addresses ‘SNL’ drama amid reports writers won’t do the show
Comedian Dave Chappelle is slated to host "Saturday Night Live," despite his past transgender comments, as some show writers reportedly refuse to work on the episode due to his appearance.
‘SNL’ Promo: Dave Chappelle Jokes “This Week’s Show Will Be So Black, It’ll Be On BET”
Dave Chappelle makes a return to Saturday Night Live this weekend, and did the traditional Thursday show promo with musical guests Black Star and cast member Ego Nwodim. After discussing his Thanksgiving plans with the assembled in the first skit, Chappelle moved on to promise this week’s SNL will be “so Black, it will be on BET!” The Black Star guys cracked up, as Chappelle quickly clarified, “No, it’ll be here on NBC.” There was also a nod to the controversial side of the iconic comedian. Nwodim asked whether this week’s show will be live. Yes, everyone agreed, it will be...
Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at Husband Chris Fischer on 'SNL' : 'We Play the Game — Autism or Just a Man?'
The actress and comedian, 41, hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time over the weekend, where she was joined by Steve Lacy, who served as the evening's musical guest. During her opening monologue, which ran more than six minutes, Schumer poked fun at her husband Chris Fischer's autism diagnosis. (The star previously revealed that Fischer, 42, was diagnosed with the disorder in her 2019 Netflix special Growing.)
SNL writers blasted for rumors they may boycott Dave Chappelle: 'The show might actually be funny'
Twitter users reacted to the rumors that "Saturday Night Live" writers were boycotting this week's episode of the show because Dave Chappelle would be hosting.
The Academy has found its next Oscar host. And no, it’s not Chris Rock
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the 95th Academy Awards, the show’s producers announced Monday, returning to the Oscars stage for the third time following back-to-back stints in 2017 and 2018. The show is set to air March 12 on ABC. In Kimmel, the motion picture academy and ABC...
Dave Chappelle Promises To Deliver The Blackest Episode Of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Ever
Dave Chappelle promises the blackest episode of Saturday Night Live you have ever seen is on the way. In the latest promo videos for his third SNL hosting gig, Dave Chappelle, Ego Nwodim, and Black Star stand in front of the usual dimly lit set as they deliver three bits pertaining to the comedian’s upcoming Nov. 12 episode. More from VIBE.comBlack Star And Madlib Perform 'No Fear Of Time' Songs In 'SNL' DebutDave Chappelle's 'SNL' Monologue Prompts Anti-Defamation League BacklashRihanna Drops New Song 'Born Again' From 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Throughout the video, The Closer jokester can be heard joking about his plans for Thanksgiving (“I’m just gonna be...
‘SNL’ writers to ‘boycott’ Dave Chappelle’s return as host: report
Dave Chappelle's anticipated appearance as host of this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" is causing some unrest among staff members.
Jerry Seinfeld reacts to Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ monologue
Superstar comedian Jerry Seinfeld is the latest notable personality to speak out about Dave Chappelle’s recent monologue on Saturday Night Live, for which h the comedian has been accused of normalizing antisemitism with his comments about Jewish people. Chappelle started the show with a statement “I denounce antisemitism in...
Booked And Never Busier, Keke Palmer Is Finally Hosting 'Saturday Night Live'
The "Nope" star will make her hosting debut in December with musical guest SZA.
Report: Chappelle Hid his Real SNL Monologue from Lorne Michaels
According to Page Six, comedian Dave Chappelle did not reveal to Saturday Night Live creator/producer Lorne Michaels, who is Jewish, the opening monologue he was about to deliver last Saturday, and delivered a fake version during the dress rehearsal (See: New Poll: Dave Chappelle’s SNL Monologue was…). A...
‘Cancelled’ comics Dave Chappelle and Louis CK both Grammy-nominated for Best Comedy Album
The argument of whether or not cancelling someone actually works got another talking point today when the Grammy Association nominated both Dave Chappelle and Louis CK for Comedy Album of the Year. Chappelle was nominated for The Closer and Louis CK got a nod for his album Sorry. CK won...
‘Hacks’ Star Hannah Einbinder On Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ Monologue: ‘Establishment Bullies Reinforcing Status Quo’ Is Not The ‘Job Of A Comedian’
Hacks star Hannah Einbinder is the latest to weigh in on Dave Chappelle’s now-infamous monologue from Saturday’s installment of Saturday Night Live. While NBC remains mum on the fallout from the comedian’s appearance, Einbinder took to social media to acknowledge that “yeah, the Chappelle monologue was littered with antisemitism” and added he “did it masterfully.” “He used a genius technique: two truths and a lie,” the two-time Emmy nominee wrote on her Instagram story. “What I mean by that is, bigoted people will often couch their bigotry in a degree of truth. They’ll tell you two great things, and then they...
Trevor Noah will launch a U.S. comedy tour a month after ending 'Daily Show' run
Trevor Noah has lined up his first major gig after he leaves 'The Daily Show': A comedy tour spanning the U.S.
